Fixtures confirmed: 15 crucial games in the Limerick GAA club football championships

LIMERICK GAA officials have confirmed the fixtures for round two of the club football championships.

There are 15 games across the top three tiers of club football spread across Thursday to Sunday.

There are 12 different venues in use from Tournafulla to Kilfinane.

There will again be club football fixtures the following weekend, August 27-30 before attention turns to the knockout stages of the club hurling championships.

In the senior championship, Monaleen, Fr Caseys, Ballylanders and Ballysteen make their seasonal reappearance after a bye in round one.

LIMERICK SFC

Monaleen v St Kierans in Clarina on Friday August 21 at 6.45pm

Fr Caseys v Na Piarsaigh in Mick Neville Park on Friday August 21 at 7.30pm

Ballylanders v Galtee Gaels in Kilfinane on Saturday August 22 at 6pm

Ballysteen v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Newcastle West on Sunday August 23 at 2pm

LIMERICK IFC

Rathkeale v Mountcollins in Newcastle West on Thursday August 20 at 6.45pm

Pallasgreen v Gerald Griffins in Adare on Saturday August 22 at 6pm

Bruff v Glin in Feenagh on Saturday August 22 at 6pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Monaleen in Clarina on Sunday August 23 at 1pm

LIMERICK JAFC

Cappamore v Ballybrown in Claughaun on Saturday August 22 at 6pm

Cappagh v Monagea in Knockaderry on Saturday August 22 at 6pm

Crecora-Manister v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Fedamore on Sunday August 23 at 1pm

Bruree v Newcastle West in Feenagh on Sunday August 23 at 1pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Athea in Ballingarry on Sunday August 23 at 1pm

Fr Caseys v Castlemahon in Tournafulla on Sunday August 23 at 6pm

South Liberties v Croom in Fedamore on Sunday August 23 at 6pm