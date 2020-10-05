Historic first competitive hurling fixture in new Limerick GAA ground

THE first ever competitive fixture was played in Limerick GAA's new Kilmallock Road Campus yesterday.

The honour fell to the U16 hurlers of Monaleen and Doon.

Back in February 2017 Limerick GAA signed a long-term lease for the sporting facilities of the former St Enda's Secondary School on the Kilmallock Road in Limerick city.

The former community school closed in 2015 and the school buildings are now used by the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB).

But Limerick GAA have the sporting facilities. There is one full size pitch and two smaller training or juvenile pitches.

Plans are in place to build new dressing rooms and to install floodlights.

In recent times the inter-county minor and U20 panels have trained in the ground.

With dressing rooms currently ruled out due to Covid-19 restrictions it provided the opportunity on Sunday for a competitive fixture to be played in the ground.

Monaleen defeated Doon 1-15 to 3-5, in what was a county U16 hurling championship semi final.