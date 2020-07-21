‘Munster – The Brave & The Faithful' on TV this Friday

FOURTEEN years on from Munster's memorable first ever Heineken Cup final success in Cardiff, TG4 will broadcast the television premiere of ‘Munster – The Brave & The Faithful’ on this Friday, July 24 at 10.20pm.

Munster’s path to glory is chartered in this truly memorable documentary which evokes all that is wonderful and magical in sport.

Produced in 2006, The Brave & The Faithful charts Munster Rugby’s progression through the group and knockout stages of that season’s Heineken Cup, including the biggest domestic game in the history of Irish rugby up to that point, the semi-final against Leinster in Lansdowne Road, and of course that glorious day in Cardiff when Munster finally reached the promised land.

With exclusive footage from Cardiff, Limerick and Cork on the day of the final, ‘The Brave & the Faithful’ recreates the electric atmosphere that surrounded one of the most emotional Irish sporting success stories.

Giving voice to what the win meant to current and former squad members and management, ‘The Brave & the Faithful’ gives the viewer an unprecedented insight into Munster Rugby.

Along with exclusive detailed interviews with Munster players and management, the program includes contributions from some of Ireland’s most respected rugby commentators.

Commenting on the much-anticipated release, executive producer Kieran Hartigan said “As a Munster supporter, this was a tremendously exciting project to be involved in. We certainly felt a great onus to ensure that ‘The Brave & the Faithful’ does justice to what this tremendous Munster Squad have achieved and the integral part the ‘Red Army’ have played in that.

"We are very happy that, as the definitive visual record of Munster’s victory in the Heineken Cup, ‘The Brave & the Faithful’ captures all the excitement and emotion of this fantastic year for Munster Rugby and will be essential viewing for all rugby fans.”

Documentary features exlusive dressing room footage from Thomond Park and the Millenium Stadium along with contributions from: Declan Kidney

Paul O’Connell, Anthony Foley (RIP), Ronan O'Gara, Peter Stringer, Alan Quinlan, Marcus Horan, Jerry Flannery, Donncha O'Callaghan, John Kelly, Barry Murphy, Ian Dowling, Keith Wood, Tom Kiernan, Ginger McLoughlin, Brendan Foley and Seamus Dennison.

The documentary is produced by Iris Productions.