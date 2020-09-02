Referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's Guinness Pro14 semi-final with Leinster

ANDREW Brace will referee Munster's marquee Guinness Pro14 semi-final with arch rivals Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Friday evening, 7.35pm

Friday night's derby will be Brace's 54th time to take charge of a Guinness Pro14 fixture.

In February of this year, Brace took control of the Guinness Six Nations game between France and Italy at the Stade de France.

The appointment of referees for the Pro14 semi-finals have been made based on merit and performance across the entire Guinness PRO14 season in 2019/20 according to competition organisers. Brace has taken charge of seven games in the Pro14 this season.

Andrew Brace studied at the University College Plymouth Marjon and has a BA in Sports Science and Coaching with Outdoor Adventure.

He subsequently moved to Ireland to play and coach rugby and lined out with Old Crescent RFC and won the 2012 Emirates Cup of Nations representing Belgium. He also represented Belgium in Sevens.

He was an assistant referee at the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Andrew Brace's assistant referees for Friday night's semi-final are Limerick man George Clancy along with Sean Gallagher.