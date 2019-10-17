Castletroy College and Árdscoil Rís confirm Munster Schools Junior Cup squads

LIMERICK rivals Castletroy College and Árdscoil Rís have confirmed their squads for their opening Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup Group A fixture this Friday.

The derby fixture in the new-look Junior Cup will take place at Castletroy College at 2.30pm.

Teams in the Junior Cup are divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, and play a round-robin series of fixtures before the knock-out stages, scheduled for January 2020.

In the Junior Cup competition, Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin’s are in Group A along with Friday's rivals Castletroy College and Ardscoil Ris, while Christian Brothers College Cork, Bandon Grammar School, Rockwell College, Presentation Brothers College, and Glenstal Abbey School form Group B.

Crescent College Comprehensive defeated Limerick rivals St Munchin’s College 24-17 in an exciting Group A fixture in Dooradoyle on Wednesday. The game produced no fewer than six tries, three to each side.

On Wednesday, November 6, Árdscoil Ris host Crescent College Comprehensive in the second round of Group A fixtures, while on Friday, November 8, St Munchin's College entertain Castletroy College in Corbally.

CASTLETROY College Junior Cup Squad 2019/2020: Kamil Brezinski; Ronan Bromell; Andrew Clinton ; Ryan Djiopang; John Donohue; Max Hoare; Harvey Hogan; Stephen Kiely; Hughie Liston; Sam Lynch; Raid Mouras; Patrick Mulkern; Darragh Murray; James Myers; Paul O’Brien May; Evan O’Connell; Jack Roche; Gavin Rowsome; Aidan Ryan; Oisin Toland; Kingsley Unachukwu; Oisin Williams; Elyas Bernis; Ross Collopy; Finn Durack; Bobby Grehan; Cody Murphy; Tristan Ryan; Evan Lacey; Mark Murphy.

Coaches: Conor Keyes, Martin Burke, Kenny Smith, Ron Hogan; Physio: David Rowsome; S&C: Con Butler; Conor Igoe; Conor White.

ÁRDSCOIL Rís Junior Cup Squad 2019/2020: Thomas Collins*, Harry Cowton, Evin Crowe, Darragh Custy, Matthew Danaher, Alan Fitzgerald, Scott Gleeson, Sam Higgins, Jake Higgins, Adam Jordan, Harry Long*, Robert Lynch, Andrew Lyons, Adam McMahon, Killian McNamara, Aaron McNamara, Brian O’Keefe, Jamie O’Mahony*, James O’Mara*, Ciaran Pearl-McInerney, Aaron Rush, Adam Shawyer, David Varela, Scott White, Alex Breathnach, James Cronin, Savero Kara, Aidan Kearney, Edward McGrath, Adam McNamara, Alan Roche, Lee Ryan, Josh Smith, Liam Talbot, Sam Brown, Sam Connolly, Jo Costello, Luke Murphy, Emmett Calvey, Sean O’Sullivan, Mark Kelly.

Coaching Team: Roy Whelan (Forwards coach); Evan Cusack (Backs Coach); Craig Casey (Backs and Skills Coach), Keith Higgins (Forwards Coach); Tommy O’ Hora (Conditioner); Seamus Kelly (Manager); Darragh Kennedy (Physio).