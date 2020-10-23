Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 14 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 14 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

GAEILGE: Bhí lá iontach againn leis na páistí faoi 6! Bhain gach duine taitneamh as an meascán de rainn, boc cúrsa, cluichí agus beagán craic i nGaeilge. Go hiontach go raibh an cúrsa lán ar an lá. Buíochas leis na tuismitheoirí agus go háirithe Maura Tierney agus Aine Laffan a bheith mar traenálaí! Tá súil agam go mbeidh an dara seisiún againn an tseachtain seo chugainn.

We had a great day with the U6 children for fundamental movement as Gaeilge! Everyone enjoyed the combination of rhymes, obstacle course, games and a bit of craic all through Irish! Great to see the course full on the day with the kids and parents full of enthusiasm! Thanks to the parents and especially Maura Tierney and Aine Laffan for their stewardship! Hopefully we will have the second session next week.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: We are collecting for Cash for Clobber on Monday evening from 6-7pm. We accept unused or unwanted clothes, handbags, shoes (in pairs) and belts.

LOTTO: The results of lotto draw No6 which took place Thursday evening are as follows: Numbers Drawn: 7, 16, 22 & 23. Jackpot €8,000 - No Jackpot winner. €200 Harry Twomey, Laught; €150 Molly & Paddy Hussey, Drominboy; €120 Kevin Herbert, Mountshannon; €120 Sean Og Herbert, Hazelhall; €120 John & Elaine Lynch, Bellmont Lodge; €120 Willie Humphries, Sallymount; €120 John Hassett, Knockbrack East; €120 Dr. Blathnaid McCurtain, Castleconnell; €120 Maura Tierney, Bloomfield; €120 Tom Gubbins, Middleton. Congrats to all winners. We hope to have the next draw on Thursday October 29.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto held on Oct 13th, the numbers drawn were 16, 20, 23, 27. The €40 lucky dip went to Karen McCarthy, Kilfinane, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The €20 lucky dips went to Stephen Moloney, Promotor Brendan O’Brien; Ann O’Donnell, Promotor Dave and Brid Sheehy; Marie, Steve, Jose, Phil, Promotor Mollys; George Laffen, Mountain View, Promotor Breda Walsh. The next lotto will be on October 21 in the Pavillion. The jackpot is for €13,000.

CONGRATS: Huge congratulations to Oisin O’Callaghan on winning the junior downhill world championship in mountain biking. Well done Oisin.

PATRON BOARD: A limited number of squares are available for the Blackrock Supporters/Patron board. As before it is €100 for one person, and €150 for 2 people or a family name. Contact Carmel or Brendan with details if you are interested.

INTER-COUNTY: Best of luck to the Limerick teams about to take part in championship especially Jimmy Quilty with the U20 team and Sean O’Neill with the minor team.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 13, 17, 21 & 30. Lucky dip winners were Mrs Ger Brennan, Luke Heelan, Donagh Coffey, Breda Mulready and Nancy & Kitsy. Next week's jackpot will be €6,300 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live at 9:30pm.

As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

COVID-19: While juvenile training can continue as per the guidelines outlined in the Government's Covid-19 National Framework, all blitzes/matches have been suspended at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw takes place on Saturday October 31 - October's exclusive star prize is 2 Nights luxurious accommodation, in a deluxe room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens including breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant, evening dinner for 2 plus bottle of House wine with meal, a bottle of prosecco and chocolates in room upon arrival, late check Out & Shed Distillery visitor experience.

At least half of your membership goes directly to our club so we'd appreciate your support.

CLAUGHAUN

JUNIOR HURLING: Current restrictions have led to the postponement of our County Semi Final vs Croagh-Kilfinny. The team continue to prepare and await a fixture update.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs facing a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field. We would ask that all those with an interest in Claughaun consider subscribing to the draw.

LOTTO: The club lotto remains postponed until further notice. We look forward to the time when we can resume the weekly draw as normal.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Billy Tynan, who took home an impressive €440. The next draw will take place this Saturday October 24. All support would be greatly appreciated.

CROOM

GOLF: We are holding our annual Croom GAA Golf Classic in Adare Manor Golf Club on Saturday October 31 from 9am-12.30. Teams of 3 are €200. Tee box sponsorship €100. Format is 3 ball champagne scramble.

Please contact Mickey Cahill 0851349959, Stephen Lucey 0879858726, or Johnny Fitzgerald 0868078703 for details and time sheet. Hosting the golf classic is subject to Covid guidelines/restrictions which are evolving each week and we will update if there are any changes.

COVID-19: The GAA have suspended all games for the time being but training can continue in pods of 15 and must be non contact. We would like to thank all our members, mentors, volunteers and all involved for their continued hard work throughout what has been a difficult year.

CLUB DEVELOPMENT: Work continued in earnest last week, and next week weather permitting, the final ground works will be completed prior to the installation of the new 4G training surface.

This Sunday the existing wall was being power hosed and washed down before Monday, and credit to Marky & Patrick Reidy for spending their Sunday afternoon to ensure this was done on time. Another exciting chapter in the club's development strategy. We look forward to it's completion.

U12: Last Sunday, due to Covid restrictions we trained in somewhat of a different manner. No training match despite calls from the kids to have one.

Not knowing what the next few months hold in store for us yet again will be a challenge however we will continue to train for as long as possible. Our hurlers are in a county final and our footballers are almost there too but it’s looking more and more likely these fixtures will not be fulfilled, which is frustrating and disappointing for all involved, but there are more important things on all of our horizons right now.

After training the U12 panel were presented with club tops very kindly sponsored by Kevin and Claire Clancy of KC Plumbing.

In addition to the presentation of club gear, a special token of appreciation was presented by the coaches to our only lady on the panel Laura Carey. Laura has been with this panel since this group started out together at U6s. Laura, who graduates to the camogie ranks after U12s this year will be very much missed by all the boys and the coaches. We wish Laura all the best for the future and have no doubt Laura will go on to bigger and better things in the future. Finally, we’d like to thank KC Plumbing for their support. We are very grateful for your sponsorship, thank you Kevin and Claire.

U6: Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday 11-12noon. All kids are welcome

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 1, 14, 18, 21. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips: Mark Lynch Carpenter, Tom English c/o T English, Catherine Kennedy c/o Mark Reidy, Kathleen O Shea c/o Helen O Shea, S, E, B ,T, G . and Lily Cahill. Next draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €7200. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

COVID-19: Dromin Athlacca GAA committee is continuelly committed to helping people in our community. The club set up a “Covid-19 Support Group” to provide support and assistance to our community and to to support local business.

As the evenings draw in, if you or your family require any support or assistence during this pandemic then dont hesitate to contact us by phone or social media. You can call (086) 0420950 who will cordinate the collection and delivery of shopping, medicine or fuel by garda vetted volunteers. Efforts to follow HSE guidelines and maintain appropriate Social Distancing will be adhered to. We ask you to consider supporting local business by shopping local at this time in so far as possible.

LOTTO: There was no winner in this weeks Club Lotto Draw.Jackpot this week was 7,700e.Numbers drawn were 1, 14, 26, 31. Lucky dip winners were Aine Scanlon 40e, Barbara Breen 20e and Donal Walsh 20e. Congratulations to all winners.

Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. 50e will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for 6 months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie .

Payment can be made to Dromin Athlacca GAA club with IBAN number is IE49AIBK93521207561054. Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday October 25th for a 7,750e prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The sixth Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31. There is €10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. 50% of all membership goes directly to our own club. This provides our club with the financial support to fund the day to day running costs. The Star Prize for October will be a 2 Night Stay in Luxuirous Accomodation in a Delux Room in Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens including Breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant and an Evening Dinner for 2 plus bottle of House wine with meal. Bottle of Prosecco and Chocolates in room upon arrival and late Check out. Joining this draw can be easily done through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

SYMPATHY: Dromin Athlacca GAA would like to extend sympathy to the Gubbins Family on the death of Elizabeth Gubbins. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

FEDAMORE

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 1, 14, 22 and 26. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €16,800. The lucky dip winners of €25 each are Elizabeth Hedderman, Pat Burton, John Hurley and Anthony McMahon. Next week's draw is on Sunday October 25 at 8pm. Play online to be in with a chance. Thanks for your support.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Due to current restrictions Fr. Caseys Spin & Win Draw will be postponed until further notice. All purchased tickets will be valid for the next draw when resumed and yearly ticket holders will also be accommodated accordingly.

INTER-COUNTY: Best of luck to Kevin Lane, Sam Quigley and Cathal Harnett who line out for the Limerick Minor Footballers this coming Saturday in the Quarter Final of the Munster Championship against Waterford in the Gaelic Grounds at 1pm. Also best of luck to Adrian Enright in the coming weeks as he firstly bids to gain promotion to Division 3 with the Limerick Footballers when they face Sligo in Markievicz Park next Saturday at 2pm and then on Saturday week October 31 they face Waterford in Fraher Field in the Quarter Final of the Munster Championship with a 7pm throw in.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday October 31 with another €10,000 jackpot and an Exclusive Star Prize of 2 Nights Luxurious Accommodation in a Deluxe Room at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens including Breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant and an Evening Dinner for 2 up for grabs. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

FUNDRAISER: Fr Caseys GAA Club are currently embarking on a unique fundraiser to raise vital funds for the continued development of our club grounds. Given the current climate all volunteer organisations need the support of its members now more than ever. We are calling on all club members both past and present, those overseas and within the locality to dig deep and support this fundraiser. We appreciate your help spreading the word to family and friends. A free standing sign will be erected in front of our clubhouse containing the names of all club supporters who have generously supported this fundraising initiative. This sign will be attractively constructed to complement our existing club grounds and will stand as a long term indication to future generations of your generosity to support and improve the club. Placing your name on the sign will cost €100 for a once off payment. We are also willing to facilitate staged payments by direct debit (either 2 x €50 or 5 x €20). The related IBAN for this is ie11aibk93501800012325. To submit your name please contact any committee member or email the club secretary at secretary.frcaseys.limerickgaa.ie. There has been a fantastic response to date so if interested please do not delay to make contact. The money raised from this fundraiser will be used to enhance the development of our club grounds.

GARRYSPILLANE

FUNDRAISING: Following the Government’s announcement regarding a move to Level 5 with effect from midnight on Wednesday next we have no option but to postpone our upcoming auction for 6 weeks and will reschedule it for Saturday December 5 assuming that the country will be opened back up. We will continue to follow government guidelines whatever they may be then. We would like to thank those who have already contributed/donated to date. We will continue to accept your donations so feel free to contact us. Unprecedented times. Stay Safe

BEST WISHES: The Club would like to wish John Kiely & the Limerick Hurlers the very best of luck this coming Sunday in the Munster Senior Hurling Quarter-Final at Thurles. The Club would like to wish the Limerick Minor Footballers especially our club players, Captain Eoin McGrath , Cathal O’Mahony, Paddy Kennedy & Owen O’Sullivan the very best of luck this coming Sunday in the Munster Minor Football Championship at LIT Gaelic Grounds. The Club would like to wish the Limerick u20 Hurlers especially our club players, Bryan Heavey, Dylan O’Shea, Mark Quinlan, Ryan Tobin & Calum Sheehan and Selector James Ryan the very best of luck next Monday in the Munster u20 Hurling Championship Semi - Final at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

DEVELOPMENT: The season may be over but the work continues delighted with our new pitch and entrance fencing and entrance gate again this would not be possible without your continued support and sports capital funding. Thank You. We ask you to watch your step while work continues over the coming weeks.

LOTTO: Monday October 19 - Numbers 14, 15, 24, 25. No Winner. Lucky Dip Winners: Pat O’Meara, Andrew Walsh, Tiernan & Siobhan Ryan, James O’Keeffe, Fan Mansell. Monday October 12 - Numbers 1, 13, 24, 25. No Winner. Lucky Dip Mary Shanahan, Aaron Robin & Shay Hayes, Esther Ryan, James O’Keeffe, Joanie Tobin. Next Draw will take place on Monday October 26. Jackpot €2,750. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds, & Online at Klubfunder.com or from any committee member or online. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next Draw Saturday 31st October. Five draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member or you can join online at Join Club Limerick Draw

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LOTTO: Draw Monday October 12. Jackpot was €5,000. Numbers drawn were 2, 11, 25, 27. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: Jennifer Hanly, Bernie O’Rourke, Patsy Hickey, Margo Walsh, Ann & James. Sellers prize €40: Des Hanly. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking Play Game, any player, any committee member, our ticket sellers, local shops or online. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: This month’s star prize is an overnight stay in Lough Rynn Castle. As well as the monthly cash prizes from €10,000 to €100. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated. Best of luck to all our members in this month’s draw.

STAY LOCAL: Remember to shop local and support local business. Respect social distance and stay at home as much as you can.

MERCEDES DRAW: Draw takes place on Saturday October 31. best of luck to all members and supporters who bought tickets.

MONALEEN

HEALTHY CLUB: The Healthy Club Committee continues working towards Healthy Club accreditation for Monaleen GAA Club. Their efforts mean that we are over half way towards this recognition and have now received official signage for the Club. Coming soon will be analysis from our recent survey and links to Health & Wellbeing programmes which members can follow on line. This is such an important area, and one we will continue to develop. Thank you to our Healthy Club Officers Nicola and Julie and also to Stone Bridge for the fantastic new signs with the Clubhouse Eircode. This is to help us inform Emergency Services of our location if and when required. It will also help visiting teams to find us when matches resume. This was a very welcome and worthwhile initiative.

BEST OF LUCK: Good luck to Monaleen's Darragh Murray who is a member of the Limerick minor football panel which plays Waterford this Saturday, October 24 in the opening round of the Munster minor football championship at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Rachel O'Dell, of Monaleen, has been included in the Limerick Ladies football squad for the upcoming All-Ireland Junior Championship. In Round 1 of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship, Limerick will play Derry on this Sunday October 25 at 2pm in Lannleire, Co Louth. Best of luck to Rachel and team mates.

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Best of luck to Limerick senior football goalkpeeper Donal O'Sullivan, of Monaleen, and his team mates as the county faces a trip to Sligo for a vital Allianz Football League Division 4 promotion fixture next weekend. Limerick lost out to Wexford last weekend in Rathkeale.

CAMOGIE: Monaleen's Caoimhe Lyons is a member of the Limerick senior camogie squad which faces Waterford in a crucial Liberty Insurance All-Ireland senior camogie championship group fixture away to Waterford next weekend. Best of luck to Caoimhe who lined out for Limerick in their opening round defeat to Westmeath last weekend.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, October 15 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 9, 22, 24 and 33. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were D. Morgan, Glenside; S. Scanlon, Annacotty; J. McDevitt, Ashleigh Wood. Thank you for your continued support.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

FIT 4 MOTHERS & OTHERS: We are overwhelmed with the turnout of women to the Fit 4 Mothers and Others program which takes place on Wednesday Evenings at 7.15pm in the Village Pitch in Mungret. Contact Cath for more details 0876533347.

CONDOLENCES: Our Deepest Sympathies to the Mulqueen family on the passing of Pat, father to Tom, father in law to Covid officer Grainne, grandfather to players Ellie and Shea. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

LOTTO: The Lotto is a vital fundraising source for the club and all the more so while other fundraising activities remain suspended. Please consider joining the Lotto online in order to support the Club as we continue to reopen and get all teams back playing. You can sign up for the lotto online.

INTER-COUNTY: Delighted to say we have 7 players on the Limerick Minor Football team. Well done to Darragh O'Connor, Ciaran Uwatse, Frank Corcoran, Oisin Moss, James Killian, Daragh Bridgeman and Colin Rochford.

CLUB SHOP: Cobi Sports Gear which will be stocked in the Club Shop from Mid- November. All items will be available just in time for christmas. We are inundated with enquiries so if you wish to order new gear (to guarantee your size) text Clodagh on 085 2129172 . Delivery date to be confirmed (mid-November).

PALLASGREEN

LOTTO: No winner Monday October 12 draw; Numbers drawn were; 5,17,26,27. Lucky dip winners; Bernie O’Sullivan, Connie O’Dwyer, Michelle O’Dea, Anita Gleeson, Tom O’Dea.

COVID-19: As the country is experiencing a new wave and an escalation of Covid-19 infections, we would like to wish everyone to stay and well over the coming few weeks. We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. It’s important that people to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

PATRICKSWELL

LOTTO: Due to the introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Lotto has been postponed. The jackpot is €6,000.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The October 2020 Club Limerick Draw features two nights' luxury accommodation at Lough Rynn Castle Estate and Gardens, including breakfast in the Sandstone Restaurant with an evening meal for two people and a bottle of wine, bottle of prosecco and chocolates on arrival and a Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Shed Distillery Visitor Experience.