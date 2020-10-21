Four Munster players to start for Ireland against Italy in Six Nations

FOUR Munster players have been selected to start for Ireland in Saturday's delayed Six Nations fixture with Italy at the Aviva Stadium, 3.30pm.

Two Munster players start in the Ireland backline, scrum-half Conor Murray and winger Andrew Conway. Two more Munster players are selected to start in the pack, second row Tadhg Beirne and number eight CJ Stander.

There are four uncapped players included in the Ireland squad with Will Connors and Hugo Keenan named in the starting XV. Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are in line for their international debuts off the bench.

Ireland XV v Italy

15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps Captain

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) uncapped

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps