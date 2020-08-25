Guinness Pro14 becomes 13 as cash-strapped team withdraws

THE Guinness Pro14 has been dealt a major blow with confirmation this Tuesday that the board of South African side, the Southern Kings has voluntarily withdrawn the team from participation in any planned domestic rugby competitions in 2020.

The players and staff were informed of the decision at 7.30am on Tuesday morning, following an urgent meeting of the board the afternoon before.

The decision was taken 'reluctantly in the face of hard, financial realities', said Andre Rademan, chairman of the Southern Kings board.

"Following several weeks of interrogation of the Kings' financial state of affairs we were left with a straightforward choice," said Mr Rademan.

"We could opt to field the Kings in the domestic competitions mooted by SA Rugby for the sport's post-lockdown resumption if we so wished.

"If we did so, it would require additional loans to the Kings or extra investment from the shareholders to the tune of R6.5m, which would add to the organisation's existing substantial debt.

"However, as there was no contractual requirement for the Kings to resume short-term participation in the Guinness PRO14 competition, because of air travel restrictions, and as the Kings had no other commercial commitments to honour, the most prudent decision was to withdraw."

The Southern Kings began life in the Guinness Pro14 in 2018 along with the Cheetahs.

TheKings have won just four of their 55 league fixtures over the last three seasons and, once again, sit bottom of their conference.

The 2020/2021 Guinness Pro14 season is due to begin on the weekend of October 3.