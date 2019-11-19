Six in race for €30,000 winners prize in Leger final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

LIMERICK Greyhound Stadium’s showpiece, the Irish St Leger final, takes place this Saturday night.

Six dogs go to the traps but there is no local among those still standing in the Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium sponsored Irish St Leger final.

There is a first prize of €30,000 on offer to the winner, with the runner-up getting €8,000, third place securing €4,000 and the remaining finalists winning €2,750 each.

Co Tipperary based trainer Graham Holland have four in the final six with Liam Dowling and Brendan Maunsell completing the six that will parade in front of the main stand ahead of the final on Saturday night at about 9.40 at the Dock Road venue.

“Saturday’s event is one of the biggest nights of the year here in Limerick Greyhound Stadium. It’s been high quality and high drama for the last three weekends and now 72 dogs have become six. I have no doubt that this weekend’s final will live up to its billing and the winner will certainly have earnt their prize,” said Liam Kennedy, Racing Manager in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

“It has been a special Leger this year with a community feel to it, thanks to the support of the hard working committee within the Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium group. I want to wish the very best of luck to all six finalists and their connections for Saturday,” said Kennedy.

Last weekend’s semi final action saw Wolfe, trained by Graham Holland, posting 29.55, the fastest time of the round, with his kennel-mate Murts Boher qualifying from the same heat.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Anton and Holland’s Toto’s Park won the remaining heats, with English Leger winning trainer Brendan Maunsell’s Cash Is King and the fourth of Graham Holland’s charges, Lenson Austin, rounding off the finalists.