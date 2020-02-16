Munster Rugby weekend results

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Munster Rugby weekend results

Munster Club U16 Cup 2nd Phase play off: 

Midleton 19, Bruff 15, ; 

Munster - Junior League Division 1: 

Crosshaven 19, Abbeyfeale 17, ;

Kilfeacle and District 29, Waterpark 6, ;

Newcastle West , St Senans , Not Played;

Mallow 22, Thomond 27, ; 

Munster - Junior League Division 2: 

Kinsale 8, Dungarvan 3, ; 

Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1: 

UCC 9, Highfield 0, ; 

South - Junior 2 League: 

Bandon RFC 44, Mallow 0, ; 

South - Junior 3 League: 

Sundays Well 24, Kanturk 19, ; 

Womens Division 1 League: 

Ballincollig , Tralee , Not Played; 

North Munster Gleeson League - 1920- A: 

Ardscoil Old Boys , Thomond , Conceded by Thomond;

UL Bohemian 3, Garryowen 50, ; 

Junior 2 Friendly 19-20: 

Cork Constitution , Old Christians , Conceded by Old Christians; 

Schools U19 Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup: 

Crescent College Comprehensive 5, Rockwell 28, R3 - Quarter Final 1;

Castletroy College 24, St Munchins 27, R3 - Quarter Final 2; 

Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 1: 

Garryowen-Thomond 26, Ballincollig 17, ; 

Youths U18 League North: 

Ennis 17, Shannon-St Marys 14, ; 

Youths U16 League North: 

Old Crescent-UL Bohemians , Newcastle West-Estuary , Not Played; 

Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 3: 

Killorglin , Mallow , Void match; 

Girls U16 Cup: 

Ballincollig-Bantry Bay , Fethard & District , Not Played; 

Youths U15 Conference North: 

Nenagh Ormond 17, UL Bohs-St Marys 7, ; 

Schools U15 Cleary Cup: 

Villiers school 24, St Annes CC-Killaloe 17, ; 

Schools U15 Development B Bowl: 

Villiers school , Rockwell , Conceded by Villiers school; 

Youths U14 South Cup: 

Youghal 33, Crosshaven 10, ; 

Youths U14 South Munster Friendlies: 

Clonakilty , Killarney , Void match; 

Youths U14 West Munster Cup: 

Killorglin , Tralee , Not Played; 

Youths U13 Section 2 North: 

Thomond 22, St Senans ,

Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase C: 

Youghal 24, Ballincollig 29, ; 

Schools U14 Friendlies : 

Villiers school 0, Midleton College 30, ; 

Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies: 

Fermoy , Old Christians , Void match;