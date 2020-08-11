Limerick rugby club confirms positive Covid-19 test in tag rugby player

LIMERICK rugby club Old Crescent RFC have confirmed a case of Covid-19 in a tag rugby team member.

The news was confirmed on this Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement issued to Leader Sport, Old Crescent confirmed: "Old Crescent RFC places the utmost importance on the health of our tag rugby players. Last night, we were informed of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a tag team member.

"We have contacted the HSE and they are currently carrying out the necessary contact tracing. In consultation with the HSE and the Irish Tag Rugby Association, Old Crescent RFC has decided to postpone tag rugby this week as a precautionary measure.

"Further precautionary measures will be taken by the Club to ensure a safe resumption of tag rugby in Old Crescent RFC on Wednesday, 19th August."

This is the second positive test for Covid-19 reported by a Limerick sports club within the past 24 hours as Claughaun GAA Club also reported positive COVID-19 test within the club on Monday evening.