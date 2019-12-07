Limerick hurling star to take part in Novas Christmas charity sleep-out

LIMERICK and Na Piarsaigh hurler William O'Donoghue is once again participating in the annual Novas Christmas sleep-out.

The now annual event across Ireland helped to raise awareness and financial aid for those who are homeless.

The charity sleep-out takes place in Limerick city on December 20.

Novas are the largest provider of homeless services in the Mid-West and also provide services in Kerry, west Cork and Dublin.

"For the third year in a row I will be participating in the annual Novas Christmas sleep-out to raise awareness and much needed funds for the fantastic work that Novas does for the homeless people in our community," explains William O'Donoghue.

"Over the past two years family, friends and the wider community have come together and raised over €15,000 for Novas to provide crucial services, I am hoping that you can once again support this brilliant cause with any amount possible as it all makes a difference," said the Limerick All-Ireland SHC winner.

Donations can be made by following link here