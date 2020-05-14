Virgin Media to air 'Champions League comeback' weekend

Virgin Media Sport is celebrating some of the most memorable matches in the UEFA Champions League with a jam packed weekend of the biggest comebacks in the competition’s history.

Kicking off tonight at 9.55pm on Virgin Media Two with Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul, as Rafael Benitez’ Reds produced the most unlikeliest of comebacks to win the 2005 UEFA Champions League.

Friday at 7pm on Virgin Media Sport begins with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick for Real Madrid against Wolfsburg with Neymar’s treble for Barcelona in their comeback win over future employers Paris Saint Germain from 2017 featuring at 8pm. Roma’s unexpected quarter final win over Barca from 2018 follows at 9pm.

Saturday night from 7pm on Virgin Media Sport features Roy Keane’s inspired performance for Manchester United away to Juventus in the Champions League semi-final second leg from 1999, followed by the Final against Bayern at 8pm. Steve Gerrard’s thunderbolt for Liverpool against Olympiacos, to grab a place in the knock-outs features at 9pm.

The action continues on Sunday night at 5pm on Virgin Media Sport with six comeback classics from 2019, kicking off with Porto v Roma, with Paris St Germain v Man. United from 8pm, Ajax’s spectacular win at Real Madrid at 7pm, another Ronaldo hat-trick at 8pm as Juventus knock out Atlético then from 9pm, last season’s sensational semi-finals take centre stage with Liverpool v Barcelona follow by Ajax v Tottenham.



Friday 15th May:​​

19:00 Real Madrid v Wolfsburg 2016

19:30 Barcelona v AC Milan 2013

20:00 Barcelona v Paris SG 2017

21:00 Roma v Barcelona 2018

22:00 Dortmund v Inter Milan 2019 (Group Stage)



Saturday 16th May:

19:00 Juventus v Man. United 1999

20:00 Man. United v Bayern 1999

21:00 Liverpool v Olympiacos 2004​

22:00 Liverpool v AC Milan 2005



Sunday 17th – 2019 Comebacks:

17​:00 ​Porto v Roma 2019

18:00 Paris SG v Man United 2019

19:00 Real Madrid v Ajax 2019

20:00 Juventus v Atletico 2019

21:00 Liverpool v Barcelona

22:00​ Ajax v Tottenham 2019 ​