Illustrator Damien Quinn creates free/downloadable Limerick GAA colouring book

Limerick illustrator, Damien Quinn, has shared a free and downloadable Limerick GAA colouring book with the World. The artist, now based in Sydney New South Wales has compiled his excellent drawing of Limerick's hurling heroes into a book, which is now downloadable and free. See the link here.

Damien, who can boast names such as Channel 4 sport, the NRL, England's FA, the ICC, Glasgow Warriors and Leinster Rugby among his client list, has created a 19 page colouring book pdf, which is free to download and colour, featuring all your favourite hurling stars such as Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, John Kiely and more.

Make sure to print off your copies today

