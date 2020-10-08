Limerick Club Senior Football Championship - Team of the Year

ADARE copper-fastened their position as Limerick senior football kingpins with their third Fr Casey Cup victory in four years last Sunday.

The men in red and black were 15-point winners on county final day against Ballylanders.

It's no surprise therefore that Adare dominate the selection of the Limerick SFC Team of the Year - selected by Limerick Leader reporters from displays only in the club championship.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Adare won the title with a five game run and across the championship some teams had just three outings.

It's a LeaderSport selection that draws players from seven clubs - Adare leading the way with six players; Ballylanders, Ballysteen and Newcastle West with two each and from Fr Caseys, Galbally and Galtee Gaels.

In goals is Brendan Carmody - he conceded just one goal in five games and that was in the opening 10-minutes of Adare 14-point round one group game victory over Na Piarsaigh.

There is an Adare trio in defence - Connolly brothers David and Ronan and Eoin Ryan. No surprise given that Adare conceded an average of just nine points per game.

Ronan Connolly was selected in the Limerick SHC Team of the Year last month.

Elsewhere in defence are Mike Donovan and Bill Casey, along with Ballylanders teenager Shaun Moloney.

In midfield are inter-county duo Iain Corbett and Limerick SFC County Final Man of the Match Paul Maher.

The attack features players from six different club.

Overall, it's a 2020 selection that includes five players that were in the 2019 Limerick SFC Team of the Year - David Connolly, Hugh Bourke, Iain Corbett, Eoin Hurley and Danny Neville.

TEAM: Brendan Carmody (Adare); Eoin Ryan (Adare), David Connolly (Adare), Bill Casey (Ballysteen); Mike Donovan (Galbally), Shaun Moloney (Ballylanders), Ronan Connolly (Adare); Paul Maher (Adare), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West); Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Cormac Roche (Fr Caseys), Hugh Bourke (Adare); Jimmy Barry Murphy (Ballylanders), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Eoin Hurley (Newcastle West).