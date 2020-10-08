Ireland squad for remaining 6 Nations fixtures is named

THE Ireland Coaching Team have named a 35 player squad to complete the final two rounds of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships.

The squad which will be captained by Johnny Sexton contains six uncapped players - including Shane Daly, of Munster, Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson Park.

While Baird and Connors have been involved in national camps before it will be a first time with the national squad for the other uncapped players.

In addition Munster scrum-half Craig Casey and back row Fineen Wycherley as well as James Lowe, James Tracy and Harry Byrne of Leinster will train with the squad next week at IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin. Ireland take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, October 24 before facing France in Paris the following Saturday, October 31

Ireland currently sit fourth on the Six Nations table one point behind Scotland and 4 points behind England and France who have all played an extra game. Back in February Ireland recorded wins over Scotland (19-12) and Wales (24-12) before losing to England (12-24) at Twickenham.

Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell commented, "There has been a huge effort right across Irish Rugby to ensure that the professional game could return safely and that work is greatly appreciated by the national management.

"We have protocols in place to safeguard the welfare of the players and staff and are looking forward to completing the Six Nations Championships.

"We have two competitions to play in over the coming months but will focus first on a strong finish to the 6 Nations Championships. The return to rugby has not been without its challenges as some players have suffered injury setbacks and there has been limited playing opportunities ahead of a busy and exciting international window.

"We will be closely monitoring the form and fitness of players competing in the Guinness PRO14 over the coming weeks."

Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4 & 5

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps



Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps



Training with Squad w/c October 12

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

James Tracy (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped