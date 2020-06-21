Potential Limerick GAA club championship formats revealed

As reported by the Limerick Leader, the formats for the 2020 revised Limerick GAA Club championships, will be discussed at this Tuesday night's county board meeting. The revised and proposed formats, for the top tier of hurling and football, along with the Premier Intermediate hurling, Intermediate hurling, intermediate football and U-21 hurling are below.

The first round of the hurling championship is set for July 26, while the football will return on August 16. The the first Championship to resume after the lockdown will be the Mint Catering U21 hurling championship on July 17. (see below)

The Limerick Senior hurling and football championship formats are as expected with a timeline of six weeks to run their course. Four groups of three will see the 12 teams accommodated in a two game scenario. The top team in each of the 'Super Six' groups will go straight into the County semi finals, while the second placed teams, along with the winners of the 'Second section' will play in the quarter finals. A similar format is being proposed for the Football championship.

With six weeks to run off so many competitions, venues and social distancing protocols are also set to be discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader last week John Cregan, Limerick chairman admitted that the return to club action could see some games behind closed doors, or, in the case where fans are allowed, at a more manageable and central venue.

"If we are in a position to have fans at our games we will need to chose our venues carefully. That would be pointing, in my opinion, to quite a lot of games to be played at the Gaelic Grounds, where you could easily control social distancing in a stadium that size. We could allocate tickets and keep social distancing in place and that would be more than enough to accommodate the fans at our club games. "

Bons Secours County Senior Hurling Championship

The County Senior Hurling Championship shall consist of four groups of three. The six teams that were drawn in the current format in each section group 1 and 2 shall be split into two further groups. Round one will see an open draw for pairings. Groups will be decided from last year’s results.

The losing team from Round 1 will take on the third team in Round Two save where the first game ends in a draw.

The Top team in each group in Section A qualify for the County Semi Finals.

The second team in each group in Section A qualify for the County Quarter Finals.

The bottom team in each group play in the Relegation Final for Group 2 in next years Championship.

The Top team in each group in Section B qualify for the County Quarter Finals (Draw will be seeded).

The Bottom team from each group in Section B play in the relegation Final for Premier Intermediate in 2021.

Championship and relegation Completed in Six weeks.

The Top Team in each group in Section B shall qualify for the Promotion Final to Section A for the 2021 season.

If a team from Section B wins the County Senior Hurling Championship, they will be automatically promotion to Section A for the 2021 season and no Promotion Final will be necessary to the played.

Dates for the championship

Rd 1 – July 26th, Rd 2 – Aug 2nd, Rd 3 – Aug 9th, Qtr Finals – Sept 6th, Semi Finals – Sept 13th & Final – Sept 20th

Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship

The County Senior Football Championship shall consist of four groups of three. The six teams that were drawn in the current format in each section group 1 and 2 shall be split into two further groups. Last year’s Semi Finalists shall be seeded in each Group.

Groups will be decided from last year’s results.

The losing team from Round 1 will take on the third team in Round Two save where the first game ends in a draw. A toss of a coin will determine the team to play the remaining team in the group.

The Top Two team in each group in qualify for the County Quarter Finals.

Group 1 Top Team v Group 2 Second Team and so on.

Semi Finals Open Draw and avoid previous pairings where possible.

The Bottom team from each group play in a Relegation Semi Final with the losing teams playing in the Relegation Final for Intermediate Football next season.

Championship and relegation Completed in Six weeks.

Fixtures Dates for Football championship

Rd 1 – Aug 16th, Rd 2 – Aug 23rd, Rd 3 – Aug 30th, Qtr Finals – Sept 20th, Semi Finals – Sept 27th & Final – Oct 4th.

Lyons’ of Limerick County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship

The County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship shall consist of two groups of four.

The Groups shall be seeded from last years Semi Finalists/Relegated Senior Team.

Top Two Teams in each Group will qualify for the County Semi Finals.

Bottom team in each Group will play in the Relegation Final for Intermediate Hurling for next year.

Championship and Relegation completed in Six weeks.

If there are situations where the knockout stages can be played during the football window these games maybe spread out even further.



Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship

The County Intermediate Hurling Championship shall consist of four groups of three.

The six teams that were drawn in the current format in each section group 1 & 2 shall be split into two further groups. i.e. Last year’s Semi Finalists/Premier Intermediate Relegated team shall be seeded in each Group.

Round One open draw for pairings

Groups will be decided from last year’s results.

The losing team from Round 1 will take on the third team in Round Two save where the first game is a draw. A toss of a coin will determine the team to play the remaining team in the group.

The losing team from Round 1 will take on the third team in Round Two

The Top Two team in each group in qualify for the County Quarter Finals.

Group 1 Top Team v Group 2 Second Team and so on.

Semi Finals Open Draw and avoid previous pairings where possible.

The Bottom team from each group play in a Relegation Semi Final with the losing teams playing in the Relegation Final for Junior Hurling next season.

Championship and relegation Completed in Six weeks.



Griffins Coaches County Intermediate Football Championship

The County Intermediate Football Championship shall consist of four groups of three.

The six teams that were drawn in the current format in each section group 1 & 2 shall be split into two further groups. i.e.

Last year’s Semi Finalists/Senior Relegated Team shall be seeded in each Group.

Round One open draw for pairings

Groups will be decided from last year’s results.

The losing team from Round 1 will take on the third team in Round Two save where the first game is a draw. A toss of a coin will determine the team to play the remaining team in the group.

The Top Two team in each group in qualify for the County Quarter Finals.

Group 1 Top Team v Group 2 Second Team and so on.

Semi Finals Open Draw and avoid previous pairings where possible.

The Bottom team from each group play in a Relegation Semi Final with the losing teams playing in the Relegation Final for Junior Football next season.

Championship and relegation Completed in Six weeks

Fixtures for the Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling and football Championships will be published in the coming days.

Mint Catering County U21 Hurling Championship



Doon v Kilmallock 17/07/20

Quarter Final Na Piarsaigh v Garryspillane 17/07/20

Quarter Finals Doon/Kilmallock v Ahane 19/07/20