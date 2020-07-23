Limerick Racecourse stages behind-closed-doors National Hunt card

LIMERICK Racecourse stages its latest fixture behind closed doors this Thursday when the Patrickswell venue stages an eight-race National Hunt card.

The opening race on the card at Greenmount Park goes to post at 4.45pm.

Limerick



4.45pm: Well Done To All Frontline (C&G) Mdn Hdl (DIV I) of €12,000.00 (4yo+, 2m, 13 runners)

5.15pm Well Done To All Frontline (C&G) Mdn Hdl (DIV II) of €12,000.00 (4yo+, 2m, 13 runners)

5.45pm Patrickswell (Mares) M'dn H'dle of €12,000.00 (5yo+, 2m 4f, 16 runners)

6.15pm Adare H'cap H'dle of €11,000.00 (4yo+, 2m 4f, 16 runners)

6.45pm LimerickRaces.ie M'dn H'dle of €12,000.00 (4yo+, 3m, 11 runners)

7.15pm Newcastle West H'cap H'dle (DIV I) of €9,000.00 (4yo+, 3m, 16 runners)

7.45pm Newcastle West H'cap H'dle (DIV II) of €9,000.00 (4yo+, 3m, 16 runners)

8.15pm Askeaton (Ladies Pro/Am) Flat Race of €9,000.00 (5-7yo, 2m, 13 runners)