Former Kerry football coach Donie Buckley set for Limerick coaching workshop

RESPECTED Gaelic Football coach Donie Buckley is Limerick bound - exactly two weeks after departing from Peter Keane's Kerry senior football management.

This Saturday, a Kerry GAA statement confirmed that Buckley was no longer part of The Kingdom backroom team.

Across the last 15 years, the Kerry native has made a name for himself as one of the most respected coaches in at inter-county level with spells in Limerick, Kerry, Mayo and Clare.

Now on Saturday March 21, Limerick have secured his services for a Football Coaching Workshop in LIT.

Also among the guests will be Limerick senior hurling coach and former Limerick senior footballer Paul Kinnerk, former Limerick, Laois and Tipperary senior football coach Jerome Stack and Adare's Lavin brothers Stephen and Dave - both leading coaches in the Limerick Underage Football Academy.

The coaching workshop is titled 'A practical guide to Games Design'.

"This year’s workshop focuses on the design of game based sessions for teams. The conference also provides an introduction into incorporating fundamental movements into GAA training in younger children. Each session will include a practical part as well as an instructional presentation," explained Limerick Football PRO Colette O'Grady.

The cost is €20 per person or club offer of three for €50 and all funds received on the day for the Limerick Football Academy.

To book, click on the link here

Further information available from Maurice Walsh on 086–8239000 or Michael Frain on 087–9949200.