Limerick football team named to play Clare in McGrath Cup this Sunday

LIMERICK have named a senior football team to play Clare in Sunday's McGrath Cup round one game.

The tie takes place at 2pm this December 29 in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Billy Lee's Limerick will also have a McGrath Cup game on Thursday January 2 against Waterford in Dungarvan.

The line-up to play Clare on Sunday includes eight of the team that lost to Westmeath in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifier last Summer - Donal O'Sullivan; Brian Fanning, Iain Corbett, Tony McCarthy, Padraig de Brun, Cillian Fahy, Seamus O'Carroll, Jamie Lee.

There is a start for 2018 Limerick U20 captain Robbie Childs at wing back.

There are also returns for Josh Ryan and Danny Neville, who both opted out last year.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Mike Donovan (Galbally); Robbie Childs (Galtee Gaels), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Josh Ryan (Oola); Padraig de Brun (Firies), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, Co Dublin); Jamie Lee (Newcastle West), Pat Begley (Mungret St Pauls), Danny Neville (Ballysteen).