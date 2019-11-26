Munster Rugby's Enda Lynch confirmed as Independent Director of the Federation of Irish Sport

The Federation of Irish Sport have today confirmed that Enda Lynch, Head of Enterprise with Munster Rugby has been appointed an Independent Director of the Federation. The Federation of Irish Sport is the representative organisation for the National Governing Bodies of Sport (NGBs) and Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) in Ireland. The Federation’s membership consists of over 100 NGBs and LSPs from every corner of the country.

Enda who is Head of Enterprise with Munster Rugby, has had a distinguished career in the areas of sports marketing, sponsorship and communications. Before taking up his current role with Munster Rugby he was the club’s Head of Commercial & Marketing, overseeing all revenue generation and marketing for the organisation for over five years.

Prior to that he worked with the then Slattery Communications on major sponsorships such as the Irish Rugby team, The O2, the GAA All Stars, Ferrari and the Champions League. A Kerry man residing in Cork, he is a Communications graduate of Dublin City University.

In making the announcement Roddy Guiney, Chairman of the Federation said that he believed Enda’s knowledge of sport and his expertise both in sports marketing and communications would be of major benefit not alone to the organisation but also to our members. "Enda has been associated with many highly successful brands and sponsorships and we are looking forward to availing of his skills and expertise as we strive to continue to deliver successful programmes for our members".

Speaking of his appointment, Enda said “I am really looking forward to working on behalf of the organisations that make sport and physical activity in Ireland happen on a daily basis. Given the rate of change of how sports organisations survive and thrive commercially and organisationally, I see the Federation as playing a critical role in helping shape the framework for that development. I look forward to meeting many of my fellow NBGs and Local Sports Partnerships in the months ahead”.