Limerick football team announced for Munster semi final against Tipperary
BILLY Lee and his management team have named their Limerick team for Saturday's Munster senior football championship semi final.
Limerick play Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this November 7 at 1.15 in a game televised live on RTE News Now channel.
Limerick have named an unchanged side from the 11-point quarter final victory over Waterford last Saturday in Dungarvan.
But there are two changes among the 11 substitutions - Danny Neville and Gerard Stack replacing Darren O’Doherty and Colm McSweeney. Interestingly two attackers for two defenders. Neville returns after a hand injury that has kept him out of the last three inter-county games - Wexford, Sligo and Waterford.
Last year Limerick defeated Tipperary in the Munster SFC quarter final - a first senior football provincial championship win since 2012.
There are five changes from that line-up - Tony McCarthy, Tommy Griffin, Killian Ryan, Sean McSweeney and Hugh Bourke into the starting fifteen, with four of the changes in attack.
Limerick and Tipperary are bidding to reach a November 22 Munster SFC final against Cork or Kerry.
Tipperary's team shows one change from the side that defeated Clare 2-11 to 1-11 last weekend - Emmet Moloney replacing Steven O'Brien.
Tipperary are managed by David Power with former Monaleen football coach Joe Hayes a coach-selector.
LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Paul Maher (Adare); Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys); Hugh Bourke (Adare), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Sean McSweeney (St Senans). Subs: Eoghan Sherlock (Na Piarsaigh), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Seamus O'Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Co Kerry), Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Davey Lyons (Adare), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Gerard Stack (Gerald Griffins).
TIPPERARY: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Jimmy Feehan, Colm O'Shaughnessy; Bill Maher, Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely; Conal Kennedy, Liam Casey; Jack Kennedy, Michael Quinlivan, Emmet Moloney; Jason Lonergan, Conor Sweeney, Colman Kennedy. Subs: Michael O'Reilly, Tadhg Fitzgerald, Brian Fox, Jack Harney, Padraic Looram, Paudie Feehan, Riain Quigley, Shane Foley, Sean O'Connor, Kevin O'Halloran, Liam Boland.
