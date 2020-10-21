Four Munster players to start for Ireland against Italy in Six Nations
Munster's Andrew Conway starts on the right wing for Ireland against Italy
FOUR Munster players have been selected to start for Ireland in Saturday's delayed Six Nations fixture with Italy at the Aviva Stadium, 3.30pm.
Two Munster players start in the Ireland backline, scrum-half Conor Murray and winger Andrew Conway. Two more Munster players are selected to start in the pack, second row Tadhg Beirne and number eight CJ Stander.
There are four uncapped players included in the Ireland squad with Will Connors and Hugo Keenan named in the starting XV. Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are in line for their international debuts off the bench.
Ireland XV v Italy
15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps
11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps Captain
9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps
1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps
3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps
19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps
21. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) uncapped
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on