Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 21 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 21 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

COVID19: Ahane GAA Club have taken the decision to suspend all activity for our adult teams until August 24 following on from Sunday (August 9) Junior hurling game v Claughaun. We have been in constant contact with both the HSE and The GAA and are following all the necessary guidelines and precautions, hence why we have decided to suspend our adult teams until August 24 to try and ensure the safety of all our club members.

We strongly advice that all our members remain vigilant and follow all the guidelines so that we can return to playing our games again as soon as possible. We will continue to follow all the procedures and we will update you if there are any changes. Please note that Bord Na nOg, Camogie and LGFA teams are unaffected by the suspension and will continue to train as normal unless told otherwise.

LOTTO: We held our second Lotto Draw Thursday evening. Results of tonight’s lotto draw are as follows; Jackpot €6,000. Numbers drawn: 11, 16, 17, 30. No Jackpot Winner. Names Drawn: €200 Jerry & Eileen O’Dea Mountshannon Road; €150 Joe O’Callaghan Ashville, Grange Upper, Lisnagry; €120 Catherine O’Connor Curragh, Ballyvarra, Lisnagry; €120 Maura McNamara Ballinacourty, Lisnagry; €120 John Meskell Snr Forge Road; €120 Beverly Hartigan Castleconnell; €120 Gillian Hurley Gardenhill Castleconnell; €120 John and Elaine Lynch Belmont Lodge Stradbally; €120 Eleanor Kingston Main St. Castleconnell; €120 JJ Costello Mountshannon Road. Massive thank you to all our lotto members for their continued support it’s much appreciated! We will hold our 3rd draw on August 27

U12 FOOTBALL: Ahane U11/12 football team had their first outing of the league campaign last Thursday evening and put in a super display against a fine Monaleen (white) team. Ahane had 22 players on the night and there was some super play and teamwork between the players during the course of the game to take a fine win.

Ahane would like to compliment Monaleen on a very sporting match from their young players and referee Mark Murphy for his professional handling of the game and wish Monaleen all the very best for the rest of the league. The mentors would like to thank all who helped out with the game in Mackey Park - Covid supervisors, parking, first aid, umpires and all parents for supporting the team.

U14 FOOTBALL: The Ahane U14s got round 1 of the Mr Binman U14 football division 2B Championship off to a winning start last Wednesday night against Cappamore. It was a glorious evening for a game of football and well done to the boys and their mentors on such a great start. Some photos over on the bord na nog Facebook page. Thanks to our hosts Cappamore for a great game, the referee and our Covid supervisors.

BALLYSTEEN

SENIOR FOOTBALL: The draw for the revamped Limerick Senior Football Championship took place recently and we were drawn in a group with Newcastle West & Drom-Broadford. Following Newcastle West's opening round victory, our fixtures are now finalised. We will play Drom-Broadford in Round 2 and Newcastle West in Round 3. Round 2: Ballysteen v Drom/Broadford, Sunday August 23 in Newcastle West at 2pm Round 3: Ballysteen v Newcastle West, Saturday August 29 in The Bog Garden at 6pm.

These games are classed as outdoor events and as per Government Guidelines there can only be 200 people in attendance. Therefore, these games will have a limited number of tickets for spectators. If you are interested in going to the game, please forward an expression of interest to Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Neville (0876505469).

We will do our best to get everyone a ticket but in the event that demand is greater than supply, we will be forced to have a draw. Best wishes to our team captained by Cillian Ferris and managed by Seamus O'Donnell for the upcoming Championship campaign. A lot of hard work has gone in pre and post lockdown and hopefully this will bear fruit in the coming weeks. Thanks as well to Cagney's Bar who sponsor our new jerseys which will see competitive Championship action for the first time.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: No winners in the July edition of the Club Limerick Draw. To join contact Alan Kehoe (0871237562) or John Anglim (0862362642) for more information if you want to sign up directly.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto held on Wednesday August 12. The numbers drawn were 2, 21, 28, 29. The €40 lucky dip went to Rita Murphy, promotor Harry’s. The €20 lucky dip went to Michael Fitzgerald, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Ned Palmer Jnr, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Tony Roche, Ballyroe Upper, Promotor Brendan O’Brien, Pat McGrath, Promotor McGraths Bar. The jackpot on Wednesday August 19 is €12,350, in the Sportsfield Pavillion.

FIXTURES: This week our minor hurlers play Bruff in Bruff on Thursday August 20 at 7pm. The previously postponed Junior B match V Camogue Rovers is on Saturday Augist 22 in Kilfinane at 7pm. The Senior hurlers play Monaleen on September 5 in Caherconlish at 5pm in the County Cup.

WELL DONE: Well done to the Bord na nOg and camogie players who are winning away at underage levels. Congratulations to the boys and girls who received First Holy Communion this week, and best wishes to those getting Confirmation next weekend.

CAPPAMORE

JUNIOR B HURLING: Cappamore got off to a good start with a early goal, that put us a point up at the water break. South Liberties came back into it and went 2 points up at the break .South Liberties pull further clear by end of next quarter with a lead of 6 points. Cappamore dug deep and brought it back to a draw with 3 mins to go, when a goal chance was missed to put cappamore up by 3.

South Liberties then got two frees to seal a two point lead.Full time score: Cappamore 1-18 South Liberties 1-20.

Team: S McMahon, W Birrane, L Walsh, M Daly, K Ryan, A Foley, D O’Dwyer, P Doyle, J McCarthy, C Blackwell, E Moloney, L Creamer, D Donoghue, J O ‘onnell, P Hayes. Subs S Slattery J Leonard.

PREMIER IHC: Our Premier Intermediate Hurling team played their final Championship game in this years changed format in Claughaun. Their opponents were Mungret St. Pauls. The pressure was really on Cappamore going this final game with a reduced panel due to a number injuries. They also needed to get a positive result to remain Premier Intermediate next year. With a number of changes, all the team responded positively and produced a big performance on the day. We began with strong physicality and good attacking play and were well in contention at the first water break. We were a point up at half time with all players doing well. Cappamore were still playing very well up to the second water break and were ahead going into the last quarter. Mungret put on serious pressure in the final few minutes and both teams finished all square. Cappamore 3-12, Mungret 1-18 This result guaranteed Cappamore retained their Premium Intermediate status next year.

Panel: Tommy Ryan L, Jack Campbell, Jack Sheehan, Davy Lonergan, Conor O’Brien, Brian Coffey, Peter O’Brien, Con Berkery, John Ryan v, Ben Leonard, Joe Lonergan, Jack Walshe, Tommy O’Donoghue, Eamonn Gleeson, Ronan Hanley, Donal O’Mahony, Kevin Ryan A, Kevin Doyle, Daniel Thompson, Sean McMahon. Manager. PJ Ryan; Coach /Trainer. Declan Deere; Selector. Paddy Ryan L., Denis Keating Statistics,Tom Cregan Team Medic.

U16 FOOTBALL: Full time score, Cappamore 2-6 to Pallasgreen 1-5. J O’Sullivan put us on the scoreboard with a great opening point from play. A fine display from some of our younger players M Walsh and E Ryan put us 0-3 to 0-1 up at the waterbreak. A goal from play from M Walsh and 0-1 from J O Sullivan put us 1-4 to 0-3 at half time. Alot of decisions that didnt go our way, didnt stop the lads from battling hard. Unfortunately our goalie took a hit and was substituted by E Coleman. Wishing Jamie a speedy recovery. Scores from M Ryan, M Walsh and two brilliant saves from E Coleman, gave us a final score of 2-6 to 1-5.

LOTTO: Green and Gold Lotto Results for August 10. Numbers drawn: 13, 15, 25, 26. Lucky dip winners: Janet Ryan, Cappamore; Brendan Gavin, c/o Matthew O’Malley; Marie O’Donnell, St Michael’s Terrace Michael O’Donovan, Dromalty; Anne Fitzgerald, Towerhill; Dixie Clarke, Moore St; Breda Riordan, Turagh; Ava Egan, c/o Daniel O’Donnell; Hanly and Creamer; Conor O’Carroll,c/o Jodie.

CAHERLINE

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 1, 8, 10 & 26. Lucky dip winners were Val Murnane, Margaret O'Connell, Eamon Balfry, Shane McInerney and Oisin Heelan. Next weeks jackpot will be €5,400 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live from the Caherline Gaa clubhouse from 9:30pm. As always, we'd appreciate your support. Tickets are on sale in Ryans XL shop, the Post Office and from the usual promoters.

JUNIOR B HURLING: We welcomed our near neighbours Pallasgreen to Caherconlish on August 11 and it wasn't a good night for us - Pallas are a good outfit and really put us to the sword, taking the win 7-12 to 0-10.

Team - M Moloney, J Heelan, S Kenny, L Shanahan, D Casey, S Whelan (0-1, 1f)), D McNamara, A Nelligan (0-1), S Erasmus (0-2), C Enright, B Kennedy (0-1), J Kennedy (0-4, 3f)), H McGuire, P Tiernan (0-1), N O'Connor. Subs: J Moloney, E Balfry, J McCarthy, J Ryan. We have a break now until September, when we'll play Ballybricken, Cappamore and Murroe-Boher.

MINOR HURLING: Our minors have played two games over the weekend - first up, we welcomed Askeaton to Caherconlish last Friday evening. First half, not much in it, Askeaton up by 0-2 at the water break and four up at half time, a goal from Jack McElligott with two mins left in the first half, crucial to close the gap. Second half, we kept them to 0-1 in the first 16 mins, while we scored 1-6, our second goal coming from Conor Martin right on the water break, to see us up 2-10 to 0-12.

At that stage, we had momentum, but the curse of the water break hit and Askeaton came back strong in the last 14 mins or so, outscoring us 1-4 to 0-1, to take the win 1-16 to 2-11.

Team: H Murnane, S McAnulty, J Moloney, S O'Dwyer, C McGrath, Di Murnane, Jk Carroll, J Kennedy (0-8, 3f, 1p), K O'Dea, D Curtin (0-1), M O'Connor, C Martin (1-1), A McNamara, J McElligott (1-0), C Enright (0-1). Subs: J McNamara, A Hanley, P Ryan, N Connaughton, M Vaughan, P O'Dea, S McGrath, J Leamy.

Then on Sunday evening, we travelled to Fedamore to meet Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore, a game played in horrible conditions. We probably deserved more than a one point lead at the break, 0-6 to 0-5 ahead. In the second half, the conditions really deteriorated and Ballybricken Fedamore handled it better than us. Two goals in the 7th & 9th mins of the second half gave them a lead we weren't able to pull back, taking the win 2-10 to 0-8.

Team: H Murnane, S McAnulty, J Moloney, S O'Dwyer, C McGrath, D Murnane, J Carroll, J Kennedy (0-6, 3f), K O'Dea (0-1), C Martin, M O'Connor, C Enright, A McNamara, J McElligott, A Hanley (0-1). Subs: D Curtin, P O'Dea, P Ryan, N Connaughton, S McGrath. Next up, we play Knockaderry on Friday evening at 7pm in Caherconlish.

FIXTURES: Another busy week ahead - on Wednesday August 19, our U-14's begin their campaign away to Ballybricken at 7pm. On Thursday August 20, our U14's travel to Patrickswell for their 2nd game at 6.45pm. On Friday August 21, our U-10's travel to Cappamore at 6.45pm, while in Caherconlish, our Minors welcome Knockaderry at 7pm.

CRECORA-MANISTER

JUNIOR A HURLING: Our junior hurlers maintained their unbeaten start to the championship after playing out an exciting draw with Monagea. Despite being down a number of key players, our lads had the better of the opening exchanges with some fine scores from Conor Kirby, Mike Bateman and James Conheady. Monagea stayed in touch mainly through placed balls and gradually started to gain the upper hand in the closing stages of the first half and they went in 0-9 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

In an exciting closing ten minutes, Edwin Wixted pulled on a loose ball in the square to put us a point up. With the lead changing hand several times, trojan work in the back line and midfield by the four Moloneys and Darach Skelly and an equaliser from Edwin ensured we went home from Rathkeale with a point. Next up is a fourth round meeting with Drom-Broadford on the weekend of September 6.

Team: Steven Keating; Rory Hannan, Niall Moloney, Evan Moloney; Cian Leahy, Darach Skelly, Tim Moloney; Richard Murphy, Karl Moloney; Edwin Wixted, Michael Bateman, James Conheady; Brendan Power, Tomás Connolly, Conor Kirby; Pádraig Byrnes, Donnacha Connolly, Shane O'Connell, Thomas Shanahan, Jack Dalton, Ger Kennedy, Chris Shanahan, Rob Hourigan, Joe Burke.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Our junior footballers' first round championship game v Ahane was postponed due to the Ahane club suspending all activity until August 24. Our footballers now play Kilteely-Dromkeen this weekend in what should be round two of the county junior championship. Best wishes to the Ahane club in the meantime for a safe and healthy return to play.

JUNIOR B HURLING: Hard luck to our junior B hurlers who lost out to Na Piarsaigh in the first round of the city championship on a 2-19 to 1-11 scoreline. We are currently awaiting a fixture for a second round game v Kildimo-Pallaskenry where a win would put us through to a semi final.

U21 HURLING: Pride of place goes to the U21s who captured the 13-a-side county title with a 2-21 to 2-11 win over Knockaderry in Mick Neville Park. Our lads started well out of the blocks and some fine scores from Cathal O'Neill, Donnacha Connolly, Brendan Power and James Conheady put some daylight between ourselves and Knockaderry. A fantastic save before half time with Ger Kennedy along with a somewhat fortuitous goal from Cathal saw us leading 1-9 to 0-7 at the change of ends.

The lads pushed it on at the start of the second half with more points from Donnacha, Richard Murphy and James Conheady and fine work in defence by Pádraig Byrnes, Rory Hannan, Jack Dalton and Tom Shanahan. Shane O'Connor put in great work to set up a fine point for Cathal and a fantastic goal by Cathal with 12 minutes to go killed the game off as a contest. Chris Shanahan also got a fine point as the game finished up 2-21 to 2-11.

Team: Gerard Kennedy; Pádraig Byrnes, Rory Hannan; Thomas Shanahan, Richard Murphy, Jack Dalton; James Conheady, Karl Moloney; Chris Shanahan, Cathal O'Neill, Shane O'Connor; Donnacha Connolly, Brendan Power; Ciaran Humphreys, Michael Fitzgerald; Sam Riordan, Ciarán Kennedy, Fergal Egan. Congratulations also to the management team of Ger Hickey, Ger Dillon, Paddy O'Neill, Gerry McDermott, John Power, Niall Conway, Steven Keating and Eoghan O'Callaghan.

U16: Our under 16 footballers (Crecora-Manister/South Liberties) began their division 2 campaign last Monday and lost out to Oola on a 4-13 to 1-5 scoreline.

U14: Hard luck to our U14 footballers (Crecora-Manister/South Liberties) who lost out against Adare in division 2 of the county championship . This was a very entertaining game which our lads were well in up to the last minutes when Adare pulled away with a few late scores to win on a scoreline of 4-8 to 3-3.

U12 HURLING: Best of luck to our under 12 hurlers who play Adare tonight Thursday August 20 in Crecora at 6.45pm.

CAMOGIE LOTTO: We are delighted to announce that our lotto has returned, we started back on Wednesday August 19. All members who pay in advance will have their membership extended by the number of weeks the draw was suspended for, for those who currently are paying by standing order a committee member will be in contact with you regarding refunding, a video of the draw will be uploaded on our Facebook page. The club lotto is currently our only fundraising activity and we would therefore greatly appreciate any additional support, for those currently not part of our lotto we hold weekly draws,if the jackpot is not won on the night, three tickets are drawn with €20 prize for the selected winners, the jackpot increased by €50 each week if not won, if you are interested in joining you can do so by contacting our Facebook page and arrangements will be made to arrange joining our lotto.

CROOM

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: Last Saturday we played Fr. Caseys in Rd 1 in a stormy Feenagh. We started out very well and flew out of the traps, leading 6 points to nil after 10 minutes. By the water break it was 8 points to two. Like in both our hurling games, the water break seemed to break our momentum and ponderous sluggish play at the back led to turnovers which we were punished for conceding 1-3 and a black card in a panicked 5 minute spell. We reached half time ahead 0-10 to 1-5.

The second half was much cagey and tighter with play moving up and down the field but scores were at a premium mostly coming from frees, even though there were plenty of scoring chances. As conditions deteriorated dramatically in torrential rain in the last 10 minutes, man of the match Eoghan Cregan scored a great point with 3 minutes left to put us back into the lead but a free for Fr. Caseys 2 minutes later made it a draw. Final score Croom 0-12 to 1-9 Fr. Caseys. Round 2 v South Liberties is provisionally fixed for Fedamore on Sunday August 23 at 6pm.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: We play Kilmallock in the county quarter final on Sunday September 6 at 6pm in Bruff.

MINOR: Our Minor Hurlers played Mungret/St. Paul's in Rd 1 of the championship last week in Mungret. It was a tough night at the office against a very good team who have a lot of work done over a number of years. Credit to our lads who never gave up and kept going to the end. Final score 4-26 to 2-8. We play Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue this week.

U16: Our U16s play football Monday August 24 away v Knockaderry at 7pm. U16 football training this Thursday August 20 at 6.30pm.

U14: Our U14 footballers lost out to Ballybrown at home last week. This is a very young team with only two players on the age but they never give up. Our U14 hurlers play Na Piarsaigh in their final group game this Sunday at home at 7pm. Training this Wednesday 6.30-7.30pm.

U12: This year we play in 11 a side Group A. GDA/Group Head is Peter Nash. Our coaching team is James Malone, Mike Mangan, and Chris McAteer.

U6: We continued our U6 hurling and football nursery last Saturday on the 4G playing area. There were lots of laughs and plenty of fun as the kids start out their journey in Gaelic Games. Next session this Saturday again 11-12noon. All are welcome. Please spread the word to anyone you know with kids U6.

LOTTO: Numbers drawn 6, 8, 13, 30. No jackpot winners. Lucky dips- Ann Allis c/o Mickey Cahill, Eddie O’Dwyer Croom, Ann Sheehan c/o Mark Reidy, Seamus Crosby c/o Mark Reidy, Tony Lynch St Senans Terrace. Next draw is on in the Clubhouse with a jackpot of €6300. Thanks to all those who support our draw and other fund raising efforts.

CLAUGHAUN

JUNIOR HURLING: After recent championship victories over Drom-Broadford, Staker Wallace and Ahane, our junior hurlers are currently top of their group. They look forward to the final two group games against Monagea and Crecora-Manister in September.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Due to the recent confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test result within the club, the intermediate football championship game vs Mountcollins will now take place on Tuesday August 25 in Feenagh at 6.45pm.

JUNIOR B HURLING: The junior B hurling championship game vs Mungret will be refixed for a later date.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: With many clubs facing a substantial loss in income due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Club Limerick Draw has become much more important as a means of coping with the increasing costs of running a club both on and off the field. We would ask that all those with an interest in Claughaun consider subscribing to the draw.

SPLIT THE BUCKET: Our last Split the Bucket was won by Brendan Ryan, who took home an impressive €535. The next draw will take place this Saturday August 22. All support would be greatly appreciated.

DROMIN-ATHLACCA

FIXTURES: Premier Intermediate Relegation Final with neighbours Bruree is fixed for the weekend of September 6. Updates for all club Fixtures will be posted on Social media.

LOTTO: Jackpot this week was €7,200. Numbers drawn were 1, 4, 21, 25. No winner. Lucky dip winners were Mag Ryan 40e, Derek Hayes €20 and Phil McAuliffe €20. Congratulations to all winners. Payment for upcoming Club Lotto Draws can now be made online. €50 will enable you to join Club Lotto each week for six months. Email your numbers to mikeryanqsoutlook.ie Next draw will be held in Athlacca Clubhouse Saturday August 22 for a €7,250 prize.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Next months Club Limerick Draw will take place on Saturday August 29. Joining this draw can be easily done either online at €10 per draw or €100 per annum or directly through our club by contacting our coordinators Ann Breen of Athlacca, Michael Carmody of Rathcannon, Morgan Walsh of Athlacca and John Murphy of Dromin or by contacting any committee member.

CASH FOR CLOTHES: A Cash for Clothes fundraiser has been organised for the club. This will take place on Saturday August 22 in our Clubhouse. Clothes that are clean and in good condition, along with paired shoes and runners, handbags and belts will be greatly appreciated. Donations of clothes will be accepted in Athlacca Clubhouse at any training session. This is a great opportunity to find a good home for all those items rediscovered during Lockdown. Thanks to those who have donated so far.

SYMPATHY: Dromin Athlacca GAA club would like to extend sincere sympathies to the McElligott and O’Callaghan family of Clonbrien on the recent death of Patsy McElligott. Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam.

FEDAMORE

MINOR HURLING: Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore 2-10 Caherline 0-8. Second half goals from Aidan Walker and Brian Fitzgerald proved the difference in an entertaining minor hurling contest against Caherline Sunday evening. After suffering a heavy defeat on Friday night against Knockaderry, the boys were in search of a must needed win tonight. The early exchanges were evenly matched with both teams scoring from play and frees alike. Going into the break at half time, Caherline were leading by a solitary point, six points to five.

With the rain bucketing down all game, it was going to take a big effort to get the two points. However, goals from Walker and Fitzgerald along with a super save from Jamie Slater in goals was enough to get the win. Next game is against Askeaton on Friday night.

Team from Jamie Slater, James Martin, Colm O Riordan, Evan Ryan, James Hickey, John Bourke, Michael Clifford, Aaron Hickey, Scott McEvoy, Darragh O Keeffe, Aidan Walker, Brian Fitzgerald, Lee Gavin, Robbie Slater, Niall Martin, Ruairi Cahill, Seamus Bourke, Michael Anglim, Tomas Hartigan, Jamie Keogh, John O Donnell, Jack Duggan, Darragh Keogh.

U21 HURLING: Kilmallock was the venue on Wednesday night for the final of the U21 B hurling championship against Cois Laoi Gaels. First half scores from Daniel Owens and Cois Laoi’s Patrick O’Donovan ensured honours were even at half time with seven points each. However, we failed to spark in the second half and Cois Laoi won comfortably in the end.

Team from Thomas Myles, Colm O’Riordan, Patrick Byrnes, Cian Enright, John Bourke, Sean Teefy, Darragh O’Keeffe, Niall Mitchell, Colin Haigney, Cillin O’Brien, Micheal Martin, Jason Cross, Jack Cross, Daniel Owens, Darragh Hogan, Jamie Slater, Adam McCarthy, Ruairi Cahill, Hugh O’Donnell, Lee Gavin, Robbie Slater .

JUNIOR HURLING: The junior hurling team played their first game of the junior championship on Sunday August 9 against Ballybricken.

Team from Thomas Myles, Tom Keogh, Padraig Kelleher, Hugh O’Donnell, Cian Enright, Eoin Enright, Eoghan McCormack, Micheal Ryan, Colin Haigney, John Bourke, Mike Shinney, Craig McNamara, Eoghan Hurley, Tom Shinney, Aodhan Hurley, Joe Powell, Richard Bateman, Dinny Cronin, Darren Kelly. The final score was Fedamore 2-17 Ballybricken Bohermore 1-11.

LOTTO: This week’s numbers are 5, 8, 12 and 17. There was no winner of the jackpot which is now worth €15,900. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Tess Farrell c/o Sheila, Alan Clohessy, Colin Reale and Sarah Hayes. Next week's draw is on Sunday August 23 at 9pm in the Community Centre. The numbers for August 9/ were 3, 12, 21 and 25. The lucky dip winners of €25 each were Sean O Keeffe, Siobhan Kelleher, Sheila & Paul Ryan and a Kirby’s syndicate.

UNDERAGE: Training for our U6, U8 and U10 continue twice a week. Tuesday 6.30pm in Caherelly and Thursday 6.30pm in Fedamore.

FIXTURES: Junior football vs Knockane, Sunday August 23 in Fedamore; Minor hurling vs Askeaton, Friday August 21 in Askeaton. U14 hurling v Caherline, Wednesday August 19.

FR CASEYS

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL: Fr Caseys 1-9, Croom 0-12. Fr Caseys Junior A Footballers opened their county championship campaign last Saturday evening when they took on Croom in Feenagh. Facing last years beaten finalists, Fr. Caseys went into the game as underdogs especially with a youthful side on display. Croom hit the ground running and dominated the opening quarter to lead by 0-8 to 0-2 at the first water break. It looked like we would be in for a long night at the office but instead Fr Caseys were just beginning a masterful comeback.

Fr Caseys who had been on the back foot now started to play in the attacking third and slowly the deficit was being cut. When Paudie Smith jinked around the Croom defence on 25 minutes and blasted for goal we suddenly had a game on our hands. Croom retained the lead until the half time interval but at 0-10 to 1-5 there was little to separate the sides. Fr. Caseys soon had the scoreboard level early in the second half but as the heavy rain started to fall the scores for both teams also started to dry up.

For long periods of the second half it was the defenders who were in the ascendancy as scores were at a premium and neither team was giving an inch. Gearoid Scannell was showing no fear battling against limerick legend Stephen Lucey and that determination was visible throughout the team. Fr. Caseys momentarily took the lead but two Croom points in the final 10 minutes suggested the comeback might be for nothing. Up stepped Jack Breen however with just one minute on the watch to stroke over a brilliant free from 40 yards and the scores were level once more.

It was a just reward for such a spirted display and while more tough tests await against Castlemahon and South Liberties in the coming weeks this team has nothing to fear if they continue with their positive displays. Full time score was Fr. Caseys 1-9, Croom 0-12.

FIXTURES: Senior County Championship Fr Caseys v Na Piarsaigh on Friday August 21 in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm; Junior A County Championship Fr. Caseys v Castlemahon on Sunday August 23 in Tournafulla at 6pm; Senior County Championship Fr. Caseys v Adare on Sunday August 30 in Newcastle West at 2.30pm; Junior A County Championship Fr. Caseys v Castlemahon on Sunday August 30 in Bog Garden at 6pm.

GALBALLY

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Galbally Senior Footballers began the 2020 County Senior Football Championship with a 2-7 to 0-13 win over St Kieran’s at Kilmallock on Sunday night last. It was an excellent team performance with some important players absent through injury and the younger players will have benefited from the experience.

The next game will be against Monaleen in a couple of week’s time.

Team: Ger Ryan, Peter O’Dwyer, Roibeard Donovan, Tony Henebry, Jacko Mullane, Liam Casey, Ciaran Sheehan, John Kearns, Mike Donovan, Jamie Morrissey, Eoin O’Mahony, James Cummins, Ger Quinlan, Cathal Shanahan, Gary McCarthy. Sub: Kieran Hickey

U16: Galbally U16 football team played Monaleen in Monaleen in first round of the Premier U16 football championship this evening. This was a very tough game for Galbally who came out at the wrong end of a score 3-11 to 3-9. Monaleen were a big physical team with another team on the sideline. Eoghan Beston played very well in goals pulling off some great saves. The youthful full back line of David O’Mullane, Dylan Moriarty and Hugh Flanagan held firm against a big full forward line. Our half-back line of Shane Ryan, Cathal O Mahony and Bailey Ryan defended magnificently continuously thwarting the Monaleen forwards and setting up our attacks. John English and Paddy Kennedy worked tirelessly in the middle linking defence and attack.

The half forward line which included Owen O'Sullivan, Niall O'Dwyer and James O'Sullivan were met with a solid robust defence and broke this down on numerous occasions. Our inside forwards Evan O'Connor, Ben Ryan, Billy O'Keeffe and Jamie McGrath were not rewarded for the amount of work they put in. It was end-to-end football with the lead going over and back. We felt hard done at the end of the game when we were through on goal only to be called back for a free. We pointed this and the game was over.

Scorers: Owen O'Sullivan 1-4; Paddy Kennedy 1-3; Ben Ryan 1-0; Cathal O'Mahony and James O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

Team: Eoghan Beston, David O'Mullane, Dylan Moriarty, Hugh Flanagan, Shane Ryan, Cathal O' Mahony, Bailey Ryan, John English, Paddy Kennedy, Owen O'Sullivan, Niall O'Dwyer, James O'Sullivan, Evan O'Connor, Ben Ryan, Billy O'Keeffe, Jamie McGrath.

U12: The Under 12 team played Galtee Gaels on Thursday night, losing 6-8 to 3-2. The panel was: Fionn O’Carroll, Cathal McGuire, Bill Crawford, Ciaran Hyland, Cian Harty, Oran Sheedy, Philip Ryan, John Lees, Shane McCarthy, Paul Fenton, Rua Flynn, Jamie O’Shea.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Kilteely-Dromkeen 6-15 Drom-Broadford 0-4. Our footballers began their championship in emphatic form with a big win. The opening quarter was pretty even, we hit the water break 2-1 to 0-3 ahead with goals from Robbie Holmes and Danny Holton. We then hit the gas, Pierce Close converting 2 goals as well as excellent points from Robbie Holmes, Sean O’Dea and Denis O’Dea. We led 4-6 to 0-3 at the break.

There was no let-up in the second half, Denis O’Dea scoring 2 more goals. We had more excellent points from Davy O’Connell, Timmy O’Keefe, Danny Holton, Sean O’Dea and Denis O’Dea. Our defence was on top throughout led by Fionn Murphy, Shane Smalle and Paudie O’Keefe. A big win but bigger challenges await.

Team: Matthew Corbett Shane Smalle Paudie O’Keefe Mikey Meehan James Dalaigh Fionn Murphy James Daly Sean O’Dea Danny Gleeson Davey Murphy Denny Ahern Robbie Holmes Danny Holton Pierce Close Denis O’Dea. Subs used Timmy O’Keefe for David Murphy (inj 15 minutes) David O Connell for Denny Ahern (inj HT).

FIXTURES: County Junior A Football Championship Group 3 on Sunday August 23 at 1pm v Crecora-Manister in Fedamore; Sunday August 30 at 1pm v Ahane in Fedamore.

THANK YOU: A huge thank you to Aherns Bar and Shop for sponsoring a new set of jerseys for our adult teams. Many businesses are suffering during the pandemic and Aherns are no different, the shop is open but the Bar remains closed for now. Noreen, Donie and family have always been huge supporters of the club as well as supplying some of the club's best players. The club are extremely grateful to them, please show your support for them by frequenting the shop.

LOTTO: Results for draw made on August 10. Numbers drawn: 4, 6, 7, 27. No Winner. Lucky Dips: Sophie Roche, Claire Keogh, Patsy O’Sullivan, Niall Boland. Sellers Prize: Roger Butler. Tickets are on sale in Noreens Shop in kilteely and Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Our online lotto is very popular and so easy to use.

KNOCKADERRY

LOTTO: After a long suspension our Lotto returned last Thursday with a jackpot of €10,000. Please contact your promoter to purchase tickets if you normally purchased weekly tickets. All monthly and upfront subscriptions are automatically in the draw. Tickets will be on sale in advance of the draw from 8pm to 9pm Thursday evenings in The Resource Centre or at Bord na nOg training on Monday nights. Draw takes place at 9pm. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: Richard Wall promoter Richard Wall, Jack O Connor promoter John O Connor, Bridget & Mark promoter John Sheehy, Carmel Lane promoter John Downes. Promoters prize, Richard Wall. Next Draw will be held in The Resource Centre Thursday August 20. Your support is greatly appreciated.

COMBINED PARISH DRAW: This months Combined Parish Draw will took place in The Resource Centre following Covid 19 guidelines. The following were winners: 1st prize: Declan and Imelda Doherty; 2nd prize: Joan Dore; 3rd prize: Tom and Eileen O Grady; Extra prizes: Pat and Joanne Windle and Sheila Lee. Next months draw will be held on Thursday, September 3 in The Resource Centre. If interested in joining contact any member of the GAA, Camogie, Community Council or Ahalin Parents Association for details. Thank you for your continued support.

RESULTS: U21 13-a-side hurling final Knockaderry 2-11 Crecora Manister 2-21; minor hurling Knockaderry 1-20 Askeaton 2-11 and Knockaderry 4-22 Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore 0-6; U16 football Knockaderry 3-9 Kilacolla 5-12; U12 Hurling Knockaderry 2-6 Granagh Ballingarry 2-1.

FIXTURES: The following are upcoming fixtures, check locally for confirmation. Limerick IHC quarter final Knockaderry v Feohanagh on Sunday September 6 at 5pm in Feenagh, Junior B Football Knockaderry v Athea on Tuesday August 25 at 7:30pm in Athea; Minor B Hurling Knockaderry v Caherline on Friday August 21 in Caherconlish at 7pm; U16 football Knockaderry v Croom on Monday August 24 at 7pm in Croom; U16 Hurling Knockaderry v Tour/Kileedy on Monday August 31 at 7pm in Kileedy; U12 hurling Knockaderry v Ballybricken on Thursday August 20 at 6:45pm in Knockaderry; U10 hurling league Knockaderry v Feohanagh Friday August 21 at 6:45pm in Coolyroe; U8 football Knockaderry v Adare on Saturday August 22 at 10.30am in Knockaderry

SYMPAHTY: The Club expresses its sympathy to Mary Cunningham NT and Family NCW and the Hannon Family Carrowgar on the passing of Marys husband Ray Cunningham. May he rest in peace.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

U21 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-16 Patrickswell 0-21. On Wednesday August 12 our U21 hurlers took to the LIT Gaelic Grounds when they played Patrickswell in the Semi Final. It was just over five months since this team last played and unfortunately it was not Mungret St. Pauls game. Neither side could be divided in the first half with both teams taking the lead throughout but on the half time break the score was 9 points each. The second half was Patrickswells game while Mungret St. Pauls had a chance on goal, the Patrickswell goalie got a touch to the sliotar to keep it away. Patrickswell kept at least 2 points ahead of Mungret St. Pauls majority of the second half.

There was a glimmer of hope in the last two minutes of normal time as there was a placed ball, it was sent to the far side of the pitch and them aimed toward the Patrickswell square where it traveled a bit further but picked up by a red jersey and shot through 2 Patrickswell players and came to a halt in the bottom left of the goal net. This saw Mungret St. Pauls only one point behind but with time ticking away there was only one more score from Mungret St. Pauls with Patrickswell continuing on with another three and taking a place in the Final.

Team: Louis Dee, Conor Flahive, Conor Hellewell, Conor Lynch, Kieran O'Dowd, Liam Harrington (0-1), Shane Barry, Rory Duff (0-2), Daniel Larkin, Chams Jagana (1-0), Paul O'Brien (0-9, 7 frees) David Bridgeman , Brian O'Meara (0-1) Seamie Hurley (0-2) Liam Lynch (0-1) Odhran O'Dwyer (on for Seamie Hurley), Barry Duff (on for David Bridgeman), Darragh O'Hagan ( on for Liam Lynch), Billy Molyneaux, Patrick Dwane, Conor O'Halloran, Eamon Flahive, James Garvey, Daragh O'Grady, Ciaran Kenny, Conor O'Malley, Jack Moroney, Dermot Moloney, Luke Fitzgibbon

MINOR B HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 4-26 Croom 2-8. In Mungret on Thursday August 13 our second Minor team played what was a great game of skill and team work. With all the players getting a chance to be involved, even injured Captain Harry was put to use in a white jacket on the goals. The scoreboard looks like it might have been a one sided game but Croom put in a great attack, their goalie was put under a lot of pressure and pulled off some great saves, he even managed to catch any low flying ball with his hurley. Team; Rian Murphy, Cian Moloney, Conor White, Robert O'Brien, Jason Hassett, Darragh O'Connor, David Guilfoyle, Daragh Bridgeman (0-3), Mark Moroney (1-4), Fintan Fitzgerald (2-2), JJ Harrington (0-0), Cillian O'Gorman (1-15, 0-10 frees), Liam Moran, Coln Rochford, Luke Walsh (0-1), Briain Maloney, Jack Horgan, Eoin O'Hagan, James Houlihan, John Wright (0-1), Harry Page.

PREMIER MINOR HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 5-21 Patrickswell 0-19. In Patrickswell on Friday August 14 our Premier Minor hurlers were composed and ready to get the job done which they did with great style. Mungret St. Pauls started out very strong, earning a goal and four points before Patrickswell opened their score with one of two sideline points for them. A free infront of the Mungret St. Pauls goal saw a powerful shot stopped in its tracks before the goal line. By the first water break Mungret St. Pauls had distanced themselves by 6 points from Patrickswell. It only took 5 minutes for Patrickswell to bring their score difference back to a single goal before Mungret St. Pauls pounced again with their second goal. A sideline cut for Patrickswell looked like it was destined for the net only for the quick movement of the Mungret St. Pauls defense to block it away. The two goals were what separated the sides at half time 2-12 to 0-12. The second half was where Mungret St. Pauls upped their game, Patrickswell kept the pressure on with our goalie being put to the test a few times and doing a spectacular job while making his backs work in unison. Our midfield and forwards blended together making sure the ball was sent forward and with 9 of our players getting their name on the scoreboard each player played their part well. They now prepare to play Ballybrown at home next Friday which should be an exceptional game against the neighbours. Team: Rian Murphy, Ciaran Kenny, Odhran O'Dwyer, David Hassett, Billy Molyneaux (0-1), Dermot Moloney, Eamonn Flahive, Barry Duff (0-1), Brian O'Meara (0-3), Conor Galvin (0-1), Conor O'Malley (1-0), Killian Archer (1-1) Conor O'Halloran (1-3), Darragh O'Hagan (2-4), Liam Lynch (0-2, 0-5 frees), Jack McCarthy, Cillian O'Gorman, Conor White, Darragh Bridgeman, Mark Moroney, Tom Morrison, Colin Rochford, Darragh O'Connor, Harry Page. Management; Justin O'Meara, Brian Lynch, Colin Kenny, Brian O'Halloran, Cian O'Brien, Dec Browne

U14 CAMOGIE: Mungret St Pauls 1-13 Galbally 2-2. Our U14 girls started their championship campaign with a home match to Galbally on the village pitch on Tuesday August 4. Mungret St. Pauls dominated the early exchanges and lead by 4 points to 1 before Galbally struck back with two quick goals. The Mungret St. Pauls girls were not phased and quickly took back the initiative on the pitch. A game high in skill and commitment on both sides saw Mungret St. Pauls win out on a score line of 1-13 to 2-2. This game featured a number of our younger girls not only making their U14 competitive debuts but also contributing significantly to the team performance. Mungret St Pauls 4-13 Ballybrown 1-3 – Tuesday, August 11, night saw the U14 girls continue their championship campaign with a home derby against Ballybrown. On a balmy evening Mungret St Pauls dominated the early exchanges and built up a six point lead in the first half. The newly introduced water breaks were a very welcome relief for both sets of players as the evening sun beat down on the village pitch. Ballybrown came more into the game in the second half but Mungret St Pauls never relented on their work rate. A game high in skill and commitment finished with Mungret St Pauls winning out on a score line of 4-13 to 1-3.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 4-19 Monaleen 0-5. The Limerick Motor Centre sponsored Intermediate Football team is impressive to watch play as they work so well together and with this collaboration they won the game when they played Monaleen in the first round of the Championship in Caherdavin on Sunday August 16. A strong start for Mungret St. Pauls stood to them as they were two goals and a point up before Monaleen pointed from a free. By the water break Mungret St. Pauls had added on another three points. The next quarter of the game was Monaleens best as they were the only ones to score and it was the majority of their points. The second half started with a penalty for Mungret St. Pauls that was executed perfectly. Mungret St. Pauls went on and completed the second half with style as they finished the game out on a 16 point difference. The team waits another week before they play Kildimo Pallaskenry on August 30. Team; Ronan McElligot, Adrian Naughton, Stephen Dilworth, Brian Treacy, Michael Fitzgibbon (1-0), Liam Harrington, James Garvey, Killian Ryan, Brian Barry, Jack Coyne, John Hutton (1-3, 1-2 from frees/penalty), Sean O'Dea, Shane Barry (0-1), Jack Walsh (0-3), Brendan Giltenane (2-1), Subs on; Denis Giltenane, Eoin(Bosco) Ryan, David Bridgeman, Peter Harington, Pa Begley (0-1). Darren Coffey, Breandán O'hAnnaigh, Cian O'Doherty, Bernard McCarthy, Sean Moran, Darragh O'Hagan, Adam Storan, Mike McMahon, David Brosnan, Dylan Harnett, Eoin Ryan. Management; Noel Kelly, Pa Ranahan, Brendan Casey, Mick Fitzgibbon.

MONALEEN

SYMPATHY: All at Monaleen GAA Club would like to extend sincere sympathy to Kieran Flaherty and family on the death of his mother Noreen, of Hawkhill, Gort, Galway. Requiem Mass for Noreen took place on Tuesday, August 18, in St Colman's Church, Tierneevin with burial afterwards in Kilmacduagh Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Best of luck to our senior footballers and management team in their opening Limerick county senior football championship group game against St Kieran's in Clarina on this Friday evening, 6.45pm.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBAL: Monaleen's intermediate footballers take on Kildimo-Pallaskenry in their second outing in the county championship on Sunday next in Clarina at 1pm. Best of luck to the players and management team. Monaleen lost out to Mungret St-Paul's in their opening fixture last weekend.

FUNDRAISER FOR GER LAWLOR: The GAA community is rallying around our former senior football manager and popular Laois native Ger Lawlor to help ease the financial burden associated with his care following a stroke. Ger managed Monaleen to win four Limerick SFC titles - 2002, 2005, 2010 and 2011. The club also reached the 2002 Munster club final. As a result of his recent stroke, Emo native Ger is now deemed long term care and will live out his life in a nursing home or at home with numerous carers. A fundraising Golf Classic for Ger Lawlor is taking place on Friday September 11 in Portarlington Golf Club. Teams of four are €160 and tee boxes can be purchased for €100. Tickets at €5 will also be on sale in the coming weeks. All support greatly appreciated. A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

CLUB FUNDRAISER: A clothes collection fundraiser in aid of Monaleen GAA, Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football will take place on Friday, September 4. More details about dropping off clothing for this event will be released closer to the time. All donations greatly appreciate.

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday, August 12 with the jackpot standing at €20,000. The numbers drawn were 21, 22, 25 and 28. Winners of the €50 lucky dips were B. Hyland, Hazelhall; F/G Barry, Kilbane; G Greaney, Beechfield; O. Doyle, Singland Road. The subscriber draw was staged on Thursday night last 'behind closed doors'. The draw was streamed on Facebook and Instagram Stories. Thank you for your continued support.

CAMOGIE: U14 Championship, Treaty Group: Monaleen U13 girls played their second U14 championship game last Tuesday. Playing away to Galbally on a lovely warm, balmy August evening, the girls fought a tough first half and went into the half time break 0-4 to 0-2 in arrears. The second half showed the Monaleen girls’ competitiveness and spirit and an early goal by Grace Hegarty put them in front. Points were exchanged by both teams before a brilliant run and strike from Ella Rock was finished to the net by Emily O'Riordan and a four-point win for the girls in red. A second win on the trot for this young team was well deserved and will only give them confidence for the challenges ahead. Final score Galbally 0-7, Monaleen B 2-5. Team: Erika McCarthy, Carrie McCormack (Capt) Isabelle Bromell, Kate Moloney, Emma McGrath, Lily Reid, Millie Reen, Rebecca Bromell, Grace Hegarty (1-5), Robyn d'Arcy, Alice Sheedy, Ella Rock, Emily O'Riordan (1-0), Emily Nestor, Molly Morrissey.

lMNA CLUB: Monaleen Camogie are proud to be a MNA mentor club. This program which is run by The Camogie Association will endeavour to increase women’s involvement in Camogie as coaches and mentors within our club. This program will build on the successful Hurl with Me program which has been run in Monaleen for the last number of years. The Hurl with Me program will commence in Monaleen this month for 4 weeks. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more information over the coming weeks.

NA PIARSAIGH

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Our senior footballers opened their Championship account on Saturday evening when they travelled to Clarina to face Adare. On a rainy evening we got off to a slow start and found ourselves 1-2 to no score inside the first ten minutes.Our first score came in the 8th minute when Kieran Barr slotted the ball coolly past the Adare net minder to make it 1-2 to 1-0 Points were traded with some niuce scores coming from Gordon Brown, Kieran Barr and Kieran Daly. Then a five minute spell wihich all but put paiud to our chances. A mix up defensively allowed Adare in for their second green flag and shortly afterwards we were down to 14 men when Dylan Cronin received his marching orders. Eoin Hogan added a fouth point from a free on ther stroke of half time in what proved to be our final score. Half time score was Adare 2-6 Na Piarsaigh 1-4. On the change of ends it was all Adare who used the extra men well. By the water break we had conceded a third goal and the game was definately over on the scoreboard. Our lads battled bravely but couldnt make any in roads on the scoreline. Best performers on the night were newcomer Barry Hartnett, Conor McLoughlin, Jack Barry and Ian Leonard. It is now back to the drawing board for a clash with Fr Caseys next weekend. We will no doubt have learned a lot from this outing and will do our utmost to reverse our fortunes next week. Team: Eoin Sherlock, Diarmuid Ryan, Conor McLoughlin, Sean Hartney, Evan O Brien, Kevin Nolan, Jack Barry, Gordon Brown, Barry Hartnett, Ian Leonard, Kieran Daly, Reuben McCarthy, Kieran Barr, Dylan Cronin, Eoin Hogan. Subs Used: Brian Shannon, Christy O’Hagan, Rory O’Connell, Tom McKeon. Final score: Na Piarsaigh 1-4 Adare 3-14.

MINOR HURLING: Our minor hurlers were in second round action on Friday evening when we welcomed Newcastlewest to Pairc Ui Dromguil. Having drawn our first game with Adare it was important to get a result from this game. It was our visitors who got off to the better start and by the tenth minute led by 5 points to two with our two points coming from Dylan Lynch and MarkO Connor. We were all square by the water break and beyond with points from JJ Carey and 2 Dylan Lynch frees. The half time score was NCW 1-7 Na Piarsaigh 0-7. Points from sub Kieran Richardson, Pa O Neill and Dylan Lynch saw the game in the melting pot. By the second water break we held a slender lead compliments of a goal of our own. Our opponents pegged us back entering the closing stages with four points of their own but with huge battling spirit it was our lads who tacked on 4 vital points in the final few minutes to seal a brilliant victory. Mark o Connor, Wayne Kearns and Dylan Lynch adding points to secure the two popints on a 1-17 to 1-15 scoreline. Credit to all the players who fought right to the last whistle. We now conclude our group with a game against Monaleen. Team: James Linnane, Cormac Hassett, John Fitzgerald, Stephen Mitchell, Fionn O’Tiarnaigh, Vince Harrington, JJ Carey, Mark O’Connor, Wayne Kearns, Pa O’Neill, Charles Hogan, Marcus Hogan, Bradley Moran, Colm Downey, Dylan Lynch. Subs used Kieran Richardson, Josh Sheehan

FIXTURES: Friday August 21 MHC v Monaleen in Monaleen at 7pm; Friday August 21 SFC v Fr Caseys in Mick Neville Park at 7.30pm

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The next Club Limerick draw takes place on August 26. If you are not in why not contact our draw coordinator Kenny Leonard for more details at 0877956436.

OOLA

SENIOR FOOTBALL: Our senior footballers opened the 2020 championship campaign on Sunday evening last when they travelled to Hospital to face Galtee Gaels. They had a slow start on a very hot and close evening finding themselves 4 points to 1 point by the first water break. However, Oola fought back to leave the half time score Oola 0-8 Galtee Gaels 0-7. Early in the second half Fiachra O'Grady scored a great goal which settle Oola despite serious pressure from Galtee Gaels. Oola went on to win the game on a score line of 1-15 to 11 points. Team: Kevin Nolan, Cathal Hallissey, Tommy Hayes, Fiachra O'Grady (1-0), John Bourke, Eoin Fitzgibbon (Capt), Dubhan O'Grady, James Power, Raymond Ryan (0-1), Jack Downey (0-2), Josh Ryan (0-5), Eamon Landers(0-2), Mikie O'Brien(0-1), Ian Bourke (0-3), Keith Bourke(0-1). Subs: Cian O'Donovan for Ian Bourke, Bob Purcell for Jack Downey, Liam Downey, Ciaran Bourke, Mikie Stokes, Mikie Landers, Patrick Cummins, Tadgh Whelan, Dan O’Sullivan.

RESULTS: U12 boys: Oola 4-8 Ballylanders 1-2; U14 boys: Oola 4-5 Monaleen 2- 13; U16 boys: Oola 4-13 Sth Liberties / Crecora 1-4; U16 girls: received a walkover from Adare; Intermediate ladies football championship: Oola 1-8 Drom/Broadford 3-12; Junior B Ladies football championship: Oola 4-10 Pallasgreen 2-10.

FIXTURES: Our U8’s will play a blitz on Saturday morning in Oola at 10:30 against Pallas.

WELL DONE: Well done to the members of our Gaelic for Mothers & Others who completed defibrillator and CPR training in Oola Community Centre last week. This was organised by the Oola defibrillator support group in conjunction with the Red Cross, congratulations to all who received their certificate.

SPLIT THE POT: Last week’s Split the Pot prize was €470. Congratulations to Peter Gardiner on winning the jackpot. Envelopes available at O'Donovan's Londis Oola, Gala Oola, Finesse Hair Studio, Bleisce Barber's, Neilys Bar Oola, Oola Post Office and at training in Oola GAA Field.

PATRICKSWELL

U21 HURLING: The U21 hurlers booked their place in the County Final after an impressive win over Mungret St. Paul's. Our opponents were quickly into their stride and scored two points within two minutes. However, Cian Enright and Jason Gillane equalised for the 'Well by the sixth minute. Once again, Mungret notched two quickfire points and held a 0-4 to 0-2 lead in the tenth minute. There was no sense of alarm in the Patrickswell ranks. Adam Carrig and Jason Gillane (0-2) produced a burst of three points in three minutes to send Patrickswell ahead for the first time. For the next ten minutes, the 'Well were held scoreless while Mungret recorded three consecutive points. The pendulum had swung back in their favour. The scoreboard displayed a 0-7 to 0-5 Mungret advantage after twenty minutes. Patrickswell needed a response to the slowdown in the scoring rate. The reaction was three unanswered points from Jason Gillane (0-2) and Josh Considine. Patrickswell now led by 0-8 to 0-7, but Mungret responded with two fresh points. On the stroke of half-time, John Kirby popped up with a point and the teams were level at 0-9 apiece. The second half began with a Mungret point, but Patrickswell began to dominate possession and chances. Jason Gillane (0-2) and John Kirby established a 0-12 to 0-10 buffer by the 35th minute. Mungret trimmed the deficit to a single score, until Adam Carrig and Jason Gillane extended the margin to three points at 0-14 to 0-11. While Mungret registered another point, Patrickswell struck back with a salvo of points from Patrick Kirby, John Kirby and Calvin Carroll. There were ten minutes left on the stadium clock and Patrickswell had established a 0-17 to 0-12 lead. Mungret scored two points in succession, but Jason Gillane's brace kept them at arm's length. At the beginning of stoppage time, Patrickswell looked comfortable at 0-19 to 0-14 ahead. Mungret threw caution to the wind and stunned the 'Well by nabbing a goal and a point in sixty seconds. The lead was slashed to a single point (0-19 to 1-15) and there was plenty of additional time to come. Josh Considine remained composed and his point in the 63rd minute restored a two-point lead. Mungret had two options as time ran out. They could either plunder a decisive goal or grab a few late points at the referee's discretion. As Patrickswell kept Mungret away from the goalmouth, our rivals opted for a point and regrouped to seek their equaliser. Thankfully for Patrickswell, Josh Carey struck an insurance point and ensured a battling 0-21 to 1-16 victory. On Wednesday August 19, Patrickswell meet Doon in the final at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

MINOR HURLERS: The Minor hurlers suffered defeat to Mungret St. Paul's in their second Championship match at home. Our visitors raced into a 1-4 to 0-0 lead after just five minutes. Patrick Kirby responded with three frees in quick succession to narrow the margin to four points at 1-4 to 0-3 after ten minutes. Both sides traded two points apiece over the next five minutes to maintain the gap at 1-6 to 0-5. While Mungret accrued three points in a row, John Murphy's team replied with four straight points from Patrick Kirby (0-3) and John Kirby. Patrickswell were within one goal in the 25th minute (1-9 to 0-9) and confidence was growing. Unfortunately, a second Mungret goal hurt the 'Well badly. The remainder of the first half was level pegging with an exchange of three points apiece. At the whistle, Mungret led by 2-12 to 0-12. The second half commenced with a third Mungret goal and an additional point as the visitors cemented a ten-point lead at 3-13 to 0-12. To our credit, the boys never gave up. Over the next fifteen minutes, the teams scored four points each (Patrick Kirby 0-3 and John Kirby). There was ten minutes left and our opponents were 3-17 to 0-16 ahead. A blitz of two goals and two points in three minutes from Mungret gave them an unassailable lead of 5-19 to 0-16. Patrickswell closed the game strongly and were compensated with four points. The final result was 5-21 to 0-20. The final group match is on Friday August 21 at home against Doon.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto was not won on Monday August 10. The drawn numbers were 20, 24, 25 and 28. The Bonus Number was 22. The Lucky Dip winners were €100 for Declan Tierney and €20 each for Maudie Hunt, Julie Callaghan, Jimmy McCarthy, Ed & Gerry and Margaret Hehir.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The fourth Club Limerick Draw for 2020 will take place on Saturday August 29 during the Live 95 Sport Programme between 10am & 11am. The Exclusive Star Prize for this draw is a luxurious 2 Ball at Adare Manor, including caddies.

PALLASGREEN

JUNIOR B HURLING: The Junior B Hurlers had a busy week with two fine wins over Caherline and Ballybricken/Bohermore. The first game was against Caherline in Caherconlish who they comprehensively defeated on a scoreline of 6-13 to 0-9. The led at the break by 2-6 to 0-5 with Corner foward John O’Connell helping himself to a hat trick of goals. Team; A Lynn, C Roche, PJ Butler, E Mulcahy, L O’Dwyer, J Deere, D O’Dea, P O’Dwyer(0-3), S Bradshaw, A Greene(0-3), J Barry(1-1), A O’Sullivan, T O’Mahoney(1-1), J O’Donnell(0-3), J O’Connell(3-1). Subs; A Ryan(0-1), A Cosgrave(1-0), D O’Brien, A Keogh. The second game with Ballybricken/Bohermore came five days later in Pallasgreen and again another comprehensive win was recorded. Leading at the break by 1-11 to 0-2 they tacked on a further nine points to take the spoils by 1-20 to 0-4. Team; D McMahon, C Roche, PJ Butler, E Mulcahy, D O’Dea, J Deere, L O’Dwyer(0-2), P O’Dwyer(0-1), S Bradshaw(0-1), D O’Brien(0-2), A Greene(1-5), A O’Sullivan(0-3), T O’Mahoney(0-1), A Ryan(0-1), J O’Donnell(0-2). Subs; D Hayes, A Cosgrave(0-2), A Hanley, P Roche, J Blackwell.

LADIES FOOTBALL: The scoreline of 4-10 to 2-10 in favour of Oola was not a true reflection of the Pallasgreen ladies as they had of so many missed chances during this encounter in Oola last Sunday evening. The ladies got off to a great start inside five minutes with points from Caoimhe Butler and Niamh Mulcahy to put them ahead. After that it was a case of “if Only” as the Oola crossbar was hit twice and wides in good scoring positions, the result could have been so different. Oola led at the break by 2-5 to 1-4 with Pallasgreen goal coming from the boot of Sinead McGuinness. The second period Oola looked to have taken a commanding lead, as Pallas with a missed penalty and so many good chances going astray all looked bleak. But to their credit the girls never threw in the towel and a goal from Ciara McNamara and points from Caoimhe Butler had the game in a tense atmosphere nearing the short whistle. But Oola held out to win by 4-10 to 2-10. Team; Leah Butler, Kay Franklin, Ailbhe O’Connell, Roisin O’Connell, Ciara McNamara(1-0), Eadaoin O’Connell, Aoife Fealy, Emma Martin, Rebecca Harty, Sinead McGuinness, Sophie Roche, Caoimhe Butler (0-8), Niamh Mulcahy(0-1), Claire McMahon(0-1), Aoibhe Rodahan. Subs; Mel O’Sullivan, Katlyen Casey, Lisa McGuinness.

LOTTO: No winner Monday August 10 draw: Numbers drawn: 1,21,26,27. Lucky Dip Winners: Mary Hourigan, Pakie Deere, Samantha Gammell, Alex & Jenna Gammell, Launie Cosgrave.

ST PATRICKS

COVID19: A case of Covid-19 has been identified which is associated with St Patrick's GAA club. The player is from an adult group, who trained with others in an outdoor setting and is considered a low/casual risk. St Patrick's GAA are currently working with the HSE and the Limerick County Board.

INTERMEDIATE: Fixtures for both teams have been confirmed, with vital games to be played on both fronts. IFC: St Patricks v Gerald Griffins Wednesday August 25 in Askeaton 6.45pm and St Patricks v Pallasgreen Sunday August 30 in Caherconlish at 6pm. IHC: St Patricks v Tournafulla on Sunday September 6 in Bruff at 1pm.

CONFIRMATION: Congratulations to all the boys and girls in the parish who made their confirmation on Saturday last. Hope you all had a fantastic day.