WATCH: Ex-Munster star Barry Murphy pens tribute song to late Anthony Foley

FORMER Munster centre Barry Murphy has penned and recorded a moving tribute song to the late Anthony Foley, who died four years ago this week.

Murphy, a vocalist and bass player with well known Limerick band Hermitage Green, has titled the song, 'Alone you stand' - A song for Axel.

Barry Murphy's recording of the song which has been published on his social media channels is accompanied by iconic photographs of the late Anthony Foley in action for Munster and Ireland.

Forty two-year-old Anthony Foley passed away in Paris on Sunday, October 16, 2016 ahead of the province’s opening Champions Cup fixture against Racing 92.

Former St Munchin’s College star Anthony Foley played all 48 games in Shannon’s famous four-in-a-row of All-Ireland League title from 1995 to 1998. He also made 201 appearances for Munster and won 62 caps in the green of Ireland.

Barry Murphy retired from professional rugby due to an ongoing injury problem in 2011 aged just 28.

Murphy, who like the late Anthony Foley attended St Munchin's College, made 71 appearances for Munster and won four caps for Ireland.