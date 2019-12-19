Limerick camogie fixtures confirmed for All-Ireland Championship and League
THE Camogie Association have released the draws and fixtures for the 2020 All-Ireland Championship and League.
Limerick are in Group 2 of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1, along with Dublin, Galway and Tipperary.
Limerick are in Group 1 of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship with Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, Offaly and Waterford.
League fixtures
Sunday February 2
Limerick v Tipperary
Sunday February 23
Galway v Limerick
Sunday March 8
Limerick v Dublin
Championship fixtures
Saturday/Sunday June 13/14
Limerick v Offaly
Saturday/Sunday June 20/21
Waterford v Limerick
Saturday/Sunday June 27/28
Limerick v Cork
Saturday/Sunday July 11/12
Kilkenny v Limerick
Saturday/Sunday July 18/19
Limerick v Dublin
