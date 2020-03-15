All Limerick GAA club games in April postponed

Limerick GAA have this evening confirmed that all club games in the Senior, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate, all U21 and Minor Hurling and Senior, Intermediate and Minor Football championships, to be have been played in April, have been postponed.

April has been set aside in recent seasons as 'club' month, with inter county stars lining out for their clubs before returning for Championship season. However with the suspension of Allianz League fixtures this weekend and until March 29, the decision has been taken to call time on the month as a whole.

Statement in full.

ALL LIMERICK GAA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES IN APRIL ARE POSTPONED

Coiste Ceannais na gComortaisí Luimní have made the decision to postponed all club championship games fixed for this April.

It is proposed that we will engage with the Provincial Council and National CCC with a view to restructure our Games Programme. This may include the redesign of the current formats. If so, we will engage with the clubs prior to any decision being made.

In summary, the club championships in Senior, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate, all U21 and Minor Hurling and Senior, Intermediate and Minor Football will not proceed in the month of April.

County Leagues will resume when sanction is approved by the Statutory Bodies.

We ask clubs please, please adhere to all guidelines outlined by the Government and the HSE.