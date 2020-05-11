Ronan O'Gara shares story of day he was 'chased out of Tom Clifford Park'

Former Munster and Ireland legend Ronan O'Gara appeared on Off The Ball on Newstalk today, where he regaled host Ger Gilroy will a story about the time he was 'chased out of Tom Clifford Park' while playing for Cork Con against Young Munster.

O'Gara, long an advocate of the All-Ireland League, where players 'earned their stripes' admitted that he got into an altercation with Dessie Clohessy and there was going to be only one winner, including a quick witted line from the fans to 'open the gate'

