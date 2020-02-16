Munster Rugby weekend results
Munster Club U16 Cup 2nd Phase play off:
Midleton 19, Bruff 15, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 1:
Crosshaven 19, Abbeyfeale 17, ;
Kilfeacle and District 29, Waterpark 6, ;
Newcastle West , St Senans , Not Played;
Mallow 22, Thomond 27, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 2:
Kinsale 8, Dungarvan 3, ;
Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1:
UCC 9, Highfield 0, ;
South - Junior 2 League:
Bandon RFC 44, Mallow 0, ;
South - Junior 3 League:
Sundays Well 24, Kanturk 19, ;
Womens Division 1 League:
Ballincollig , Tralee , Not Played;
North Munster Gleeson League - 1920- A:
Ardscoil Old Boys , Thomond , Conceded by Thomond;
UL Bohemian 3, Garryowen 50, ;
Junior 2 Friendly 19-20:
Cork Constitution , Old Christians , Conceded by Old Christians;
Schools U19 Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup:
Crescent College Comprehensive 5, Rockwell 28, R3 - Quarter Final 1;
Castletroy College 24, St Munchins 27, R3 - Quarter Final 2;
Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 1:
Garryowen-Thomond 26, Ballincollig 17, ;
Youths U18 League North:
Ennis 17, Shannon-St Marys 14, ;
Youths U16 League North:
Old Crescent-UL Bohemians , Newcastle West-Estuary , Not Played;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 3:
Killorglin , Mallow , Void match;
Girls U16 Cup:
Ballincollig-Bantry Bay , Fethard & District , Not Played;
Youths U15 Conference North:
Nenagh Ormond 17, UL Bohs-St Marys 7, ;
Schools U15 Cleary Cup:
Villiers school 24, St Annes CC-Killaloe 17, ;
Schools U15 Development B Bowl:
Villiers school , Rockwell , Conceded by Villiers school;
Youths U14 South Cup:
Youghal 33, Crosshaven 10, ;
Youths U14 South Munster Friendlies:
Clonakilty , Killarney , Void match;
Youths U14 West Munster Cup:
Killorglin , Tralee , Not Played;
Youths U13 Section 2 North:
Thomond 22, St Senans ,
Youths U13 South League 2nd Phase C:
Youghal 24, Ballincollig 29, ;
Schools U14 Friendlies :
Villiers school 0, Midleton College 30, ;
Youths U18 Munster Club Friendlies:
Fermoy , Old Christians , Void match;
