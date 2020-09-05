Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 24 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 24 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

MINOR HURLING: Ahane travelled to Garryspillane on Wednesday evening to play in the Minor A County Championship. Ahane got off to a strong start with Kevin Morrissey getting a goal and Adam Murrihy getting a point from the puck out.

The teams traded scores throughout the first half with a Garryspillane getting two goals in quick succession, they got their third goal of the game just before half time. The teams went on at half time on a score line of Ahane 1-5 Garryspillane 3-7.

Again in the second half Ahane started the stronger with Adam getting four more points to add to his personal tally for the evening. However from there Garryspillane started to get on top and started to pop balls over the bar. The game ended on a score line of Ahane 1-14 Garryspillane 3-14. They say that goals win games and on Wednesday night that proved to be the case as Garryspillane ran out six point winners.

FOOTBALL: Ahane’s Junior Footballers travelled to Knockane on Thursday evening to play Crecora/Manister. Ahane started well and were only a point behind at the first water break, however Crecora/Manister started to get stronger and took their scoring opportunities better. At half time the score stood at Ahane 0-3 Crecora Manister 1-6.

Kevin Keenan the Ahane goalkeeper played a blinder throughout and made some fantastic saves. As the second half started Crecora/Manister added to their scores and began to pull away, in the end they proved to be just too strong for the Ahane team and they won the game out on a score line of Ahane 0-4 Crecora Manister 2-13. It was a busy week for the Junior footballers as they also travelled to Ballingarry to play Dromcollogher Broadford on Sunday evening. As the game reached the first water break the score line was Ahane 0-1 Dromcollogher Broadford 1-2, Paul Darmody scored the Ahane point. Ahane however continued to plug away and when the referee blew the half time whistle it stood as Ahane 0-4 Dromcollogher Broadford 1-4 again Ahane got their scores from Paul Darmody, Ger Frawley, and Jamie Maguire.

Midway through the second half and the game was still close with both sides getting scores and as the half was coming to an end Ahane were getting on top, however they ran out of time and the game finished on the score line of Ahane 0-10 Dromcollogher Broadford 1-10. Ahane’s scores came from Paul, Ger, Paddy Morrissey, Jamie and Evan Power. Ahane were unlucky in the end to come out on the wrong side of the result but Dromcollogher Broadford held strong and ground out the win.

GOLF CLASSIC: We are holding the second half of our Annual Golf Classic on Friday September 4 in Castletroy Golf Club from 1-4pm. We had a great first day of our Golf Classic and we are sure that Friday will be the same! Our first prize is a 3 ball in the Old Head of Kinsale. We will be revealing our 2nd an 3rd prizes on social media in the coming days..

U8 BLITZ: Ahane U8 hurlers had their second blitz of the year on Friday evening, away to South Liberties. Great turn out from Ahane with our players divided into teams. Many thanks to South Liberties for hosting us, well done to all the players, mentors, and parents who were in attendance! You’ll find pictures of Friday evenings blitz on the Bord na nOg Facebook page.

LOTTO: Results of Thursday night’s Lotto Draw where the Jackpot was €6,500. Numbers drawn 8, 19,21,29. No Jackpot Winner. Names Drawn: €200 Pat & Sheila Collins Lisnagry; €150 Jimmy Feerick Knocksentry; €120 Tadhg O'Malley Castleconnell; €120 Ryan & Catherine Adley Newgarden; €120 Emmet Graham Dublin; €120 Paudie & Pauline O'Reilly Richill; €120 Gina Hourigan Derrylusk; €120 Shane & Diane Jones Knocksentry; €120 Harry Twomey Laught; €120 Ann Gray Stradbally North.

FIXTURES: Minor B Football County Championship: Ahane v Shannon Gaels. at 6:30pm on September 4. Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Hurling: Ahane v Staker Wallace in Caherelly at 6pm on September 6.

BALLYSTEEN

SENIOR FOOTBALL: We played Newcastle West in our final group game of the reformatted Championship on Saturday night knowing that qualification to the knockouts was still not assured following our draw with Drom/Broadford in Round 2. See a full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. The 2-7 to 0-5 defeat ensured qualification to the knockout stages and a Quarter Final clash against Fr Caseys.on September 20 where a massive performance will be needed following this disappointing result.

Team: C. Ranahan; J. Daly, K. McMahon, B. Casey; M. O'Meara, P. Moran, C. Ferris; J. O'Shaughnessy, S. Gallagher, S. Hallinan; J. O'Meara, J. O'Sullivan; D. Ranahan, M. Ranahan; D. Neville. Subs Used: A. McGrath, D. Guerin, W. O'Meara, S. Whelan, T. Sheahan.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Well done to our Minor Footballers, who had a win against Bruff on Friday. Next up is a trip to Ballylanders this coming Friday, although the fixture is still awaiting confirmation.

Team: D. Fitzgerald, T. Hanley, K. Neville, C. Bourke, C. Ryan, E. Murphy, N. Barry, P. McMahon, T. Sheahan, D. O'Shaughnessy, C. O'Keefe, J. Rushe, F. Butler, S. McMahon, J. O'Donoghue, C. O'Flaherty, K. Walsh.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the July edition of the Club Limerick Draw. There is still time to enter for the 7 remaining draws left for the year. By joining the draw, you have a chance to win 31 prizes monthly ranging from €10000 to €100. The Club Limerick Draw is vital to the financial well-being of the County along with being a platform to support Clubs. 50% of all memberships go back directly to the Club. Contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Bally played Knockane last Thursday evening in Caherelly in round three of the junior B football championship hoping to maintain our good form having previously beating Kilteely and Caherconlish. The game proved to be a physical encounter with both teams battling hard and fair throughout, our first score was from the boot of Aaron O'Brien who finished to the corner of the net this was followed up by points from Jason Cross, Conor McCarthy (2) to leave us down by one at the water break. During the second quarter we contained our opponents well and kept them scoreless for the remainder of the half with our backs Mark O'Dea and Eoin Kloos leading the charge while at the other end Niall Mitchell got a point and Conor McCarthy struck a goal leaving the score 2-4 to 1-4 at the mid-way point.

The Cross brothers were both on the score sheet with two excellent taken points early in the second period next came a decisive goal from Daniel Owens after great work from Jack Cross on the end line followed up by points from Daniel McGuire and Conor Mac leaving us leading by seven at the final water break. With fresh legs on the field we continued on top and Conal Ryan got 1-1 in a flash first he finished off a lovely team move for a point followed by a bullet finish that almost took away the net our scoring was finished off by a point a piece from Conor Mac and Darragh Hogan with the final score reading 4-11 to Knockane 1-9.

Team from John Casey Jack Owens, Eoin Kloos, Matt Mitchell, Patrick Byrnes, Mark O’Dea, Sean Teefy, Niall Mitchell, Aaron O’Brien, Michael Martin, Jason Cross, Daniel McGuire, Conor McCarthy, Paul Martin, Daniel Owens, Gearoid Mitchell, Darragh Hogan, Tommy Carroll, Kieran McCarthy, Jack Cross, Conal Ryan, Shane O’Neill.

On Sunday last we played Oola hoping to maintain our 100% record in the group to date in another keenly contested game Conor Mac had a score from a free followed by Daniel Owens doubling our lead. Paul Martin was the star of the show for the next 10 mins converting 2-1 with some cool finishing inside in the full forward position leaving us leading comfortably 2-3 to 0-1 after roughly 20mins.

Oola came on top for the remainder of the half and as we struggled to upset their momentum they took full advantage and closed the gap to minimum at half time BB 2-3 v 1-5. The second half began with us dominating territory and taking advantage of the gradient Conor Mac kicked three unanswered frees and Jack Cross kicked a fine score to leave us leading by five at the second water break we extended our lead to six thanks to another score from Conor Mac. The closing ten minutes remarkably saw four goals Oola got two in a row to somehow bring the scores level but after a sweeping move we replied with a firm finish from Jack Cross but our opponents came down the other end and won a penalty, unfortunately John Casey could not repeat his penalty save against Caherconlish and the sides were level as we headed for injury time. Credit to our lads who kept the heads up and worked a chance to a scoring and Conor Mac duly obliged to leave us running out winners 3-9 to 4-5.

Team from John Casey, Colm O'Riordan, Eoin Kloos, Jack Owens, Alan O’Riordan, Mark O’Dea, Patrick Byrnes, Michael Martin, Niall Mitchell, Jack Cross, Jason Cross, Daniel McGuire, Conor McCarthy, Paul Martin, Daniel Owens, Kieran McCarthy, Tommy Carroll, Eoin O'Neill, Jamie O’Donoghue, Adam Shire, Denis Stack, Matt Mitchell.

FIXTURES: The football takes a back step as the junior a and b hurling comes back in over the next few weeks first up is our junior a hurlers who will play Fennagh Kilmeedy next weekend and Templeglantine the weekend after with our junior b hurlers out the in between these fixtures, unfortunately all games remain behind closed doors updates to be provided on social media and club text were possible.

BALLYBROWN

SENIOR HURLING: The very Best of Luck to Our Senior team who play Na Piarsaigh on Saturday September 5 in LIT Gaelic Grounds. The match will be streamed live. Facebook and Twitter will post updates. The very Best of Luck to all our Leaving Cert players who get their results next Monday.

LOTTO: There was No winner of the Lotto Jackpot last week. Numbers were 3, 6, 10, 14, B11. Don't forget to buy your tickets from Hayes Shop, Centra Clarina, Quinns De Bucket Bar and Restaurant Local seller's go door to door if you would like anyone to call contact the Ballybrown Club Facebook page or any committee member.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the club lotto on Wednesday August 26. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 9, 25. The lucky dip of €40 went to Seamus Nunan, The Hostel, Promotor Centra. The €20 lucky dips went to, Fr Chris O’Donnell, Adare, Promotor Dave and Brid Sheehy, Jimmy Quilty Jnr, Ardpatrick Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Mike Fitzpatrick, Kilfinane, Promotor Brian Carey, Ruairi O’Shaughnessy, Ballyroe Upper, Promotor Brendan O’Brien. The jackpot on September 2 is €12,650 in the Sportsfield Pavillion.

FIXTURES: On Saturday September 5 the Senior hurlers take on Monaleen in the Senior cup in Caherconlish at 5pm. On Tuesday September 8 the Junior B’s play the last of the league section of the South Junior B championship V Knockainy in Knockainy at 6.30.

BEST OF LUCK: Best of luck to the Bord na nOg and camogie teams playing this week, information on the facebook pages. Best of luck to everyone who returned to school this week, stay safe.

CAPPAMORE

FIXTURES: Mr Binman U14 Hurling Division 2A Championship, Round 3, Wednesday September 2 South Liberties Crecora Manister v Cappamore at 7pm in Dooley Park. County Minor Hurling Championship Quarter Final on Wednesday September 2 Cappamore V Naomh Eoin/Cnoc Gaels at 6:30pm in Caherconlish. East JBHC Round 5 on Thursday September 3 Cappamore v Pallasgreen at 6:45pm in Cappamore. Mr Binman U16 Football Division 2A Round 3 on Monday September 7 Cappamore v Oola at 7pm in Cappamore.

CAMOGIE: Well done to our U14 camogie team , who had a great win against Na Piarsaigh. Cappamore remained dominant from start to finish . With the aid of a strong breeze in the first half Cappamore went into the break in a comfortable position (2-5 to 0-3). The girls started the second half with two early goals and pushed on from there. Cappamore were in control throughout the game. Full time score Cappamore 7-6, Na Piarsaigh 1-6.

Team: Aoibhe Ryan, Aine Dillon, Abigail Mockett, Hannah Ryan, Sally Hayes, Fiona O’Malley, Tegan Ryan, Megan Ryan, Hannah Dillon, Molly Ryan (2-1), Kaelin Ryan, Annie Hourigan, Aishling Ryan(1-0), Rachel Caher (4-5), Roisin Fitzgibbon. Subs: Catriona Dillon , Abbey O’Dwyer, Amy Delaney, Mia Daly, Hannah Fealy.

RESULTS: Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Cappamore 2-9, Cappagh 1-11. Minor football Championship Cappamore 1-3 St Kierans GAA 2-11. Scorers: S Duggan 1-1 , PJ Hogan 0-1, L O’Donnell 0-1. U14 Football Cappamore 3-5, St Kierans 2-11. East JBHC Murroe Boher 1-23 Cappamore 2-14.

LOTTO:August 24 draw. Numbers drawn: 4, 6, 19, 23. Jackpot €8800. No Winner. Lucky dips of €20: Denis Keating Jnr, Dromsally; Breda Laffan, Towerhill; Sheila O’Donnell, c/o Daniel; Janet Ryan; Rose Collins, Clonteen; Elizabeth Shanahan; Ester McKenna, c/o Tony Foley; Pat Halpin, c/o Mike O’Malley; Matthew Ryan (L), Rearcross; Tommy Hanly Snr, c/o Matthew O’Malley.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 1, 3, 7, 29. Lucky dip winners were Caoimhe c/o Mena Fitz, Donald c/o Uncle Toms, Donnacha O'Gorman, Ciara Mulcahy & Esther Donovan. Next weeks jackpot will be €5,600 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Big fixture for our Junior A team next weekend, when we face off against Doon in the penultimate round of this year's championship in Cappamore at 6pm on Sunday. Unfortunately, no spectators are allowed attend, so we'll do our best to keep you updated via social media throughout the game.

U14 HURLING: We came up against a very good Knockainey side last Wednesday evening and despite the scoreline, our lads gave it a good cut. Tom Carroll in goals pulled off some spectacular saves, top drawer stuff and our outfield players battled hard against their opposite numbers all evening. Goals from Sam McElligott (1), Pádraig McCarthy (1) and Tadhg Spencer (2) closed the gap somewhat, but Knockainey were always able to find their scores that bit easier when they needed them. Our lads plugged away though and had a very strong final quarter, something to build on for the next game. Final score, Knockainey 6-14 Caherline 4-4.

Team: T Carroll, C O'Connor, T Spencer (2-0), C Partridge, S Tiernan, B Madden, A Murnane, C Casey, S McElligott (1-1), P McCarthy (1-2), J Boland (0-1), M Boland, J Kiely, R Hehir, F Horgan. SUBS: E Martin, R Moloney, O Heelan, S Casey, J Gavin.

U11 HURLING: Our U11 team came up against a very strong Ballybrown team on Sunday evening last, but we're very proud of the effort every one of the team put in. We're not out again until September 13, so keep training & practicing.

Panel: A Ryan, M Koyce, D O'Dwyer, R Mannion, B McGrath, J Kiely, S Merrick, E O'Donnell, S McAnulty, R Coffey, R Lynch, A O'Brien, S O'Dwyer, P Power, W Tracy, E Murnane, N Partridge.

FIXTURES: Busy week of fixtures - on Thursday evening, our U12's welcome Dromin-Athlacca to Caherconlish, throw-in at 6:45pm, while our Junior B team travel to Caherelly for a 6.45pm throw-in. On Friday evening, our U10's host Ballinacurra at 6:45pm, while on Saturday morning, our U14's are back in action, travelling over to Pallasgreen for an 11am throw-in. Finally on Sunday, our Junior A lads play Doon in Cappamore at 6pm.

CLAUGHAUN

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: A busy week of championship football saw us play both group games within 6 days of one another. On Tuesday last the team travelled to The Bog Garden to take on Mountcollins. A strong first half saw us take a 3-4 to 1-2 lead into the break, with goals from Eoin Murphy, Mark O'Halloran and Gary Bateman. The second half proved a difficult affair and an impressive Mountcollins fightback coupled with a strong wind saw our lead slip with the game finishing a draw, 3-6 to 3-6. Team: Ronan Power, Darren Kenihan, Craig Carew, Alan Kiely, Cian Graham, Kyrin McGarry, Podge O'Reilly, Cian Byrnes, Alex Kiely, Mark O'Halloran, Ciaran Moran, Kevin Howard, Eoin Murphy, Gary Bateman, Sam Mullins.

On Sunday evening, the team travelled to Adare to take on Rathkeale in a game that would determine the fate of all teams in the group. After a strong start, which included an early goal for Eoin Murphy, we took a 1-05 to 0-05 lead into half time. More good work in the second half in the face of continuous pressure from the opposition (including a penalty which was excellently saved by netminder Ronan Power) saw us win out on a scoreline of 1-12 to 0-11. Team: Ronan Power, Darren Kenihan, Kyrin McGarry, Alan Kiely, Cian Graham, Craig Carew, Mark O'Halloran, Cian Byrnes, Kevin Howard, Jamie McGarry, Ciaran Moran, Alex Kiely, Eoin Murphy, Gary Bateman, Sam Mullins. These results see us top our group and book our place in the County Quarter Final vs St Patrick's in three weeks.

JUNIOR HURLING: Our junior hurlers take on Monagea this Sunday September 6 in Ballingarry. After the great start in earlier rounds, the team will look to continue their winning ways and hopefully secure a place in the knockout stages of the championship.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Our minor footballers opened their campaign on Friday last with a game vs South Liberties-Crecora-Manister. The lads had their share of possession but couldn't make it show on the scoreboard and the more clinical opposition ran out winners on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-6.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs facing a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field. We would ask that all those with an interest in Claughaun consider subscribing to the draw.

LOTTO: The club lotto remains postponed until further notice. We look forward to the time when we can resume the weekly draw as normal.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Brendan Ryan, who took home an impressive €535. The next draw will take place this Saturday August 22. All support would be greatly appreciated.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our junior footballers bounced back from their narrow opening round defeat to Kilteely-Dromkeen with a comfortable 2-13 to 0-4 win over Ahane in Knockane last Wednesday night. We got off to a bright start with nice points from Gary O’Connell, Karl Moloney and Mike McCormack. A goal from Karl just before half time saw us take a commanding seven point lead in at the break. We pushed on in the second half with some fine scores from Karl, Mike and Killian Scanlon and a goal from Gary O’Connell. Team: Shane O’Connell; Dom O’Connor, Evan Moloney, David Macken; Tim Moloney, Tomás Connolly, Patrick Dolphin; Karl Moloney, Richard Murphy; Conor Burke, Mike McCormack, Donnacha Connolly; Jack Dalton, Gary O’Connell, Cormac Flanagan; Cian Leahy, Thomas Shanahan, Darach Skelly, Rob Greer, Killian Scanlon, Sam Riordan. The lads play Drom-Broadford last night Wednesday September 2.

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our junior hurlers next game is Sunday September 6 v Drom-Broadford in Staker Wallace at 6pm. This is a massive game for the junior with a county quarter final at stake. Best of luck to all.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Hard luck to the junior Bs who lost out to Kildimo-Pallaskenry last week in their final group game. This is the end of the road for the junior Bs for the year. Many thanks to the players and management for their efforts.

MINORS: Well done to our minor footballers who had a fine win over Claughaun in the first round of the A championship last Friday on a score line of 2-10 to 0-4.

U16: The U16 footballers’ are out next Monday night September 7 against Pallasgreen in Crecora at 7pm in the division 2 championship.

U14: The U14 hurlers play Cappamore last night Wednesday September 2 in Crecora. Focus switches to football next week with a game v Ahane on Wednesday September 9 at 7pm in Crecora.

U12: Best of luck to the under 12 hurlers who are away to Knockaderry Thursday September 3 at 6.45pm.

WATER BOTTLES: With the current Covid-19 regulations there is a large buildup of disposable plastic water bottles being left at pitch after training and matches. This is creating an unreasonable burden on the pitch maintenance committee in cleanup and disposal of these bottles. We are asking all players to only use the re-usable match water-bottles and put their names on them. These are available in any sports shop and can be sanitized at home after use.

CROOM

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: We played Castlemahon in the final group game last Sunday evening at a sunny Croagh. We started very well, using possession wisely and taking our score with good link up play and runs from our forwards and led 1-6 to 0-2 at the water break with the goal coming from Conor Laffan. We continued our dominance in the 2nd quarter but Castlemahon had a penalty saved by our keeper Shane Burke. We led 1-10 to 0-4 at half time. The second half continued in the same vein as the first with a lot of work and careful use of possession by everyone and we pushed further ahead to 2-14 to 0-5 at the water break with Shane Burke saving another penalty. We put on a number of subs who also played their part when they came on. Castlemahon didn't lie down and battled right throughout the match, getting a third penalty for a dubious foot block but this time Castlemahon buried it. The final score was 2-15 to 1-7. We now qualify for the county quarter final against either Ballybrown or Monagea.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: This Sunday we play Kilmallock in the county quarter final at 6pm in Bruff. We have been looking forward to this for a few weeks and will need to be at our best for what will surely be a tough close encounter.

MINOR FOOTBALL: Our Minor Footballers lost to Adare team in Rd 1 of the county championship last Friday in Adare. We were missing a couple of players and will need to work on a few things and improve prior to the next match this Friday at home v Cappamore at 6.30pm.

U16: Our U16 hurlers play Pallasgreen on Wednesday September 2 at 7pm in Knockane. Our U16 footballers play Killacolla Gaels next Monday September 7 at 7pm in Croom.

UNDERAGE: U14 hurling training on Wednesday September 2 at 6.30pm. Our U14 footballers play Dromin Athlacca Banogue on Wednesday September 9 in Athlacca at 7pm. Our U12 hurlers play Knockainey on Thursday September 3 in Croom at 6.45pm. Our U10 hurlers play Croagh Kilfinny in Croagh this Friday September 4 at 6.45pm. Our U8 footballers play Kilmallock in Kilmallock this is Saturday at 10.30am. Our U6 Nursery continues their training and fun functional movement skills and activities on the 4G training area this Saturday 11-12noon. All kids are welcome.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn - 2 ,12, 17, 28. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Gerry Flynn Carrigeen, Trevor Roche c/o Alan Sheerin, Liz Barry c/o Mark Reidy, Richard O Donoghue c/o Mark Reidy, Margaret Moore c/o Mark Reidy. Next draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6500.00 . Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

THANKS: Dromin Athlacca GAA Club would like to thank all our players, parents and mentors along with our Covid-19 Officers for all their hard work and commitment to ensure recent Covid-19 regulations are adhered to. It is due to their hard work and commitment that our club can continue to keep our long standing traditions alive and well. It was a busy week again for our club.

UNDERAGE: Our U8s traveled to Hospital Herbertstown for a great days entertainment. On Sunday our U14 hurlers participated in the County Sheild Semi Final against Ballybrown in Clarina. After extra time the final score was 3-9 to 1-13. Our hurlers showed great determination and all gave a fantastic performance. Congratulations to all involved.

FIXTURES: Premier Intermediate Relegation Final with neighbours Bruree is fixed for the Sunday September 6. On Thursday September 3 U12 Hurlers will travel to Caherline to play them at 6.45pm. On Friday September 3 our U10’s will play Feohanagh Castlemahon in Feohanagh in Castlemahon with throw in at 6.45pm. U8 Boys and Girls will travel to Ballyagran for a football match against Castletown Ballyagran with throw in at 10.30am.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The 5th Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday September 26. There is €10,000 up for grabs along with many more cash prizes. Contact our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

FUND-RAISER: A Cash for Clothes' fundraiser has been organised for the club. This will take place on Saturday September 13 in our Clubhouse. Clothes that are clean and in good condition, along with paired shoes and runners, handbags and belts will be greatly appreciated. Donations of clothes will be accepted inAthlacca Clubhouse at any training session.

LOTTO: Club Lotto is back! Jackpot this week was €7,300.Numbers drawn were 7, 9, 19, 32. No winner. Lucky Dip winners were Ber Kelleher €40, John Mullins €20 and Liam Shine €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online.

FEDAMORE

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Fedamore continued on their winning ways beating Kilteely Dromkeen in Junior B football on Thursday night. First half goals from Cian Enright, Darragh O'Keeffe and Rory Conaghan set the tone for a comfortable victory. Half backs Colin Haigney and Tom Shinney were of constant trouble to Kilteely with Shinney popping up for two beautiful points in the first half. Hugh O’Donnell hit the back of the net at the start of the second half with a close-range finish and followed up with a point from play. Craig McNamara along with the backs and midfield worked tirelessly as the rain pelted down. Final score Kilteely Dromkeen 0-3 Fedamore 4-12. Team from Tom Myles, Tom Keogh, Eoin Enright, John Bourke, Colin Haigney, Conor O’Keeffe, Tom Shinney, Darragh O’Keeffe, Paul Treacy, Craig McNamara, Seaghan Gleeson, Rory Conaghan, Hugh O’Donnell, Padraig Kelleher, Cian Enright, Dean Fanning, Dinny Cronin, Eoghan Hurley, Mike Shinney, John Griffin, Barry Scott, Damien Keehan. Credit to Kilteely Dromkeen on entering two football teams in the East this year along with their fantastic new astro and wall ball facilities. Fedamore played Caherconlish on a glorious summer's evening Sunday in Round 4 of the East Limerick junior football championship. Both teams started brightly with Craig McNamara and Colin Haigney pointing for us. Caherconlish struck for a first half goal but our lads responded well with goals from Darragh O’Keeffe and Padraig Kelleher. Further points from Mike Shinney and Seaghan Gleeson left us with a seven-point lead at half time. Caherconlish started the second half brighter and got an early goal following the restart. Craig McNamara was unerring from placed balls for us and kept us ahead on the scoreboard. Despite another goal for Caherconlish we finished well with Cian Enright and Darragh O’Keeffe both taking their goal chances well along with a fine double save from keeper Tom Myles late on. Final score Fedamore 4-13 Caherconlish 3-7. Team from Tom Myles, John Bourke, Eoin Enright, Tom Keogh, Colin Haigney, Tom Shinney, Barry Scott, Darragh O’Keeffe, Paul Treacy, Craig McNamara, Mike Shinney, Seaghan Gleeson, Eoghan McCormack, Padraig Kelleher, Hugh O’Donnell, Aodhan Hurley, Cian Enright.

U16: Hard luck to our U16 footballers of Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore who lost out to Ballybrown last Monday. Our next game is against Cappagh Rathkeale on Monday September 7.

MINOR: The minor footballers played Rathkeale and lost out on a score line of Ballybricken Bohermore 3-4 to 1-17.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 3, 9, 11 and 28. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €16,100. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Ann & Monica, Rachel McMahon, John O Keeffe and Darragh Power. Next week's draw is on Sunday September 6 at 8pm in the Community Centre. Due to technical difficulties out of our control, playing online is currently not available. We are working on a resolution. Tickets available from a number of local resellers and at the community centre Sunday nights. Thanks for your support.

FIXTURES: Junior hurling v South Liberties on Thursday September 3; U16 football v Cappagh Rathkeale on Monday September 7, Junior hurling vs Pallasgreen on Tuesday September 8; U14 football v Monaleen on Wednesday September 9.

FR CASEYS

SPIN AND WIN: Fr Caseys GAA Spin & Win draw continues each Monday night. Tickets cost just €2, or 3 for €5 with a Jackpot of €5,000 up for grabs. Tickets can now be purchased from Sheehys Hardware, Moss Harnetts, Cryle Dry Cleaners, Dick Dalton, Ann Lyons, Abbey Tiles & Paint, Rock Hair Scissors, Upper Cuts or any committee member. Alternatively you can also purchase a yearly ticket for a once off €100 payment or you can also setup a direct debit of €8.33 a month. We really appreciate your support for our local draw. Results of the draw will also be posted each Monday to Facebook and Twitter. Results of Spin & Win Draw for Monday August 24: Kathleen Sean O’Connor - €50, Evan Woulfe - €50, Sharon Ambrose - €50. The jackpot is now €5,000.

FIXTURES: Minor County Championship Fr Caseys V Monaleen on Sunday September 6 in Abbeyfeale at 6.45pm.

LIMERICK SFC: In the Senior County Championship it finished Fr Caseys 0-17, Adare 0-12. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. This victory means Fr. Caseys top their group with two wins from two and now progress to play Ballysteen in the County Quarter Finals in three week’s time. This team has always had great potential, unfortunately not always realised but hopefully this win installs the confidence for them to drive on. Tougher tests await but so far so good from all involved.

MINOR FOOTBALL: In the Minor County Championship it finished Fr Caseys 1-11, Newcastle West 1-5. Fr. Caseys Minor Footballers started their championship campaign last Friday with an away trip to local rivals Newcastle West. Bidding to claim the county crown for the third year in a row, Fr. Caseys made a blistering start with three early points, Eoghan O’Connell with a brace and Diarmuid Buckley also on target. On 15 minutes Newcastle West kicked their opening point but Fr. Caseys were proving to be the more clinical side and kicked four points without reply to stretch the lead to six points. Having been on the back foot for most of the game, Newcastle West gave themselves a lifeline with two late points before the break to reduce the margin to four. The half time score was Fr. Caseys 0-7, Newcastle West 0-3. Newcastle West kicked the opening two points of the second half and suddenly the deficit was only two points. Fr. Caseys needed a reply and a brace of points restored the half time advantage. Mid way through the half Eoghan O’Connell and Jack Quinlivan added another two points and time was running out for the home side. Newcastle West needed a goal and that is exactly what they got on 20 minutes. Three points now separated the teams and it looked like a nervous finished awaited. Eoghan O’Connell who was in a rich vein of scoring form all night had other ideas and blasted the ball to the net to restore a six point advantage that Fr. Caseys would hold until the final whistle. The final score was Fr. Caseys 1-11, Newcastle West 1-5. This was a very important win against formidable opposition and the perfect start to their title defence. Next up for our minors is a home tie against Monaleen on September 6. In a group of six another two victories would guarantee a place in the semi-final stages.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The fourth Club Limerick Draw of the year took place last Saturday August 29. Well done to John Murphy from Fr. Caseys who claimed a €100 prize. The next draw will take place on September 26 with another €10,000 jackpot up for grabs as well as an Exclusive Star Prize. Many thanks to all the club members who have joined the draw to date. The cost is only €10 per draw with €5 going directly back to your local nominated club.

GALBALLY

U12: The U12 team played Ballylanders in Ballylanders, winning by 3-2 to 1-5. The squad was: Fionn O’Carroll, Cathal McGuire, Bill Crawford, Ciaran Hyland, Cian Harty, Oran Sheedy, Philip Ryan, John Lees, Shane McCarthy, Paul Fenton, Rua Flynn, Jamie O’Shea, Liam Gleeson.

U14: The U14 team beat Newcastlewest by 6-10 to 3-2 last week. The team was Paul McGrath, Tiernan Ryan, Jason O’Mahoney, Phillip Ryan, James Gallagher, Jamie McGrath, Jack Gallagher, Eoghan Beston, Hugh Flanagan, Evan Sheedy, Declan Heavey, James Gallagher, Donnacha Walsh, Billy Kiely, Oran Sheedy, Oisin Crowley.

U16: The U16 team had a two point win over Mungret in the county championship played in Galbally on last Monday evening on a scoreline of 1-12 to 2-7. Galbally played well but our shooting in front of goal was a bit off, the ball landed short or just wide. The team was: Eoghan Beston, Dylan Moriarty, Evan O’Connor, Billy O’Keeffe, Shane Ryan, Cathal O’Mahony (1-3), Bailey Ryan, Paddy Kennedy (0-2), James O’Sullivan (0-1), Niall O’Dwyer, Owen O'Sullivan (0-5), Josh Ryan, Ben Ryan, John English (0-2), David O’Mullane (0-1), Jamie McGrath, Hugh Flanagan.

MINOR: The Minor team beat St Patricks on Friday night by 3-13 to 1-3. The team was: Dylan O’Sullivan, Nathan O’Mahony, Robert Sampson, Joe Farrell, Jack O’Reilly, Cathal O’Mahony, Jack O’Keeffe, Peter O’Dwyer, Paddy Kennedy, Michael O’Donnell, Josh Dineen, Eoin McGrath, Jordan Dineen, Eoin O’Sullivan, Patrick McGrath. Subs: John English, Ciaran Beston, Shane Hanrahan, Niall O’Dwyer, Josh Ryan.

SENIORS: The Senior Footballers were beaten by Monaleen by 0-12 to 0-6 in the final group game. The team was: Peter Morrissey, Ciaran Sheehan, Roibeard Donovan, Jacko Mullane, Peter O’Dwyer, Liam Casey, James Cummins, John Kearns, Mike Donovan, Dylan O'Shea, Eoin O'Mahony, Jamie Morrissey, Ger Quinlan, Cathal Shanahan, Gary McCarthy. Subs: Ger Ryan, Eoin Halligan, Tony Henebry, Kieran Hickey, Josh Dineen, Cathal Flynn, Tom Davern, Billy Donoghue, Sean Kearney, Jack Donovan, Robert Sampson, Jordan Dineen, Michael Dwyer, Jonathan Scully. They now face Oola in the County Quarter Final. There is a history of knockout games between Galbally and Oola, meeting in the County Intermediate Final of 2010, and the County Senior Football Semi Finals of 1970, 1980 and 1997.

FUND-RAISING: The long awaited Split the Pot is scheduled to return on the weekend of September 19. Due to the closure of the pubs, any families associated with the club and the wider community are asked to enter an envelope, either at matches, at underage training, at camogie training, at adult training or in the local shops.

GARRYSPILLANE

FUNDRAISING: Our Draw which was due to take place in March is now taking place this Saturday September 5. All money raised will go to future developments and team preparations. Tickets on Sale Now Available from anyone of the following Darren Hayes, Frank Carroll, David Dawson, Gearoid Power, TJ Ryan, Liam Russell, Donie Ryan, Corona Ryan, any player and all local shops or online at https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/Garryspillane_GAA_Club

FACEMASKS: Back by popular demand Club Face Masks Limited stock now available in Meades Shop Knocklong and Creeds Shop Elton

FIXTURES: Sunday September 6 - Junior A Hurling Championship Garryspillane v St. Kierans in Adare at 6pm. Sunday September 13 Senior Hurling Relegation Final Garryspillane v Murroe-Boher in Bruff at 12pm.

RESULTS: U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final Garryspillane 0-13 Doon 3-18; Minor A Hurling Championship Garryspillane 2-14 Cois Laoi Gaels 1-19; Minor A Hurling Championship Garryspillane 3-14 Ahane 1-14.

LOTTO: Monday August 17 - Numbers 7, 8, 16, 29. No Winner, Lucky Dip Winners Betsy Walsh co/o Fogartys, Billy, Mary & Margaret Harty, Aoibhin & Thomas Fox, Marian Hayes, Colin Ryan. Monday August 24 - Numbers 6, 15, 24, 29. No winner, Lucky Dip Winners: Grace McCarthy, Kit Lynch, Joshua Ryan, Marian Doyle & Linda Dooley. Monday August 31 - Numbers 3, 14, 24, 30. No Winners Lucky Dip Winners: Aaron, Robyn & Shay Hayes, Michael O'Loughlin, Gerry & Mary Keogh, James Ryan, The Hub Glenbrohane. Next Draw will take place on Monday September 7. Jackpot €2,400. Tickets available in The Credit Union, Meade’s Shop, OPT, The Magnet, Creeds. Tickets €2 or 3 for €5.

U16 HURLING: Played Monday August 17 U16 Div 2b Hurling Championship Garryspillane 1-17 Hospital-Herbertstown 2-10. Garryspillane: Mikey O’Keeffe, Billy O’Keeffe, Dylan Moriarty, Evan O’Connor, Ben Ryan, Cathal O’Mahony, James O’Sullivan, John English0-2., Bailey Ryan, David O’Mullane 0-1, Paddy Kennedy 0-6(3f), Shane Ryan 0-6(5f), Josh Ryan , Owen O’Sullivan1-1, Paddy English, Jamie McGrath 0-1, Eoghan Beston, Cian Ryan, Hugh Flanagan, Jack Gallagher, Declan Heavey, Lewis Stewart. Played Monday August 31 U16 Hurling Championship Full Time Garryspillane 5-19. Caherline 1-13. U16’s had a great win Monday night against Caherline in a fine competitive game of hurling. Half time saw nothing between the teams only the goal from Ben Ryan on the 18th minute. Bouncers 1-9 to Caherline 0-9 points. Garryspillane got well on top in the second half aided by the breeze and four goals from Owen O’Sullivan, two within a minute of each other on the 9th and 10th minute. Final score Garryspillane 5-18 – Caherline 1-13. Garryspillane: Mikey O’Keeffe, Billy O’Keeffe, Dylan Moriarty, Evan O’Connor, Ben Ryan (1.0), Cathal O’Mahony, James O’Sullivan, John English (0.1), Bailey Ryan(0.1), David O’Mullane, Paddy Kennedy(0.3), Shane Ryan (0.9 8f), Josh Ryan (0.1), Owen O’Sullivan (4.03), Paddy English, Jamie McGrath, Eoghan Beston(0.1), Cian Ryan, Hugh Flanagan, Jack Gallagher, Declan Heavey, Lewis Stewart

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next Draw Saturday September 26. Six draws remaining at €10 per month. If you would like to join this draw for your chance of winning one of 31 monthly prizes. Please contact any committee member.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

HURLING: Intermediate Hurling Quater Final on Sunday September 6 v Na Piarsaigh in Caherconlish at 1pm. Junior B Hurling on Tuesday September 15 v Glenroe.

FOOTBALL: Junior A Football result Hospital Herbertsown 5-12 Bruree 1-9. Minor Football A Championship result: Cnoc Dubh Gaels (Hospital Herbertstown Knockainey) 3-7 Ballylanders 1-11.

MINOR FIXTURES: Friday September v Bruff away at 6.30 and Friday September 11 v Ballysteen at home at 6.30.

BORD NA NOG: U14 Football result Hospital Herbertstown 6-6 Cois Laoi Gaels 2-1. Our U12 hurlers who took on Na Piarsaigh at Na Piarsaigh GAA pitch on Saturday August 29 in the county hurling league. Winning on a scoreline of 7-11 to 1-4

LOTTO: Draw Monday August 24. Jackpot was €4,300. Numbers drawn were 9, 10, 11, 15. There was no winner. Lucky dips €20: Fionn Mulqueen, Abbie Wright, Wright Boys, Mary Hennessy, Darragh O'Dea. Sellers prize €40: Gerry Ryan. Buy your tickets for €2 each or 3 for €5 from our facebook page by clicking play game, any player, any committee member, our ticket sellers, local shops. Thank you to our sellers and ticket buyers for your continued support.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congrats to Mary Burke and Catherine Carroll who ticket won them €500 in this month's draw that took place on Saturday August 29. Congratulations ladies. To join contact our club draw coordinator Pat Foley 0868593838 or any committee member if you have any queries. Your support is much appreciated.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: In the Junior B Football Championship Round 3 Fedamore 4-12, Kilteely-Dromkeen 0-3. Our junior B footballers played Fedamore during the week. In very soft underfoot conditions it was clear early on that Fedamore were the stronger team as they built up an unassailable lead in the first half. However our lads admirably stuck to the task and registered some fine scores, Darren Murphy in particular burst through on a couple of occasions with both efforts just scraping the upper side on the crossbar. Fedamore finished convincing winners but our lads gave their all. Team Derek Greene, Eamon O’Dea, Matt Hanley, Eoghan O’Dea, Eamon O’Regan, Lar Smalle, Declan Kenny, Brendan Gleeson, James O’Regan, Shane O’Dea, Darren Murphy, Cedric Laffan, Jack Hayes, Neilus Keogh, Kevin McCarthy.

FIXTURES: County Junior A Football Championship Group 3 on Wednesday September 2 at 8pm v Ahane in Doon. County Junior A Hurling Championship on Saturday September 5 at 6.30pm v Old Christians in Boher.

LOTTO: Draw made August 24. Numbers drawn: 4, 17, 22, 23. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Tracey Ryan, Mary Fitzgerald, PJ Gleeson, Helen Ryan (Coole).

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 9, 15, 25, 27. The following are lucky dip winners: Ger Downes promoter John Downes, Mike Dunne promoter Frank Moore, Mairéad Danaher promoter Ted Danaher, Margaret Farrell promoter Online, Tommy Butler promoter Tom Sheehy. Promoters Prize John Downes. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw. Tickets will be on sale in advance of the draw from 8pm to 9pm Thursday evenings in The Resource Centre or at Bord na nOg training on Monday nights. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Next Draw will be held in The Resource Centre Thursday September 3 at 9pm. Your support is greatly appreciated. Our Club are pleased to announce that the weekly Club lotto can now be done online. All lotto entries must be logged by 8pm on the Thursday evening of each draw. Draw takes place at 9pm. Details on how to play online including subscriptions options can be found on https/knockaderrygaa.clubifyapp.com/categories/lotto/products Any questions please contact any of the Lotto committee or Club secretary Ger Corkery.

PARISH DRAW: This month’s draw will be held this Thursday, September 3 in The Resource Centre. Monthly subscribers please contact your promoter. If interested in joining contact any member of the GAA, Camogie, Community Council or Ahalin Parents Association for details. Thank you for your continued support.

PATIE CONDON RIP: Last Sunday evening Knockaderry GAA stalwart Patrick Condon of Ardrine, known to all that knew him as Patie, passed away. For many ,many years Patie was a very active member of Knockaderry GAA. From 1986 to 1991 he was Club Chairperson and held various other roles during his time as member. He oversaw the official opening of the GAA Field on May 10th 1987 as Chairman. He was the Club delegate for many years at West and County Board meetings.In 1993 Patie was one of the founding members of the Club Lotto as well as being a promoter and involved in the setting up of The Mackey Draw within the club (presently know as Limerick Club Draw). Up to about 2 years ago he would be seen at the Knockaderry Intermediate Hurling games with his son Seán and good friend Liam Mullane. Patie had other interests, he was actively involved in the weekly card game in Clouncagh, a member of the Community Council and had a keen interest in greyhounds with his son Tomás. He will forever be in the history books of Knockaderry GAA as a great club man. The Club extends its deepest sympathy to his wife Nuala, sons Tomás and Sean and extended Family. Ar Dheis de go raibh a hainm.

U16 HURLING: Knockaderry 2-20 Tour/Kileedy 1-12. The U16 boys finished the last match in their group with an eleven point win over Tour/Kileedy last Sunday in Tour. As the lads came second in their group they are through to the Shield knockout stages of the competition, fixture to be confirmed. Team on the day: C Moran, Jack O’Connor, E O’Connor (0-1), K Mc Mahon, G Fenniman (cpt) (0-1), R Keating (1-9), C Sheehan, L Barrow (1-0), E Foley, C Mc Mahon, B Clarke, JJ Condon (0-5), D Moloney, A Dowling, E Moran (0-4), J Meehan, E Hayes, G Storan, Jim O Connor, R O’Connor, C Begley, management Tom Foley, Mark Danaher, Steven Mc Mahon, Davin Meehan, Nora Condon and Rosa Foley.

RESULT: Minor Football: Knockaderry 2-11 Kildimo/Pallaskenry 2-4, U14 Football 13-a-side Knockaderry 2-3 Athea 5-12; U12 Football Knockaderry 2-5 Askeaton/Ballysteen 4-3; U12 hurling Knockaderry 0-4 Ballybricken 2-8.

FIXTURES: IHC Knockaderry v Feohanagh on Sunday September 6 at 5pm in Feenagh; Minor football Knockaderry v Athea on Thursday September 3 at 6:30pm in Athea; Quarter Final Minor B Hurling Championship Knockaderry v Drom/Broadford on Wednesday September 9 in MNP at 6:30pm; U12 hurling Knockaderry v Crecora on Thursday September 3 at 6:30pm in Knockaderry; U10 hurling Knockaderry v Bruree on Friday September 4 at 6:45pm in Knockaderry; U8 hurling Knockaderry v Shannon Gaels on Saturday September 5 at 10:30am in Glin.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

U16 FOOTBALL: Result Mungret St Pauls 2-7 Galbally 1-12. On Monday August 24 in Galbally our U16 footballers faced into a game they knew would be a challenge. They gave it everything they had in them and with 2 great goals were unlucky to just miss out on a draw.

CUL CAMP: Well done to everyone who attended the Kelloggs Cul Camp this year and of course all the organisers who helped make it happen. The weather threw a bit of a spanner in the works at times and made for an exciting finish to Thursday. It is always great to see a strong camogie and ladies football presence there at our camps each year. We were the only Limerick Cul Camp last week which ment we were spoilt with the amount of Cul Camp coaches who put our 200 players through their paces. We could not have run the camp without the help of our club volunteers who were put to work straight away getting all the children signed in, Covid checked in and into their groups on the pitch. It has taken 24 coaches and about 6 Cul Camp supervisors to make this camp run smoothly, we are delighted to have two of our own players involved as coaches- Eoin Ryan (Bosco) and Patrick Dwane. We had a surprise visitor on Friday as Aaron Gillane came along and had a chat with each group of children. There were some very interesting questions asked of Aaron but none too hard that he could not answer. Photos from the camp are available on our website.

U14 FOOTBALL: Result Mungret St. Pauls 2-8 Oola 2-12. On WednesdayAugust 26 in Oola our U14 footballers played a convincing game but just struck lower on the points than Oola whos strong finish left Mungret St. Pauls 4 points behind.

U14 CAMOGIE:Result Mungret St Pauls 1-3 Monaleen 5-3. Mungret St Pauls U-14 camogie travelled to Monaleen for the third round of their championship on a blustery wet evening in the aftermath of Storm Francis on Tuesday August 25. Mungret St Pauls playing with the wind in the first half took the early initiative and opened with a goal before Monaleen responded with one of their own. Mungret St Pauls kicked on and scored the next three points to Monaleen's one leaving Mungret St Pauls with a slender two point lead at half time. The second half saw Monaleen take control and with the wind at their backs, they eventually ran out winners on a 5-3 to 1-3 scoreline.

U16 CAMOGIE: Result Mungret St. Pauls 3-3 Templeglantine Knockaderry 2-8. On Thursday August 27 in Mungret the U16 camogie girls took on an equally skilled Templeglantine Knockaderry team. The visitors got the game started with 2 points up but Mungret St. Pauls were not long in catching up. Templeglantine Knockaderry got one more point in before the water break with Mungret St. Pauls rocking Templeglantine Knockaderry when they returned to the pitch snatching 3 goals in quick succession while Templeglantine Knockaderry only scored three points to leave the score 3-2 to 0-6, Mungret St. Pauls with a five point lead. The second half was Templeglantine Knockaderrys, but it was the goalies on both teams that had to put in a lot of the work as there was constant pressure put on the backs and some close calls on goal scores with the goalies getting their hurley in the way. Mungret St. Pauls only managed one more point in this half while Templeglantine Knockaderry regained the lead with 2 goals and 2 points. Team; Ellie Mulqueen, Ella Mason, Caoimhe Holmes, Aoife Long, Saoirse Casey, Zoe Page, Ciara Brennan, Emma Fitzgerald (1-1), Ella Page, Leah Nolan, Cliodhna Byrne (1-0), Amy Connolly (1-0), Amy O'Halloran (0-2, 0-1 from frees), Rachel Lynch, Eibhlin O'Grady, Katie O'Callaghan, Mollie Tobin, Jayne Casey. Management; Brian O'Halloran, John Page, Albert O'Grady.

PREMIER MINOR FOOTBALL: Result Mungret St. Pauls 0-9 Monaleen 0-10. Monaleen had the home advantage on the Premier Minor Footballers first game in the Championship on Friday August 28. Monaleen held most of the possession in the first half and with some missed chances Mungret St. Pauls were unlucky to lose by one point. It took Mungret St. Pauls until near the first water break to open their score with 2 points in a row with Monaleen already on 2 points. The water break came just as Monaleen had scored their third point which came from a free. Another 5 minutes and both sides were level on 4 points each. Both sides went on to share the next 4 points to end the half on 6 points all. The second half saw Mungret St. Pauls make substitutions which gave some fresh legs on the pitch and it made for a tighter half as both sides had many missed chances and put in convincing challenges to the goalies who did well to clear the ball away in tight situations. Mungret St. Pauls went 2 points up but Monaleen came back and leveled the game again with two minutes left to play. The last score in the match was from Monaleen with a placed ball which gave them a one point win. Team; Casey Tanyi, Conor White, Ciaran Uwatse, David Hassett, Darragh O'Connor, Frank Corcoran, Jack McCarthy, Colin Rochford, Billy Molyneaux, Conor Galvin (0-1), James Killian, Mark Moroney, Cillian O'Gorman (0-1), Darragh O'Hagan (0-7, 0-5 from frees), Daragh Bridgeman, Kieran Bolger, David Geary, Jack Sommers, Conor O'Halloran.

MINOR B FOOTBALL: Result Mungret St. Pauls 3-8 Granagh Ballingarry 1-11. On Friday August 28 while the Premier Minor Footballers were in Monaleen there were great reports coming from Ballingarry as our second Minor team played a memorable game as they worked together and made use of each player as they put Granagh Ballingarry through their paces. This is a mix of players who shone on the night.

LADIES FOOTBALL: Result Mungret St. Pauls 2-11 Drom Broadford 2-14. Our Limerick Motor Centre sponsored Ladies Football team were on home ground on SundayAugust 30 when they played Drom Broadford. The visitors had the stronger start but Mungret St. Pauls pulled it together to narrow the gap to 3 points by the final whistle. Drom Broadford opened the game in style when they scored a goal in the opening minutes, this put Mungret St. Pauls on the back foot and they struggled to catch up, by the water break Drom Broadford had punished Mungret St. Pauls with another 4 points while we had scored 2 points from play. Drom Broadford continued with another 2 point leaving a 7 point gap between the teams. Mungret St. Pauls never dropped their heads they kept picking themselves up and getting stuck back into the game and a goal from play in the twentieth minute helped raise their game a bit more but so did Drom Broadford as they added on another goal and two points by the half time whistle widening the gap to 9 points Mungret St. Pauls 1-5 Drom Broadford 2-8. With a few changes to the team and some encouraging words at half time Mungret St. Pauls were ready to take the second half on. With the clock just started to tick again the ball was sent to the Mungret St. Pauls forwards and quickly put into the back of the net, followed on a minute later with a point from play. Drom Broadford powered back and went 3 points unanswered. There was one more exchange of points before the second water break. It was the next fifteen minutes that made Mungret St. Pauls shine as they came flying out of the blocks and scored 7 points to Drom Broadfords two but unfortunately for our ladies they were just short. Team; Marie Lyons, Fiona Browne, Aine Ryan, Caoimhe O'Neill, Ciara Conway, Yvette Culhane, Emer Quinn, Clare O'Meara, Aoife Morrissey (0-2), Megan O'Malley (0-1), Mairead Clancy (0-1), Claire Coughlan (1-0), Norma O'Sullivan (0-7, 0-3 from frees), Aoife Donovan, Niamh O'Keeffe, Subs used- Laura Hanlon, Orlaith O'Neill (1-0), Mags Lynch.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Result Mungret St. Pauls 4-14 Kildimo Pallaskenry 1-5. Our Limerick Motor Centre sponsored Intermediate Footballers played Kildimo Pallaskenry on Sunday August 30 in the second and last round of the Championship, both teams were to progress to quarter finals the result determined who they played. Mungret St. Pauls led the game from the start with 5 points counted before Kildimo Pallaskenry got off their mark, by the first half Mungret St. Pauls who were playing down the slight incline in Clarina added another 3 points by the half time whistle. The second half started much the same again with Mungret St. Pauls writing the play book adding a tally of a goal and 3 points before Kildimo Pallaskenry scored again. Mungret St. Pauls squeezed in another point before the ball was sent across our goal line and rebounded into the back of the net by a waiting Kildimo Pallaskenry player. This goal did not rattle Mungret St. Pauls as the reply was the third goal for us. There were 2 more points each before Shane Barry scored his hat trick. There really was no coming back for Kildimo Pallaskenry but they ended the game with their final score. Mungret now play Glin in the quarter final. Team; Ronan McElligot, Adrian Naughton, Stephen Dilworth, Brian Treacy, Michael Fitzgibbon, Liam Harrington, James Garvey, Killian Ryan, Brian Barry (1-0), Jack Coyne, John Hutton (0-5, 2 from frees), Sean O'Dea, Shane Barry (3-6), Jack Walsh (0-2), Brendan Giltenane, Subs on; Denis Giltenane, David Bridgeman, Peter Harington, Cian O'Doherty, Pa Begley (0-1). Eoin(Bosco) Ryan, Darren Coffey, Breandán O'hAnnaigh, Bernard McCarthy, Sean Moran, Darragh O'Hagan, Adam Storan, Mike McMahon, David Brosnan, Dylan Harnett, Eoin Ryan. Management; Noel Kelly, Pa Ranahan, Brendan Casey, Mick Fitzgibbon..

MONALEEN

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Well done to our senior footballers and management team who defeated Galbally 0-12 to 0-6 in their second Limerick county senior football championship group game on Saturday afternoon. The win qualifies the side for the county quarter-finals as group winners. Monaleen will now face Ballylanders in the county quarter-final on Saturday, September 19 in Bruff at 4pm.

SENIOR HURLING: Monaleen senior hurlers are due to face Blackrock in the Bons Secours Hospital County Senior Hurling Cup final at Caherconlish this Saturday at 5pm.

FUNDRAISING: Monaleen GAA club, as with all other voluntary groups, has been unable to carry out fundraising this year. We have kept our club lotto going, carried out major improvements to our clubhouse, and driveway to Peafield. As a result, funds are low. We will be reinstating the selling of our lotto 'white tickets' this week on our local Centra shops.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on this Friday, September 4. Please donate any clean, unwanted clothes, also bed linen, towels, curtains, paired shoes, bags and belts. No duvets, pillows, or wet, dirty or damaged clothes please. Bags can be dropped off on Wednesday, Septeber 2 and Thursday, September 3 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Friday, September 4 from 9am to 12 noon. Thanks for your support - the more we collect the more we receive.

HEALTHY CLUB PROJECT: Monaleen GAA Club is taking part in the GAA’s Healthy Club Project. We would appreciate if you could complete this brief questionnaire to help guide us on our Healthy Club journey by letting us know what areas of health you are most interested in. Open to non-members & members.

GER LAWLOR: The GAA community is rallying around our former senior football manager and popular Laois native Ger Lawlor to help ease the financial burden associated with his care following a stroke. Ger managed Monaleen to multiple county senior football championship successes. The club also reached the 2002 Munster club final. As a result of his recent stroke, Emo native Ger is now deemed long term care and will live out his life in a nursing home or at home with numerous carers. A fundraising Golf Classic for Ger Lawlor is taking place on Friday September 11 in Portarlington Golf Club. Teams of four are €160 and tee boxed can be purchased for €100. Tickets at €5 will also be on sale in the coming weeks.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, August 27 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 16, 19, 23 and 29. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were L. Likely, Shanbally; J. Moyles, Evanwood; J. McIntyre, Riverbank; J. Whittle, Carrigeen. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

CAMOGIE: Our Junior A girls played their second championship match on Saturday August 22, a home game v Tournafulla. The girls started well and had a big lead at half time 2-14 to 0-1 having taken some fine scores. Caoimhe Lyons scored 4-5 and Megan O'Mara 0-7 as Monaleen won well. Final 4-19 to 2-4. Panel: Caitlin Bonfil; Saoirse Lane; Grainne Fullen; Niamh Doyle; Ruth Heavey: Laura Hession; Clodagh Power; Megan O’ Mara; Ellen Regan Magner; Ella Hession; Caoimhe Lyons; Lucy D’Arcy; Aoife Doyle; Aine Doyle; Amy Burke; Aoife Sheehan; Aoife Nelligan; Emily O’Halloran; Grace Clohessy. Our Junior teams are both out this coming weekend. Junior A are away to Ballybrown, throw in 5pm on Saturday while Junior 12 a side are in semi final v Ballybrown Friday.

U16 CAMOGIE: Our U16s had a very strong start to the championship with a good win at home v Ahane. This was a tough game against a strong team. Two first half goals from Amie O'Brien and Laura Hession saw Monaleen go into a 2 point lead at half time. A tight second half saw Monaleen win out on a score line of 4-10 to 3-11.

U14 CAMOGIE: In the Mackey Championship we won out on a scoreline of 3-12 to 1-2. Well done on a great team performance. Scorers: 2-1 Sarah Burke, 0-6 Ellie Madden, 1-1 Bella Collins, 0-2 Ciara Buckley, 0-1 Aoife O'Brien; 0-1 Niamh Twomey. Huge Thanks to Lorraine & all at La Cucina for presenting our U14 Squad with a fabulous new set of jerseys for the championship. Monaleen B had 2 matched this week at home to Mungret and away to Ballybrown in the Treaty Championship. Monaleen U13 girls played round 4 of the U14 championship last Tuesday. Playing at home against a good Mungret team who had won their opening 2 matches. The girls now have 3 wins from 3 and have secured a cup semi final place. Well done to all. Final score, Monaleen 5-3, Mungret 1-3. Team: Erika McCarthy, Carrie McCormack (jc),Emma O'Leary, Andrea Costello, Kate Moloney, Emma McGrath, Lily Reid, Millie Reen, Grace Hegarty (0-2); Alice Sheedy (2-0), Emily O'Riordan, Lucy Power (1-1), Ella Rock, Rachel Widger (jc) (2-0), Rebecca Bromell, Isabelle Bromell, Molly Morrissey, Aoife real Dawson, Laoise Noonan. Monaleen U13s played their final U14 Treaty group match on Sunday morning against Ballybrown. Final score was Ballybrown 3-2, Monaleen 4-5. 4 wins from 4 for this u13 team and we now top the group and are guaranteed a home semi-final in a few weeks time. Team: Erika McCarthy, Orlaith Purcell, Emma O’Leary, Andrea Costello, Isabelle Bromell, Emma McGrath, Lily Reid, Millie Reen, Grace Hearty (0-3), Lucy Power (0-1), Robyn d'Arcy, Molly Morrissey (0-1), Ella Rock (2-0), Laoise Noonan (2-0), Rachel Widger (Capt), Louise Burke. Saturday August 22 saw the end of a very successful 6 week summer Academy with over 70 girls involved. Huge thanks to Kyle Hayes and Dan Morrissey from Limerick Senior hurling team who called out to speak to the girls. Huge thanks to the organisers and coaches who contributed so much to this academy. Sunday August 30 saw the inaugural Monaleen Camogie U6 Nursery commence with approx 30 girls taking part.

OOLA

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Oola Senior Footballers faced Ballylanders in Kilmallock last Saturday, August 29, in round 2 of the county senior championship. See full match report elsewhere in LeaderSport. Oola finished out the game 2-8 to 0-8 winners. Oola will now meet Galbally in the county quarter final. Team: Kevin Nolan, Cathal Hallissey, Tommy Hayes, Fiachra O'Grady, John Bourke, Eoin Fitzgibbon (C), Dubhan O'Grady, James Power (1-0), Raymond Ryan (0-2), Jack Downey (0-1), Josh Ryan (1-2), Eamon Landers, Mikie O'Brien, Ian Bourke (0-3), Keith Bourke. Subs: Liam Downey, Ciaran Bourke, Mikie Landers, Bob Purcell for Keith Bourke, Cian O'Donovan for Jack Downey, Mikie Stokes, Eddie Stokes, Tadgh Whelan.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our junior B team was busy last week playing 3 matches within the week. On Sunday August 23 they faced Kilteely Dromkeen in Kilteely where they recorded their first win of the East championship, having drawn their round 1 match the previous week with Fedamore. The score was Oola 1-11 Kilteely Dromkeen 1-5. The following Wednesday night Oola played Caherconlish in Oola. Caherconlish won this encounter on a score line of Oola 1-7 Caherconlish 2-8. On Sunday last, August 30, the juniors played Ballybricken Bohermore in Oola, this was a high scoring game, unfortunately, Oola losing by a 1-point margin. The final score was Oola 4-5 Ballybricken Bohermore 3-9.

MINOR: The minors got their championship off to a winning start beating Na Piarsaigh 3-11 to 1-07. This game was played in Oola on Friday evening last. Oola were in control from start to finish and played some lovely football with a number of players registering scores. Team: Liam Downey, Jack O’Dwyer, Sean Sweeney, Danny O’Brien, Luke Hueston, Chris Thomas, Sean Maher, Tomás Lynch (0-1), Conor Whelan, Cormac Ryan (0-1), Cian O’Donovan (0-4), Colin O’Grady (0-1), Liam O’Dwyer, Eddie Stokes (2-2), Paddy Downey. Subs: Sean Moloney, Kevin Maher (0-1), Jack McPartland, Tom Ryan (B), Evan Crowe, Ben Morris, Dylan McGrath, Gareth Thomas (0-1), Darragh O’Brien (0-1).

UNDERAGE: U14 Boys Football Championship: Oola 2-12 Mungret 2-8; U12 Boys Football Championship: Oola 8-7 Galtee Gaels 2-5; U16 Boys Football Championship: Oola received a walkover from Pallas; U16 Girls Football Championship: Oola 7-8 Dromin Athlacca 0-6.

FIXTURES: U12 Girls: Oola v Ahane Friday September 4 in Ahane; Ladies intermediate football quarter final: Oola v Fr Caseys on Tuesday September 8, venue to be confirmed.

SPILT THE POT: Last week’s Split the Pot prize was €542. Congratulations to Edel Gammel, Debbie McGrath & Kate Kelly on winning the jackpot. Envelopes available at - Gala Oola, O'Donovan's Londis Oola, Finesse Hair Studio, Bleisce Barber's, Neilys Bar Oola, Oola Post Office and at training in Oola GAA Field. Also available online: https://www.oolagaa.com/p/split.html. Thanks to everybody for supporting the draw.

DRUG EDUCATION: Oola Healthy Clubs have arranged a Drug Awareness talk/workshop for teenagers and parents on September 22 (Dependent on Cov19-19 social distancing rules allowing) with Nicole from Alex’s Adventure. This will take place in Oola Community Centre. Nicole will deliver a 45minute talk to parents, guardians, coaches and leaders in our community, about the importance of substance use. The workshop will aim to educate teenagers with information to keep them and their friends safe. Places are limited; therefore, booking is essential, message Oola GAA Facebook or contact 0861291752 to book a place. This is free of charge and open to all members of the community, members and non-members.

PALLASGREEN

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: A second defeat in the championship last Sunday evening in Caherconlish. After a poor start when trailing 1-2 to 0-0 after 10 minutes Pallas fought bravely to get back into the game with points from Kevin Barry (2) and Brian Fanning to cut the defecit. But St Patrick’s just had that craft to claw their way out of danger to go further ahead. But points from Paudie O’Dwyer and Kevin Barry had a goal between the sides. Pallas were unfortunate not go into the break level after a wonderful move involving several players and the goal bound strike hit the side netting to leave the city side ahead 1-5 to 0-5. A minute after the throw in a second yellow was issued to one of our defenders after the slightest of touches on City forward resulting in a penalty. After scoring this left a mountain to climb and Pallas went further behind 2-6 to 0-5. To their credit Pallas played gallantly despite numerically disadvantaged and points from Aaron Greene (0-2), Seamus Mulcahy (0-1) and Kevin Barry (0-3) saw them trying to the very end and leave the scoreline 0-11 to 2-13 in the City Sides favour. Team: A O’Sullivan, E Mulcahy, T Franklin, A Moloney, S Bradshaw, L O’Dwyer, P O’Dwyer, D Fanning, B Fanning, K Barry, K McMahon, O Roche, S Mulcahy, C McMahon, A Greene. Subs; C Ryan, T McMahon.

LADIES FOOTBALL: A spirited display from the ladies against Croom in sunny Pallas last Sunday saw the game ending level on a scoreline of 3-7 to 3-7. The game looked out of reach at half time when they were behind by 1-2 to 2-6, the Pallas goal coming from the impressive Caoimhe Butler. The second half was to prove an exciting encounter with both sides giving it their all. The Pallas ladies to their credit never gave up and a goal from Sinead McGuinness gave the team great belief to leave a point between the sides. Croom scored their third goal to take a four point lead and looked like getting over the line. But to their credit the ladies fought to the finish and another goal by Sinead McGuinness had the minimum between the sides and the strive for victory on both sides was now at nail biting territory. Croom had chances to stake the victory and missed but enter again the tireless Caoimhe Butler who levelled matters with a point just before the final whistle to leave the scoreline at 3-7 to 3-7. Team; Leah Butler, Kate Franklin, Eadaoin O’Connell, Ciara McNamara, Emma Martin, Ailbhe O’Connell, Caoimhe Butler (1-5), Rebecca Harty, Niamh Mulcahy, Sinead McGuinness (2-0), Sophie Roche (0-2), Sarah Dillon, Abha Rodahan, Claire McMahon, Aine Looby. Subs; Clidhona Ryan, Lisa McGuinness, Aoife Purcell, Mel O’Sullivan, Grace Leaden, Katlyen Casey.

LOTTO: No winner Monday August 24 draw; Numbers drawn; 11, 15, 17, 24. Lucky Dip Winners: Kieran McMahon, Seamus Mulcahy, Susan O’Sullivan, Breda & Emma Ryan, Cilla Wallace

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Lisa and Sinead McGuinness who were first prize winners of the August monthly draw in the Club Limerick Draw last Saturday morning. The sisters scooped the first prize of €10,000. The draw has been kind to Pallasgreen as this was Pallasgreen’s second first prize winners in the four monthly draws to date. Also congratulations to Michael McGrath who also featured in the draw having won €500.00. Congratulations to all our winners. You can still join the draw at only €10 per month for the remainder of the year by contacting club Registrar Tony Greene(Jnr) 086-3777696.

PATRICKSWELL

U14 HURLING: The U14 hurlers won their County semi-final by 2-15 to 3-5.

JUNIOR A HURLING: The Junior A Hurlers are scheduled to play Mungret in Clarina on Sunday September 6 at 6pm.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday August 24. The drawn numbers were 3, 6, 10 and 14. The Bonus Number was 11. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for John Clancy and €20 each for Cora Cliffe, C. Keyes, Terence Hall, John Brennan and Ciara Moloney.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Padraig O'Brien scooped €100 in the August Club Limerick Draw.

ST PATRICKS

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Round One: St Patricks 2-8 Gerald Grifins 0-16 and Round Two: St Patricks 2-13 Pallasgreen 0-11. Differing results but overall a very positive week of championship for the Intermediate football team. 26 players took to the field over the two games, including six championship debutantes and all involved can be very happy with the outcome of a County Quarter Final place against neighbours Claughaun, the game will take place on Sunday September 20 at 2pm in Clarina.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Our focus now turns to the Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi Final this Sunday at 1pm in Bruff.

West Limerick side Tournafulla will be the opponents in what is a crucial game. The club will have regular and up to date scores on twitter and the whats the scor app. We wish the players and management the very best of luck this Sunday.

UNDERAGE: A busy week for our underage teams with the Minor, U16s, U14s, U12s, U11s, U10s, and U8 hurling and football teams all playing in the past week. Mixed results but it was a joy to see so many wear the green of St Patrick's and well done to all who contributed.