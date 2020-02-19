Weather enforced venue change for Limerick v Tipperary Munster U20 football encounter

THE inclement weather has forced a venue change for this Wednesday evening's Munster U20 Football Championship clash between Limerick and Tipperary.

The provincial quarter final now takes place in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale at 7pm after a lunch-time switch from the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

This evening's other quarter final tie between Clare and Waterford has been postponed by 24-hours due to the heavy rainfall.

Limerick and Tipperary are vying to reach a semi final with Kerry on February 26.

Limerick's team was named on Tuesday - details here