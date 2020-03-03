Limerick SFC sides confirm their club football management teams for 2020

IT'S all change across the management teams of the 12 Limerick senior football championship clubs for the 2020 season.

Not a single club in the Limerick SFC have returned with an identical backrom team for the season ahead.

2019 beaten finalists Oola, Dromcollogher-Broadford and St Kierans have subtle changes but all others have a new manager or coach at a minimum.

There is a nice sprinkling of former Limerick inter-county senior footballers learning their trade as coaches - Muiris Gavin, Micheal Reidy, Seamus O'Donnell, Diarmuid Carroll, Seanie Buckley and Killian Phair.

There are former inter-county footballers from Kerry Anthony Maher and Brendan Guiney and Tipperary Niall Fitzgerald.

Also present are former Limerick and Laois senior football coach Jerome Stack and Ladies Football coaches Jim Moran and DJ Collins.

Champions Newcastle West again have Mike Quilligan as manager. But they have opted for a new coach - two time Kerry All-Ireland SFC winner Brendan Guiney. A selector with the Kerry U20 side this season, the Listowel man was previously a coach with Ballysteen.

Adare - champions in 2017 and 2018, again have Harry Gleeson as manager. With Maurice Horan now part of the Laois senior football management, they have a new coaching set-up - former Kerry All-Star midfielder Anthony Maher and former Limerick senior footballer Killian Phair, who has coached with Rathkeale in recent seasons.

ADARE

Harry Gleeson (manager) Pat O'Connor (selector) Anthony Maher and Killian Phair (both coaches)

BALLYLANDERS

Niall Fitzgerald (manager), Eamon Dineen, Eddie English, Tom Sheehan (all selectors), Ian O'Connor (S&C).

BALLYSTEEN

Seamus O'Donnell (coach), Martin Kelly, John Ferris and John Neville (all selectors), John Blackwell (S&C).

DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD

Mike Fahy (manager), Diarmuid Carroll and Seanie Buckley (both coach-selectors).

FR CASEYS

John Colbert (manager-coach), Liam Galvin, Conor McCarthy, Seamus Lenihan (all selectors).

GALBALLY

Ger Fahy (manager), Jerome Stack (coach), William Power, Padraig Hyland (both selectors).

GALTEE GAELS

John McGrath (manager), Sean Kearney (selector), Patrick O'Connell (trainer-selector).

MONALEEN

Muiris Gavin, Alan Kitson, Fergus Melody, John O’Halloran, Ricky Roynane and Dave Geaney (management team).

NA PIARSAIGH

Micheal Lynch (manager), DJ Collins (coach), Cian Coady (selector), Alex Du Sousa (S&C).

NEWCASTLE WEST

Mike Quilligan Snr (manager), Brendan Guiney (coach), Jonathan Carey, Martin O'Donovan, Michael Dowling and Maurice Murphy, Stephen Nix (all selectors), Andy Brouder (goalkeeping coach).

OOLA

Kem Downey (manager), Jim Moran (coach), James Hallissey, Shane Whelan, Padraig Ryan (all selectors).

ST KIERANS

Micheal Reidy (trainer-coach), Noel Broderick, Mike Barrett, Timmy Carroll, Mikey Greaney (management team).