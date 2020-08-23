Limerick District League round-up from the opening weekend of the junior soccer season

THERE were four Premier League games this weekend, as the Limerick District League kicked off in earnst.

The highlight of the weekend was the Fairview Rangers FAI Junior Cup semi final victory - read report here

PREMIER LEAGUE

Ballynanty Rovers 5 Geraldines 1

Ballynanty Rovers recorded their second win when accounting for Geraldines at LIT on Sunday. Conor Ellis and Ger Barry had Balla two goal to the good by half time.

Shane Byrne pulled one back for the visitors but almost immediately Aaron Nunan restored the two goal deficit. Further scores from Derek Daly and Ellis completed the scoring.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Liam Brock; Rian O'Connell; Jake Dillon; Adam Costello; David Donnan; Ger Barry; Jason Hughes; Aaron Nunan; Conor Ellis; Adrian Power. Subs: Derek Daly; Zak Hyland; Michael Guerin; Thomas Byrnes; Alex Purcell.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Clifton Carey; Dean McNamara; Bobby Tier; Thomas O'Grady; Christy O'Neill; Cian Byrnes; Jamie McGarry; Karl Turner; Evan O'Neill; Shane Byrne. Subs: Trevor Daly; Ousman Darboe; Shane Cox; Eddie Lee; Paul Fitzgerald.

Coonagh Utd 5 Kilmallock 3

Two sides who had a poor opener met and both showed a big improvement. Kilmallock took the lead through Tommy Heffernan but a Frank Harnett header levelled the tie.

Kilmallock regained the lead through Jason Heffernan and again Coonagh replied, this time with a brilliant solo goal from Brion Moriarty.

Just after half time Moriarty scored again to give Coonagh the lead and midway through the half Will Brick beat two men and rifled home into the top corner from 35 yards before Andrew Leydon added a fifth minutes later. Anthony Punch scored a late consolation for Kilmallock.

Coonagh Utd: Jose Zaquieu; Darren Martin; Martin Deady; Luke Doherty; Frank Harnett; Niall Earls; Andrew Leydon; Brion Moriarty; Barry Harnett; Gordon McKevitt; William Brick. Subs: Steve Martin; Ian Considine; Mark Moylan; Rory O'Neill.

Kilmallock: Sean Hamm; Sean Finn; Eoin Burchill; John Heffernan; Anthony Punch; Mark Burchill; Barry Sheedy; Jason Heffernan; Paul Moloney; Paul Doona; Tommy Heffernan. Subs: Kieran Stubbins; Shane Enright.

Mungret Reg 4 Janesboro 4

A thriller in Mungret ended with the home side sharing eight goals with a new look Janesboro. ‘Boro started in style and raced into a tow goal lead courtesy of David Hannon and Shane Kelly.

Mungret emerged from their slumber after the restart and Kian Barry pulled one back with the help of a deflection before Yakuba Yabre levelled matters from the spot.

Declan Cusack marked his debut with a beauty to put the home side in front however Conor Madden then headed the sides level.

When Colm Barrett restored Mungret’s lead late on it looked game over but a great fightback saw ‘Boro draw level when Kevin Laffan headed home.

Mungret Reg: Matthew Hayes; Craig Prendergast; Adam Storan; Brian Cotter; Aaron Long; Colm Barrett; Darragh Killian; Yakuba Yabre; Kieran Long; Cian McNicholas; Kian Barry. Subs: Keith Storan; Declan Cusack; Conor Myers; Evan Cusack.

Janesboro: David Considine; Kevin Laffan; James Fitzgerald; Samuel Ogundare; Donie Curtin; Sean O'Dwyer; Thomas Lyons; Conor Madden; Aaron Fitzgerald; David Hannon; Shane Kelly. Subs: Niall McNamara; Conor Laffan.

Nenagh AFC 0 Aisling Annacotty 1

Nenagh looked odds on to hold high flying Aisling on Sunday with the sides deadlocked four minutes from time. However the Munster Champions had other ideas and Shane Clarke played Aaron Murphy through who fired a beauty in off the crossbar to win all three points.

Nenagh AFC: Joe Keys; Jack Saunders; Saeed Ryan; Steve Daly; Mark McKenna; Bryan McGee; Daniel Ryan; Diarmuid Fitzpatrick; Alan Sheehan; Nathan Kelly; Dan Butler. Subs not used:Jordan O'Gorman; Adam Ryan; Colm Hayden.

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Evan O'Connor; Killian Moloney; Nathan O'Callaghan; Tom Clarke; Dylan Sheehan; Shane Tracy; Brian Butler; Shane Clarke; Keith Mawdsley; Aaron Murphy. Subs: Shane Stack; Eoghan Burke.

ROUND-UP

In the Premier A League the weekend action highlight was the game in Moyross where the locals welcomed Athlunkard Villa.

Ryan Earls gave Moyross the lead but a great comeback inspired by Danny Taylor, saw Adam O'Regan and Aodhan Keane net to give Villa the points.

Aisling picked up their second win beating Cappamore 3-1. Danny Burke scored two, Caimin Ayres completed the tally.

Adrian Ryan (2), Liam Quinn and Dave Ryan were on target as Murroe picked up a second win over Carew Park.

Newport scored a superb 6-5 win in a thriller versus Fairview Bees. Brian O’Sullivan netted twice while Dave Ryan, Ben Coleman, Kevin Connolly and Elliot Slattery scored for the winners.

Charleville bounced back in style hitting Holycross for five through Sean McCormack (2), Luke Doyle Cian McNamara and Eoin Clifford. Sean O'Riordan netted the ‘Cross reply.

Corbally Utd recovered too scoring a big win over Hill Celtic. Darren Hanley (3), Darragh Varley (2), Alan O'Doherty, Chris Dunne and Dave McGrath were on the mark.

On Sunday Kilfrush hit Granville Rgs for four in Division 1A courtesy of Chris Dineen, Bradley McNamara, Mikey Ryan and Tyrique McNamara-Leamy.

Hyde also chalked up a second win, beating Patrickswell 4-2. Lee Carey and Sean Dooley netted for the home side but goals from Richard Benn, Evan Shine, Kevin Slattery and Ben Kennedy gave Hyde the spoils.

Aaron Grant and Barry Gibbons were on target for Southend in a 2-2 draw with Knockainey. Nick Hayes and Dean Byrne replied while Jason Daly marked his return from injury with a goal for Star Rvs in a 1-1 draw with Shels for who youth player Shane Griffin netted a last minute equaliser.

Castle Rvs and Ballylanders played out a 3-3 draw. Micheal Ryan (2) and Marcus Kiely for the home side, Eamon O'Mahoney (2) and Ciaran Kelly for Ballylanders were on target.

Summerville bounced back to score a good win over Geraldines B thanks to scores from Shane Power , Evan O'Grady, Val McDermott, Ian Dore and Kuba Ciecloch.

In Division 1B Cals,beat Athlunkard Villa B 3-1 with scores from Cathal O'Connell (2), and Mike White while Pallagreen hit Glenview Rvs for five through Mick Gammell (2), Adam Keogh, Mike Ryan and Vinnie Ryan.

Mungret Reg and Parkville shared the goals and spoils. Vitalie Alcedarevschi for Mungret and Barry O'Sullivan Mungret were on target.

Regional Utd B and Caherdavin Celtic also finished all square. Sam Gleeson and Jeff Mannion netted for the home side. Cian O'Rahilly and Damien Conway replied for Celtic.

In Division 2A Jason Flanagan was on the mark for Hyde Rgs in a 1-1 draw with Castle Utd.

Corbally Utd B with goals from Richard McMahon (2) and Dara Cullen edged out Wembley 3-2.

Ben O'Shaughnessy (2) and Brian Nugent scored for Boro B but fell to Caherconlish with scores from Hugh McGuire (2), Mark Ryan, Dean Power, Aaron Power, Philip Mulready and Dave Corbett.

Ray Massey claimed a hat trick and Zaki Ahmed was also on the mark as Prospect B beat Kilmallock B.

Meanus hit Murroe B for six thanks to Shane O'Connell (3), Con Burke (2) and Gary O'Connell.

In Division 2B Northside squandered a three goal lead to a rampant Fairview side who went on to win 6-4 thanks to goals from Ethan O'Sullivan (2), Lee Whyte, Darren Roche, Craig Reddan and Jason Benn. Dean O'Brien, Neil Wallace (2) and Shane Guerin scored for Northside.

Danny O'Connor scored for Kilfrush B but they fell 5-1 to Aisling for whom Manni Ajuong (2), Gillan Piveteau, Gearoid Hegarty and Karim Haimoud were on target.