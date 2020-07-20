Fixtures confirmed: 48 teams begin their Limerick club hurling championship next weekend

THERE are 24 games across the top four tiers of Limerick club hurling next weekend.

The round one games in the varying senior, intermediate and junior county championships take place from Thursday to Sunday, July 23-26.

All games will be all-ticket affairs, with tickets only available to purchase from the participating clubs and there will be no option to pay at the match venues.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there are no double-headers in next weekend's fixture schedule.

FIXTURES

Thursday July 23

Bon Secours Limerick SHC

Patrickswell v Adare in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Friday July 24

Bon Secours Limerick SHC

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm

Lyons Limerick PIHC

Mungret v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Clarina at 7.15pm

Saturday July 25

Bon Secours Limerick SHC

Monaleen v South Liberties in Caherconlish at 7.00pm

Blackrock v Ballybrown in Bruff at 7.00pm

Lyons Limerick PIHC

Bruff v Knockainey in Kilbreedy at 7.00pm

Glenroe v Dromin-Athlacca in Kilmallock at 7.00pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry in Croagh at 7.00pm

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC

St Kierans v Doon in Clarina at 7.00pm

Askeaton v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Mungret at 7.00pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Patrickswell in Adare at 7.00pm

Staker Wallace v Crecora-Manister in Ballingarry at 7.00pm

Mungret St Pauls v Old Christians in Claughaun at 7.00pm

Sunday July 26

Lyons Limerick PIHC

Cappamore v Bruree in Kilteely at 7.00pm

Nick Grene Limerick IHC

Newcastle West v Knockaderry in Quaid Park at 1.00pm

Pallasgreen v Tournafulla in Bruff at 2.00pm

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Bruff at 7.00pm

Woodlands Hotel Limerick JAHC

Castletown-Ballyagran v Caherline in Kilbreedy at 1.00pm

Monaleen v Templeglantine in The Bog Garden 1.00pm

Killeedy v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Croagh at 1.00pm

Ahane v Monagea in Adare at 1.00pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Claughaun in Askeaton at 1.00pm

Garryspillane v Ballybrown in Caherelly at 7.00pm

Rathkeale v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Knockaderry at 7.00pm