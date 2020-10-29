Limerick confirm panel of 34 players for 2020 Munster Minor Hurling Championship

THE 2020 Limerick minor hurling panel has been confirmed.

However, Limerick must wait for their fate to be confirmed.

The Limerick minors (U17) were to be in action this Friday October 30 against Cork in a Semple Stadium semi final but the competition was "paused until further notice" on October 21 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Limerick's championship panel has been made public as testament to the months of preparation from the players and management.

Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret) is in his second year as Limerick minor manager. He has Andrew O'Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Tommy Quaid (Effin) and Ger Barry (Killeedy) as his coach-selectors.

There are 19 different clubs represented across the panel of 34.

Bruff, Effin, Monaleen, Mungret, Na Piarsaigh and Newcastle West all have three players each.

Eight of the panel remain from last year - 2020 captain Adam English and vice-captain Ronan Lyons; Liam Lynch, Ethan Hurley, Patrick O'Donovan, John Kirby, Luke O'Connor and Ned Quinn.

PANEL: Joseph Fitzgerald, Lochlann McHale, Ronan Lyons (all Monaleen); Barry Duff, Billy Molyneaux, Liam Lynch (all Mungret St Pauls); Dylan Lynch, John Fitzgerald, Vince Harrington (all Na Piarsaigh); Ethan Hurley, Michael Blashkiv, Con Hayes (all Newcastle West); Darragh Butler, Josh Keating and Patrick Finn (all Bruff); Eoin McCormack, Patrick O'Donovan, Sean Canning (all Effin); Luke O'Connor and Ned Quinn (both Ballybrown); Adam English and Tomás Lynch (both Doon); Eoin Harmon and John Kirby (both Patrickswell), Sean O'Neill (Blackrock), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Thomas Sheahan (Killeedy), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Eoin Cleary (Knockainey), Michael Sheahan (Rathkeale), Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine).