'Official match result' confirmed for Limerick and Tipperary Camogie League tie
Limerick's Orlaith Kelleher and Eimer Loughman of Tipperary battle for possession in the LIT Gaelic Grounds PIC: Inpho
THE Camogie Association has confirmed that Tipperary won Sunday's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League tie.
This Monday, a brief statement confirmed the result as Limerick 1-6, Tipperary 0-10 in the round one tie in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
There was much confusion after the final whistle with the referee, Andrew Larkin, telling the teams that the game had ended a draw - Limerick 1-7, Tipperary 0-10.
However, many in attendance felt the game had ended as a one-point win for Tipperary - report here
"Upon review by the referee, in consultation with his umpires and match officials, of the scoring in yesterday’s Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 Group 2 fixture between Limerick v Tipperary we can now confirm the official match result as Limerick 1-6 Tipperary 0-10 resulting in a one point victory for Tipperary," said the statement.
"We would like to thank all involved for their patience regarding this matter."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on