Brave Regional United 'B' exit Munster Junior Cup

LIMERICK junior side Regional United B exited the Munster Junior Cup at the fifth round stage when suffering a 3-0 defeat to St Michael's in Tipperary Town on Saturday afternoon.

St Michael's will now face Abbeyfeale United, of the Limerick Desmond League, in the quarter-finals of the Cup.

The home side began brightly, creating two good chances inside the opening 10 minutes.

However, the young Regional B side grew into the game after a nervy start and arguably the best chance of the game fell to Regional's Ben Carew with 30 mins gone, but the St Michael's keeper came out on top in their one on one situation with a fine save.

The game remained scoreless at half-time.

The second half began with St Michael's pushing to find the opening goal and on the 50th minute a clearance fell to Chris Higgins who found Jim Carr on the back post and his deflected header made it 1-0 to the Tipperary side.

The game then entered a lull period with neither side really imposing themselves. St Michael's then added a second goal on the 65th minute when Jim Carr beat two Regional tackles before rifling to the net.

Susbtitue Danny O'Neill made it 3-0 to the home side on the 76th minute.

It was a very brave, hard working and gusty performance from a very young Regional B side. The likes of JJ Hartigan, Philip O'Toole, Aaron O'Hanlon and Mark Shanahan impressed for the Limerick side.

Aisling Annacotty have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the Munster Junior Cup.