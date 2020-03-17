WATCH: 30th anniversary of Ballybrown v Ballyhale All-Ireland club hurling final
Ballybrown pictured in Croke Park ahead of the 1990 final
IT'S 30 years this March 17 since Ballybrown and Ballyhale Shamrocks met in the All-Ireland club SHC final.
The 1990 final between the Limerick and Kilkenny champions finished with a 1-16 to 0-16 win for the Fennelly led men in black and amber.
Ballybrown went to Croke Park as the first Limerick side to appear in a club hurling final but faced a Ballyhale side who were champions in 1981 and '84.
Enroute to this final, the Clarina men had beaten Doon in the Limerick SHC, 4-10 to 2-9 and then defeated Sixmilebridge in the Munster final - 2-12 to 1-8.
Watched by 15,708 in Croke Park, a 24th minute goal from Ger Fennelly proved the difference in this All-Ireland final.
All of this club final is available to watch below....
Part One - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETbZDjdObCQ&t=163s
Part Two - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vcqeM1B0xM
Part Three - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeHzVjFC9Js
Part Four - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMN9QVI--AE
Part Five - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B8TxVtz2hc
Part Six - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrlITj_p158
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on