Limerick GAA offer assistance to HSE to aid battle against coronavirus

LIMERICK GAA has made a formal offer of assistance to the HSE.

With Ireland battling the coronavirus, Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan confirmed to the Limerick Leader that contact has been made with the HSE to offer support.

"We have made a formal offer of assistance to the HSE to summon our volunteers to help and assist, or for the use of facilities," confirmed the Limerick GAA chairman.

"We in the GAA are in a unique situation in that we reach into every community with a dedicated and disciplined core of people. This is not trying to get one man upmanship on any other organisation but I do feel we are uniquely placed to be able to help and that’s why I reached out to the HSE with the offer," said Cregan.

Croke Park officials have suspended all GAA activity at club, county and educational levels until at least March 29.

"We have people that give hours of their day, week and year to the GAA and they would only be too willing to help in any way that is deemed necessary."

Already across Limerick, in the varying local GAA clubs, a database has been set up of contact numbers in each club to help assist the elderly or housebound people with deliveries from shops, pharmacies, etc.

"There is a great sense of community and you can see that with the response from clubs already and the help the are offering. They are to be condemned but it is important to remember to do all with the HSE guidelines," said Cregan.

On Sunday, Limerick GAA were just the second county, after Galway, to postpone all club championship fixtures for the month of April - details here