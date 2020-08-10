Limerick GAA club confirms positive Covid-19 test and suspends all activity

A Limerick GAA club has this Monday evening confirmed a positive Covid-19 test.

Claughaun GAA have suspended all activity.

"Due to notification of a positive Covid-19 test within the club, all activities have been suspended until further notice," Claughaun confirmed this Monday evening.

"Entry to club grounds is strictly prohibited and the club await clarification regarding upcoming fixtures," said the Limerick city club.

"All members are encouraged to adhere to HSE guidelines," concluded the brief statement from the Childers Road based club.

No further information regarding the positive test has been made public or if the case relates to an adult player, underage player or club official.

On Sunday, Claughaun played in the Limerick Junior A Hurling Championship - defeating Ahane in Na Piarsaigh GAA grounds in Caherdavin.

On Saturday, Claughaun GAA grounds hosted a Limerick Premier IHC tie between Mungret and Cappamore.

On Friday, Claughaun played in a Limerick minor hurling championship - hosting Glenroe.

Next weekend, Claughaun were scheduled to play their round one game in the Limerick IFC - a fixture on Saturday against Mountcollins in Rathkeale.