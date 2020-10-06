Adult amateur and underage soccer matches cease but elite team fixtures continue

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has announced the cessation from midnight tonight of all Adult Amateur and Underage football matches with the exception of elite football following the Government’s introduction of Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

Elite football fixtures, namely those in the SSE Airtricity League, the Women’s National League and all five underage National Leagues, can continue.

Adult amateur and non-elite Underage clubs can continue to train under non-contact conditions as per the Government Guidelines outlined in the ‘Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 – Plan for Living with COVID-19’ programme and in conjunction with the updated FAI Safer Return to Training Protocol.

Coaches and players are not permitted to leave their resident county for training with adult amateur and non-elite underage teams.

The FAI will continue to monitor Government guidelines and will update this cessation order as required.