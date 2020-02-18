Limerick football team named to play Tipperary in Munster U20 Football Championship

LIMERICK have named their team for Wednesday's Munster U20 Football Championship clash with Tipperary.

The provincial quarter final tie takes place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.00.

Limerick beat Tipperary in Thurles at this stage of the competition last year and four of that starting team remain - Adam Shanagher, Barry Coleman, James Cummins and James Molyneaux. John Hayes and Brian Foley were introduced as substitutes last year but make the starting line-up this time round.

Limerick are once again managed by Jerry O’Sullivan with coach-selector Ger O’Callaghan, selectors Sean Holmes and Stephen Kelly, with strength and conditioning coach Conor Shannon. The kitman is John Sheehy and physio Angela Hogan.

It's a team captained from centre back by Adam Shanagher.

There are 10 different clubs represented across the Limerick team with Mungret, Newcastle West, Rathkeale, St Kierans and Galbally with two players each.

Tipperary are managed by former Limerick minor and U21 manager Tom McGlinchey.

Victory for Limerick would confirm a semi final tie against Kerry on February 26.

LIMERICK: Ronan McElligott (Mungret St Paul); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans), Craig Carew (Claughaun), Ruadhan O'Connor (Newcastle West); Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Adam Shanagher (Rathkeale), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans); Rory O'Brien (Fr Caseys), James Cummins (Galbally); James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Brian Foley (Newcastle West), John Hayes (St Kierans); James Garvey (Mungret St Pauls), Eoghan O'Mahony (Galbally), Colm Ryan (Feenagh-Kilmeedy). Subs: Jeffery Alfred (Adare), Cathal McCarthy (Monaleen), Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore), Tim Lyons (Croom), Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Shane Barry (Mungret St Pauls), James Pomeroy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), DJ Stack (Fr Caseys). Extended panel: Ciaran Sheehan (Galbally), Conor Galvin (Mungret St Paul), Dylan O'Sullivan (Galbally), Eoghan McNamara (Galtee Gaels), Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Rory O'Connor (St Senans), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen).