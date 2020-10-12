Hat-trick for Limerick trainer Pat Buckley in English Greyhound Derby in Nottingham

PAT Buckley has three runners still standing in the final 24 of the Star Sports & ARC English Greyhound Derby.

And, all three runners for the Doon native remain unbeaten – adding second round victories to their opening round win last Saturday.

But luck wasn’t on the side of the Cappawhite based handler with all three remaining drawn together in the fourth and final quarter final this coming Saturday in Nottingham.

Buckley had four round one heat winners but Doolin Duke didn’t progress last Saturday – finishing fourth.

So still running for Buckley are Deerjet Sydney, Knocknaboul Syd and Glengar Bale.

All three are for different owners – Kenny Glen ( Deerjet Sydney), Patrick McElligott (Knocknaboul Syd) and Jack Buckley and Austin Whelan (Glengar Bale).

With back-to-back heats wins in Nottingham, it’s no surprise that the Buckley trio are all now at the top of the betting – Knocknaboul Syd (11/2), Deerjet Sydney (6/1) and Glengar Bale (8/1).

In Saturday’s quarter final, the Buckley trio will be joined by Rockmount Ozzy, Kilara Icon and Distant Village – the first three from each quarter final will progress to the following weekend’s semi finals.

In total there are eight Irish trained runners still remaining in the Sports & ARC English Derby – Graham Holland has two, while Noel Hehir and Ginger McGee have one each.