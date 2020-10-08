Andy Lee's rising boxing star Paddy Donovan confirms details of his fifth professional fight

ANDY LEE'S rising boxing star Paddy Donovan will return to the ring next month.

In his fifth pro fight, undefeated Paddy Donovan will have a big step up in competition as he takes on Jumanne Camero on next month’s MTK FightNight event.

Boxing out of Limerick Donovan now has a 4-0 (3 KOs) record.

On Wednesday November 11 he faces Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield.

Donovan's fight will be live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The Limerick boxer has looked superb in his career so far, racking up three knockouts in four wins, with the most recent of those coming in August when he needed just 91 seconds to earn a first round knockout victory over Des Newton.

He now turns his attention to Camero, who won the Southern Area lightweight title back in 2017, and Donovan is pleased about the step up.

“I’m really excited to be back in the ring, and especially on an MTK Global show. They always put on world class events with world class fighters, and that’s where I want to be fighting," said Donovan.

“Jumanne Camero seems to be a decent fighter with 10 wins from 16 fights and he will be my toughest challenge to date. My training is going really well and I’m feeling really good. I’m sure his style of fighting will bring the best out of me and I’ll put on one hell of a show come November 11,” promised Donovan.

The November 11 FightNight also features Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, plus Kazakh star Tursynbay Kulakhmet having his first fight in the UK.

Elsewhere on the card, Sultan Zaurbek takes on Jeff Ofori, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin and Sahir Iqbal returns.

“We’re delighted to be working with our friends at Top Rank to get Paddy Donovan on our huge show next month. He’s had a perfect start to his career, and now faces a big test against Jumanne Camero," said Promoter Lee Eaton.

“Donovan looks destined for big things in the sport, and has a great trainer in his corner in Andy Lee. Camero is a former Southern Area champion though, so it’s set to be an extremely exciting fight," added Eaton.