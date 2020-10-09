Limerick rugby clubs chase precious Energia Community Series wins

LIMERICK'S six senior rugby clubs are due to face fixtures in Munster Conferences 1 and 2 of the new Community Series this Saturday.

In Conference 1, high-flying Young Munster are due to take on great local rivals Garryowen at Clifford Park at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, also in the top flight, Shannon will be looking to pick up their first win of the campaign when hosting Highfield at Coonagh.

The remaining Limerick club in Conference 1 action, Old Crescent, are scheduled to make the trip to Leeside to take on UCC.

Meanwhile, in Conference 2, Bruff are scheduled to host Midleton at Kilballyowen Park this Saturday, 2.30pm, while UL-Bohemian, fresh from their weekend win over Dolphin, are due to make the short trip to Nenagh Ormond.

Meanwhile in Munster Conference 1 of the Energia Womens competition, Shannon/LIT are due to host Ballincollig at Coonagh on Sunday, while UL-Bohemian travel to O'Dowd Park, Tralee to face Kerry, who include players from Abbeyfeale, also on Sunday.