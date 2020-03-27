Limerick's Adare Manor named one of Great Britain and Ireland's 'Best Golf Resorts'

Limerick's Adare Manor has made it three in a row with another award recognising the Best Golf Resorts in Great Britain and Ireland 2020. One of golf’s most influential publications, Golf Digest, has revealed 5* hotel and golf resort, Adare Manor, has been awarded a prestigious Editors’ Choice Award in the category of ‘Best Golf Resorts in Great Britain and Ireland 2020’ for the third year in a row.

The latest award from Golf Digest comes following a string of accolades for the resort in the last 12 months, with a golf course that is now recognised alongside some of the most respected layouts in the game and a resort capable of hosting the world’s most prestigious events.

Launched in 2016, The Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Awards represents the best products, services and properties in golf across the globe. The Best Golf Resorts lists from around the globe, review criteria beyond golfing, determining which locations provide a ‘well-rounded, multi-faceted experience that can be tailored to individual needs and preferences’.

Following its transformational two-year redevelopment, restoration and expansion, the future 2026 Ryder Cup host venue has welcomed thousands of visitors with moments of magic since reopening in 2018. Boasting a 500-strong, word-class team, every detail of Adare Manor’s highly praised experience is delivered with effortless luxury.

Andy McMahon, Director of Golf Operations at Adare Manor, said:

“We are delighted to receive this award once again and it is testament to all our teams’ hard work and dedicated service. At Adare Manor we’re completely committed to providing each and every guest a truly unique and memorable experience, so it’s fantastic to be recognised by Golf Digest as one of the best golf resorts in our region and certainly something we will strive to retain again next year.”