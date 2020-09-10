Ireland to play six rugby Tests this autumn

IRELAND will now face a total of six international fixtures this autumn as the side competes in four Autumn Nations Cup fixtures in the wake of their rescheduled Six Nations fixtures.

Andy Farrell’s side kick-off their hectic schedule with their re-arranged Six Nations fixture with Italy at the Aviva Stadium on October 24, followed by their final Six Nations fixture away to France in Paris on October 31.

Ireland then participate in the new Autumn Nations Cup competition through November and start of December.

The format for the Autumn Nations Cup will be two pools of four – Group A will include England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia with Group B comprising of France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji.

The action gets underway over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th November kicking off with the mouth-watering clash of Andy Farrell‘s Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium on the Friday 13th November (Kick-off 7pm).

This will be followed on Saturday by England v Georgia and Italy v Scotland, while on Sunday France will entertain Fiji.

In Round 2, Ireland will travel to Twickenham to face England on Saturday 21st November (Kick-off 3pm), before hosting Georgia in Round 3 at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 29th November (Kick-off 2pm).

The Autumn Nations Cup will conclude on the weekend of the 5th and 6th December with a special final round of matches. Based on the pool rankings coming into the final weekend, each team will face off against the team ranked in their same position in the opposite pool, a format which promises some intriguing and unexpected clashes.

Broadcast arrangements in specific markets will be announced in due course.

Ireland’s Autumn Fixture List:

Guinness Six Nations:

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium – 24th October 2020 (Kick-off TBC)

France v Ireland, Stade de France – 31st October 2020 (Kick-off 20.00)



Autumn Nations Cup:

Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium – 13th November 2020 (Kick-off 7pm)

England v Ireland, Twickenham – 21st November 2020 (Kick-off 3pm)

Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium – 29th November 2020 (Kick-off 2pm)

Ireland v TBD, Aviva Stadium – 5th December 2020 (Kick-off 2.15pm).