Munster confirm two more cases of Covid-19 as training resumes Friday

MUNSTER Rugby will return to the High Performance Centre at UL on Friday morning for scheduled Captain’s Run preparations ahead of Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

The province confirmed that the latest round of PCR testing carried out on Wednesday at the HPC has returned one positive test result.

The player, who is asymptomatic, is already self-isolating.

The is the second positive test result from PCR testing that has been carried out this week and is a direct link to the first reported case. Both players are being monitored medically and remain well.

In consultation with public health the squad have been given clearance to return to training on Friday morning and will follow the scheduled plans for round 2 of the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.

On a separate front, an academy player who was following a download week and has not been in the HPC this week, and therefore not part of the PCR testing, has also tested positive after reporting symptoms.

Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns, said: "We have taken all necessary precautions this week by standing down squad training and carrying out a second round of testing.

"We are very grateful for the support from public health services and thankfully the processes we have in place help us mitigate the risk factor as we prioritise the health and safety of our players and staff.

"We look forward to resuming our training programme tomorrow (Friday)."