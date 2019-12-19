Limerick camogie fixtures confirmed for All-Ireland Championship and League

THE Camogie Association have released the draws and fixtures for the 2020 All-Ireland Championship and League.

Limerick are in Group 2 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1, along with Dublin, Galway and Tipperary.

Limerick are in Group 1 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship with Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, Offaly and Waterford.


League fixtures

Sunday February 2

Limerick v Tipperary

Sunday February 23
Galway v Limerick

Sunday March 8
Limerick v Dublin

Championship fixtures

Saturday/Sunday June 13/14
Limerick v Offaly

Saturday/Sunday June 20/21

Waterford v Limerick

Saturday/Sunday June 27/28
Limerick v Cork

Saturday/Sunday July 11/12

Kilkenny v Limerick

Saturday/Sunday July 18/19

Limerick v Dublin