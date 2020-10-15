IRFU halt domestic rugby following government restrictions

The IRFU following clarity from government, have suspended the Energia Community Series in all four provinces with immediate effect until further notice. Limerick sides Young Munster, Garryowen, Shannon, Old Crescent, UL Bohemians and Bruff were playing in the series, a pre-cursor to a post Christmas All-Ireland League, which is now also in doubt.

On October 14, the Government of Ireland removed the exemption for club championship matches from Level 3 of their Plan for Living with COVID-19. The Energia Community Series is no longer exempt from Level 3 training and match restrictions.

All clubs in Level 3 and Level 4 areas are now restricted to “Non contact training only in pods of up to 15.”

Clubs in all provinces are also reminded of the need to have an updated COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan in place which ensures all activities comply with government guidelines.

The IRFU with the four provinces will deliver strategic support to clubs in the coming weeks to help them make the most of non-contact training for the purposes of wellbeing, fitness and skill development.