Limerick Greyhound Racing Track Ltd files for voluntary liquidation

THE Irish Greyhound Board have confirmed that The Limerick Greyhound Racing Track Limited has filed for voluntary liquidation.

However, the move is merely an accountancy decision and there is to be no change to business operations of Limerick Greyhound Stadium on the Dock Road.

IGB confirmed that the move is part of their "approach to securing cost efficiencies".

"We have undertaken a restructure of our subsidiary company structure. We have constituted one operating company - Greyhound Racing Operations Ireland Ltd - to cover operations at tracks. We are discontinuing seven limited companies through the required voluntary liquidation process," said the IGB.

As part of this process, the IGB are discontinuing seven limited companies through the required voluntary liquidation process.

All seven have now been publically listed as filing for the appointment of a liquidator: Cork Greyhound Race Company Ltd, Dublin Greyhound and Sports Association Ltd, Galway Greyhound Stadium Ltd, Kingdom Greyhound Racing Company Ltd, The Waterford Greyhound Race Company 1953, Ltd, The Youghal Greyhound Race Company, Ltd and The Limerick Greyhound Racing Track, Ltd.

"The restructuring will deliver savings from an audit perspective, preparation of statutory accounts, tax returns, company office filings, bank accounts and general finance support and resources," said the IGB.