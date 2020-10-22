Limerick trainer Pat Buckley with two runners in semi final of English Greyhound Derby

LIMERICK’S Pat Buckley still has two runners in the Star Sports & ARC English Greyhound Derby.

And, they are drawn in opposite semi finals for this coming Saturday in Nottingham.

Last weekend, the Doon native had three quarter finalists – all drawn in the same heat.

Three qualified from each quarter final but the Cappawhite based trainer had Glengar Bale miss out.

Knocknaboul Syd won the quarter final – a third straight win in the Derby.

Beaten into second and still reaching the semi finals was Deerjet Sydney.

In total there are five Irish trained runners left in the Star Sports & ARC English Greyhound Derby.

Back in Limerick Greyhound Stadium, there was the usual Thursday and Saturday racing after the extra night the previous week.

There was one final on the card on Saturday – The Limerick and Clare GOBA A7525 final. Victory went to Hawkeye Maestro for Aishling Murphy. The winner’s run of 29.71 secured a length and a half victory. Big Time Jamie was second for Pauline McNamara.

The night opened with an ON3 525. Victory went to Tally Ho Classic for the Walls of Tally Ho syndicate. The winner’s time was 29.67. Three lengths back in second was Da Wellman for the Nelson Pepper syndicate.

Ned O’Dwyer had Ballyhone Blake as a sprint winner. The S6/S7 350 was won in 19.42 and by six lengths. Second was Portinard Susie for Betty Collins.

Rabbits Panda won for Mary Cusack in an A9/A10 525. The winner had two lengths to spare on the line with a run of 29.92. Beaten into second was Toems Thunder for John O’Neill.

An A5 525 was won in 29.40 by Ballybrack Rosie for trainer Padraig O’Lore and owner Aoibhe Murphy. Second was Bling Bling Sara for John Meehan.

Sean Stack had Loxley as an A2 525 winner. In 29.14 the winner was four lengths clear on the line. Back in second was Bellagors Rebel for Stephen Clack.

There was an A4 525 win for Tiermana Caramel for Noel Moroney. The winner had a length to spare on the line with a winning time of 29.21. Second was Timeen for Declan Beary.

Cormac Davern won with Mohane Vicky in an Open 350. The winning time of 18.83 secured a victory of a length and a half. Second was Athlacca Zette for Noel Neenan.

James Sheahan won with Tullovin Beyonce in an A3 525. The winning time was 28.79. A length and a quarter back in second was Kaiser Kubrick for Gerard O’Reilly.

The final race on Saturday’s card was an A2 525, which was won in 28.69 by Bargain Devil. Leo McNulty’s winner had a length and a half to spare on the line. Second was Ballybrack Gem for trainer Padraig O’Lore and owner Luke Murphy.

There were also 11 races last Thursday in Limerick.

Wisha How Are You won the opening A4 525 for Noel Sexton. The winner had five and three quarter lengths to spare in 28.67. Back in second was Anhid Falcon for Gerard Hayes.

Breda Hayes won with Orlando Amelia in an A7 525. The winner had six lengths to spare on the line with a run of 29.33. Boreen Blitz was second for Michael Walsh.

Paul Hanley won with Group Bouzouki in an A3 525. In 28.99 the win was just secured on the line. Just beaten into second was Madams Miami for Brenda Peters and Joy McCotter.

Tullovin Nellie won for Helen Sheahan in an A3 525. The winner was seven and a quarter lengths clear on the line with a run of 28.83. Second was Elms Two for Michael O’Meara and Martin Butler.

Patrick Cronin won with Fergus Lady in an A6 525. The winning time was 29.63. Half a length back in second was Coosane Warrior for PJ Ryan.

Ronny Wuyts had Vigorous Toby as an A4 525 winner. The win was just secured on the line in a time of 29.48. Second was Ballymartin Mac for Sean Roche and Pat Keyes.

Michael Carmody won an A5 525 with Honeypound Leah. The winner’s time was 28.95. Second, three quarters of a length back, was Adamant Antares for John Rainsford and the Who Me syndicate.

Mohane Alice won for Cormac Davern in an A4 525. The winner had a length to spare on the line after a run of 29.01. Portdrine Lord was second for Liam Carroll.

The DGR syndicate had Cosard Wonder as an A3 525 winner. The time of 28.56 secured a three and three quarter length victory. Tony Barry and Donna Daly were second with Treaty Star.

Helen Coffey won an A2 525 with O Garney Rio. The winner had four lengths to spare on the line, with a time of 28.68. Second was Mohane Duchess for Cormac Davern.

The final race of the night was an A6 525. Won by Vara Biddy for Donal Casey in 29.12. Three and a half lengths back in second was Boomtown Blitz for PJ Ryan and owner Amanda Meade.