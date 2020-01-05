Munster Rugby - Domestic weekend results
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup (rounds 1 to 3): Clonmel 5, Ennis 12, ; Dunmanway 8, Bruff 14, ; Sundays Well 8, Mitchelstown 18, ; Killorglin 14, Killarney 11, ; Scariff 15, Cobh Pirates 9, ; Waterford City 24, Youghal 23, ;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 1: Ennis White 12, Bandon RFC 15, ; Old Christians 12, Garryowen 14, ;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 2: Galbally 34, Listowel-Tralee 17, ; Cobh Pirates White 5, Young Munster 13, ; Fermoy 28, Ballincollig 13, ;
Munster Club U16 Bowl - Group 3: Killorglin 37, Carrick-on-Suir 36, ; Crosshaven 29, Mallow 5, changed to Crosshaven as Mallow pitch waterlogged; Skibbereen White , Old Crescent-UL Bohemians , Conceded by Old Crescent-UL Bohemians;
Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 1: Cashel 5, Sundays Well 38, ; Dungarvan 7, Bantry Bay 29, ; Corca Dhuibhne 43, Ennis Red 15, ;
Munster Club U16 Plate - Group 2: Clanwilliam 12, Carrigaline/Dolphin/Douglas 19, ; Killarney 10, Nenagh Ormond 29, ;
Munster Club U16 Cup - Group 1: Clonakilty 34, Cork Constitution 5, ; Kilrush 26, Clonmel 5, ; Muskerry 12, Abbeyfeale 19, ;
Munster Club U16 Cup - Group 2: St Senans 15, Newcastle West-Estuary 24, ; Midleton 21, Charleville 22, ; Skibbereen Red 31, Waterford City 0, ;
Munster Club U16 Cup - Group 3: Waterpark 20, Highfield 5, ; Bruff 24, Cobh Pirates Black 38, ; Castleisland 20, Kinsale 23, ;
Munster Club U18 Bowl - Group 1: Waterford City 36, Dolphin 8, ; Killorglin , Crosshaven , Conceded by Killorglin;
Munster Club U18 Bowl - Group 2: Kanturk 17, Cashel-Fethard 49, ; Dungarvan , Castleisland , Conceded by Castleisland;
Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 1: Garryowen-Thomond 43, Douglas-Carrigaline 19, ; Clonakilty 23, Thurles 15, ; Youghal 5, Ballincollig 20, Home advantage changed due to flood light failure in Ballincolli;
Munster Club U18 Plate - Group 2: Newcastle West-Estuary 17, Shannon-St Marys 32, ; Fermoy 29, Kinsale 36, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 1: Abbeyfeale 13, Bandon RFC 12, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 2: Bruff 6, Killarney 0, ; Highfield 12, Cobh Pirates 28, ;
Munster Club U18 Cup - Group 3: Young Munster 10, Listowel-Tralee 8, ; Muskerry 5, Sundays Well 27, ; Nenagh Ormond 19, Waterpark 10, ;
Youths South U14 Cup: Bandon RFC 30, Old Christians 5, ;
Youths South U13 League 2nd Phase A: Dolphin 40, Crosshaven 12, ;
Youths South U13 League 2nd Phase B: Kinsale 19, Clonakilty 24, ; Fermoy 52, Sundays Well 26, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 1: Clonakilty 8, Waterpark 7, ; Newcastle West 33, Clanwilliam 26, ; St Senans 13, Abbeyfeale 16, ;
Munster - Junior League Division 3: Killorglin 14, Killarney 11, Doubling up with Cup game;
Munster Senior Clubs League Division 1: Shannon 45, UCC 12, ;
North Munster Sporting Limerick Charity Cup: Young Munster 10, Old Crescent 17, FINAL;
North Munster Gleeson League - 1920- A: Richmond 22, Shannon 39, ; Ardscoil Old Boys 20, Old Crescent 20, ; St Senans 12, UL Bohemian 7, ;
North Munster Gleeson League - 1920-B: Thurles 34, Carrick-on-Suir 12, ; Senior Friendly: Sundays Well , Dolphin , Void match; Highfield 21, Cashel 36, ;
Junior Friendly: Dungarvan 17, Kanturk 17, ; Skibbereen 12, Clonakilty 5, Extra Time -
Jimmy Kingston Cup; U20.5 Donal Walsh Trophy: Garryowen 33, Shannon 29, ;
Girls U18 League Conference A: Ballincollig-Bantry Bay 5, Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal 29, ;
Girls U16 League Conference A: Bruff 31, Ballincollig-Bantry Bay 15, ; Highfield-Kinsale-Midleton- Youghal 12, Clonakilty 53, ;
Youths U15 Conference North: Nenagh Ormond 41, Newport 7, ; St Senans 0, UL Bohs-St Marys 15, ;
Youths U14 League North: Young Munster 13, Garryowen 12, ;
Youths U14 West Munster League : Tralee 26, Killorglin 14,
League semi final ; Corca Dhuibhne 14, Killarney 12,
League semi final ; Youths U13 Section 2 North: Ennis Black , Shannon Blues , Conceded by Ennis Black;
Schools U19 Friendlies: St Munchins 12, St Michaels College 21, ;
Crescent College Comprehensive 12, St Marys College 18, ; Christian Brothers Cork 34, Belvedere College 21, A v A; Christian Brothers Cork 26, Belvedere College 5, B v B;
Schools U16 Friendlies : Castletroy College 43, Roscrea CS 24, ; Terenure College 10, St Munchins 10, A v A; Terenure College 23, St Munchins 53, B v B;
Girls U18 Friendlies: Ennis 35, Munster Development XV 29, ;
