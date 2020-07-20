Fixtures confirmed: 48 teams begin their Limerick club hurling championship next weekend
Patrickswell manager Ciaran Carey with captain Cian Lynch
THERE are 24 games across the top four tiers of Limerick club hurling next weekend.
The round one games in the varying senior, intermediate and junior county championships take place from Thursday to Sunday, July 23-26.
All games will be all-ticket affairs, with tickets only available to purchase from the participating clubs and there will be no option to pay at the match venues.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there are no double-headers in next weekend's fixture schedule.
FIXTURES
Thursday July 23
Bon Secours Limerick SHC
Patrickswell v Adare in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
Friday July 24
Bon Secours Limerick SHC
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm
Lyons Limerick PIHC
Mungret v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Clarina at 7.15pm
Saturday July 25
Bon Secours Limerick SHC
Monaleen v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7.00pm
Blackrock v Ballybrown in Bruff at 7.00pm
Lyons Limerick PIHC
Bruff v Knockainey in Kilbreedy at 7.00pm
Glenroe v Dromin-Athlacca in Kilmallock at 7.00pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC
Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry in Croagh at 7.00pm
Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC
St Kierans v Doon in Clarina at 7.00pm
Askeaton v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Mungret at 7.00pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Patrickswell in Adare at 7.00pm
Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister in Ballingarry at 7.00pm
Mungret St Pauls v Old Christians in Claughaun at 7.00pm
Sunday July 26
Lyons Limerick PIHC
Cappamore v Bruree in Kilteely at 7.00pm
Nick Grene Limerick IHC
Newcastle West v Knockaderry in Quaid Park at 1.00pm
Pallasgreen v Tournafulla in Bruff at 2.00pm
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7.00pm
Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC
Castletown-Ballyagran v Caherline in Kilbreedy at 1.00pm
Monaleen v Templeglantine in The Bog Garden 1.00pm
Killeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Croagh at 1.00pm
Ahane v Monagea in Adare at 1.00pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Claughaun in Askeaton at 1.00pm
Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7.00pm
Rathkeale v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Knockaderry at 7.00pm
